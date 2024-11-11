Dr Abhinav Gupta

About

Abhinav Kumar Gupta is a gold medallist DM in Endocrinology from L.L.R.M. Medical College, Meerut, Abhinav Kumar Gupta is a MRCP (UK) in Endocrinology and Diabetes and a Fellow of Indian Academy of Clinical Medicine. He has undergone international training in Type 1 diabetes care and management in the USA. His areas of special interest include Growth disorders, Hirsutism & PCOD, Post Menopausal HRT, Gestational Diabetes Mellitus and Diabetes and Thyroid. Gupta was earlier Consultant Endocrinology at Metro MAS Hospital.