डॉ कल्पना सेहरा

Dr Kalpana Sehra, BAMS, MD Kayachikitsa, is an esteemed Ayurvedic practitioner dedicated to advancing holistic healthcare. With a Master’s in Kayachikitsa from SDM College of Ayurveda and Hospital, Hassan, Karnataka, and a Bachelors of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Government medical college, BPSMV, she seamlessly merges ancient healing traditions with contemporary medical insights. Specializing in complex health issues like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Post-Stroke Rehabilitation, and Skin Disorders, Vaidya Kalpana provides personalized care integrating Ayurvedic principles with innovative modalities.

Emphasizing the body’s innate ability to heal, she advocates for longevity with grace, focusing on Rasayana karma for healthy aging. Through lifestyle modifications, herbal remedies, and therapeutic interventions, Vaidya Kalpana addresses root causes, fostering long-term wellness. Her academic journey and refined diagnostic skills, including pulse diagnosis, reflect her commitment to excellence in patient care. With an unwavering commitment and genuine empathy, Vaidya Kalpana Sehra remains a pillar of healing and inspiration, earning heartfelt respect and appreciation from those she touches.