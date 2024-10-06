डॉ गणेश पिल्लै

About

Dr. Ganesh Pillay is Director, ASG Eye Hospitals, Bhopal. Dr. Ganesh completed his MBBS at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur, before pursuing an MD in Ophthalmology at AIIMS, Delhi, where he graduated with top honors. Following his MD, Dr. Ganesh continued at AIIMS for advanced specialization, focusing on super specialties such as retina, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), pediatric ophthalmology, and refractive surgery. He worked as a Senior Registrar, gaining significant experience in these fields and contributing to groundbreaking research. In 2017, he joined ASG Eye Hospital as a Consultant Surgeon, where he has since excelled in complex cataract surgeries, including international cases, ROP screening and treatment, pediatric cataract surgeries, and LASIK/ICL procedures. Dr. Ganesh is also a prolific contributor to the field, with numerous publications in both national and international journals highlighting his commitment to advancing ophthalmic care and research.