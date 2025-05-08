Dr. Abha Kullar Sabhikhi serves as the Advisor and Mentor to the Technical Centre of Excellence (CoE) and Academics at Agilus Diagnostics. With an illustrious career spanning over 34 years in pathology, she is recognized as a distinguished academician and expert in oncopathology and nephropathology.

Dr. Sabhikhi holds an MBBS and MD in Pathology from the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. She has served as a faculty member in the Department of Pathology at AFMC, where she played a significant role as a teacher, guide, and examiner for both MBBS and MD students. Her commitment to advancing medical education is further underscored by her post-doctoral training in oncopathology.