Dr. (Col) Manjinder Sandhu

डॉ. मनजिंदर सिंह संधू

Cardiologist

35 वर्षों से अधिक का अनुभव रखने वाले डॉ. (कर्नल) मनजिंदर संधू एक प्रसिद्ध इंटरवेंशनल कार्डियोलॉजिस्ट हैं। सि...more

Dr. Rajiv Dang

Dr. Rajiv Dang

Internal Medicine

Senior Director and HOD - Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital, Gurgaon. He completed MBBS from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak in 1982 and DNB - General Medicine from Rehman Medical College in 1985. He is a member of IMA, Gurgaon, Association of Physicians o...more

Dr. Ganesh Pillay

डॉ गणेश पिल्लै

Eye Specialist

Dr. Ganesh Pillay is Director, ASG Eye Hospitals, Bhopal. Dr. Ganesh completed his MBBS at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur, before pursuing an MD in Ophthalmology at AIIMS, Delhi, where he graduated with top honors. Following his MD, Dr. Ganesh continued at AIIMS...more

Dr. smeet patel

डॉ. स्मीत पटेल

Gynaecology

Endometriosis Specialist Dr. Smeet Patel, Director, Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad. He has performed 8000+ surgeries and several of which are supra-major surgeries for deep infiltrating endometriosis and fertility enhancing surgeries....more

Dr Pankaj Verma

डॉ. पंकज वर्मा

Internal Medicine

डॉ. पंकज वर्मा वर्तमान में नारायणा हॉस्पिटल गुरुग्राम में सीनियर कंसल्टेंट इंटरनल मेडिसिन के रूप में कार...more

डॉ.जसप्रीत सिंह खंडपुर

Pulmonologist

डॉ.जसप्रीत सिंह खंडपुर, सलाहकार, इंटरवेंशनल पल्मोनोलॉजिस्ट, चेस्ट फिजिशियन और स्लीप डिसऑर्डर विशेषज्ञ, म...more

डॉ अंकुर तंवर

Nutrition

Vaidya Ankur Kumar Tanwar is a graduate of University of Delhi. He obtained his M.D. in Ayurvedic Physiology (Kriya Sharrir) from Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College, University of Delhi. Dr. Ankur Kumar Tanwar has 14 years’ experience in Ayurveda clinical practice, with speci...more

Dr. Monica Saifi

डॉ मोनिका सैफी

Nutrition

डॉ मोनिका सैफी जामिया हमदर्द, नई दिल्ली में एक सहायक प्रोफेसर हैं, जो जैव प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग में कार्य कर र...more

Dr Sheetal Jindal

डॉ शीतल जिंदल

Gynaecology

डॉ शीतल जिंदल, जिंदल आईवीएफ चंडीगढ़ में सीनियर कंसल्टेंट और मेडिकल डायरेक्टर मेडिकल जेनेटिक्स प्रोग्राम ...more

Manisha Goel

मनीषा गोयल

Nutrition

न्यूट्रिशन कंसल्टेंट और डायटीशियन मनीषा गोयल ने फूड एंड न्यूट्रिशन में एमएसई की डिग्री हासिल की है। उन्ह...more

Dr. Chaitali Taware

डॉ. चैताली तावरे

Gynaecology

क्लारा आईवीएफ क्लिनिक की संस्थापक डॉ. चैताली तावरे, प्रजनन उपचार में 12 वर्षों से अधिक का अनुभव रखती हैं। उन...more

Dr Peeyush Kumar

डॉ पीयूष कुमार

Gastroenterologist

डॉ पीयूष कुमार, एसोसिएट कंसल्टेंट, गैस्ट्रोएंटेरोलॉजी और हेपेटोबिलियरी साइंसेज़, फोर्टिस एस्कॉर्ट्स, नई द...more