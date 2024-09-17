डॉ अंकुर तंवर

Vaidya Ankur Kumar Tanwar is a graduate of University of Delhi. He obtained his M.D. in Ayurvedic Physiology (Kriya Sharrir) from Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College, University of Delhi. Dr. Ankur Kumar Tanwar has 14 years’ experience in Ayurveda clinical practice, with special interest in skin disease, Reproductive health and sleep health. He is on the board of many national, international journals with more than 50 publications. He is the receiver of Indra award, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar award, young researcher award, Excellence award for Ayurveda research.