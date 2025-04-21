डॉ एकता शर्मा

Dr. Ekta Sharma, BAMS, is a dedicated Ayurvedic practitioner specializing in the prevention and management of diseases based on the holistic principles of Ayurveda. With a deep commitment to enhancing women’s health in all aspects, she graduated from A&U Tibbia College and Hospital and completed her post-graduation at the All India Institute of Ayurveda. She achieved the distinction of securing second rank in the AIAPGET 2019.

She is highly skilled in providing individualized Ayurvedic treatments, utilizing Nadi Pariksha for long-term wellness and sustainable health solutions. She has worked as both a consultant and a researcher at prestigious Ayurvedic platforms, gaining recognition for her expertise. Dr. Sharma specializes in treating a wide range of women’s health issues, including menstrual disorders, menopause-related concerns, PCOS, fibroids, fertility challenges, pre-conception care, and pregnancy-related issues, all through a personalized and holistic Ayurvedic approach.