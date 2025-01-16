Yellow dragon fruit benefits: Eat this superfood to lose weight, promote gut health and more

Did you know yellow dragon fruit is good for you too? You should have this variety too as there are many yellow dragon fruit benefits, including promoting weight loss and more.

Dragon fruit—the pink and scaly outer of this fruit makes it look exotic to many but that’s not the only fascinating thing about it. It offers several health benefits as well. This delicious fruit has white flesh with pink peels or red flesh with pink skin. It is also available in white flesh with black seeds and yellow peels known as yellow pitaya. Member of the cactus family, dragon fruit offers a much sweeter taste than the other varieties. Packed with vitamin C, and minerals like potassium, it can be a nutritious addition to a balanced diet. It may be good for your skin, heart, and immune system. Since there are so many yellow dragon fruit benefits, you must have this variety of the superfood.

What are the yellow dragon fruit benefits?

1. Rich in antioxidants

Yellow dragon fruit benefits have to do with its antioxidants. This variety is rich in complex carbohydrates, dietary fibre and antioxidants, according to research published in Scientific Reports in 2021. The antioxidants help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body that cause oxidative damage to cells, leading to ageing. “By reducing oxidative stress, antioxidants help to delay the signs of ageing and reduce the risk of conditions like heart disease,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey.

2. Boosts immunity

Vitamin C is important when it comes to strengthening the immune system. “It is known for stimulating the production of white blood cells, our body’s main defence against infections,” says the expert. Yellow dragon fruit has high vitamin C content, according to research published in PeerJ in 2024. Consuming this fruit can help your body fight off common colds, and flu, keeping you healthier.

3. Supports digestive health

Fibre is known for acting as food for beneficial gut bacteria, which supports a balanced gut microbiome, vital for overall digestion and nutrient absorption. Yellow dragon fruit consists of dietary fibre, according to research published in Foods in 2023. “Preventing constipation is also part of yellow dragon fruit benefits as the dietary fibre improves bowel movement regularity,” says Gorey.

4. Hydrates the body

This fruit contains a significant amount of water, which helps maintain proper hydration. This is important for regulating the temperature of your body, keeping your skin moisturised, and soft. “It also supports kidney function by helping in the elimination of toxins from the body,” says the expert.

5. Good for the heart

“The seeds of yellow dragon fruit are a rich source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are known for their heart-protective properties,” says the expert. They may help lower bad cholesterol, and promote better cardiovascular health. Yellow dragon fruit also consists of potassium, according to a study published in Research Journal of Pharmacy and Technology in 2022. Eat yellow dragon fruit to boost potassium levels as its deficiency may lead to heart disease, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

6. Aids in weight loss

Thanks to its high fibre levels, weight loss is among many yellow dragon fruit benefits. “It helps you feel fuller for a longer time, reduces hunger and in turn, prevents overeating,” says the expert. This makes it a great choice for those looking to manage or lose weight.

7. Enhances skin health

Vitamin C in yellow dragon fruit contributes to collagen production, a protein that maintains the skin’s elasticity. “This helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improves skin hydration, and promotes a youthful glow by protecting the skin from damage,” says the expert.

8. Improves iron absorption

Vitamin C enhances the absorption of iron from plant-based foods, which is essential for producing hemoglobin and preventing iron-deficiency anemia. Consuming yellow dragon fruit with iron-rich foods like spinach, liver, and pumpkin seeds can boost your iron levels more effectively.

9. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

One of the yellow dragon fruit benefits is that it can help reduce swelling and pain caused by inflammation. This variety of dragon fruit has anti-inflammatory effects, as per research published in Pharmaceutics in 2023. “So, it can offer relief from conditions like arthritis or inflammatory skin issues,” says the expert.

How to eat yellow dragon fruit?

To enjoy yellow dragon fruit benefits, wash it thoroughly.

Cut it in half lengthwise, leave behind the yellow peel, and scoop out the white flesh with a spoon. The pulp and seeds of the yellow dragon fruit are edible.

Enjoy it fresh, chilled, or in fruit salads, smoothies, or yogurt bowls. “It has natural sweetness so you don’t need to add sugar,” says Gorey.

What are the side effects of yellow dragon fruit?

Yellow dragon fruit benefits are many, and is generally safe but may have some side effects.

Consuming too much fibre may cause digestive issues like bloating, gas or diarrhea.

Mild allergic reactions, such as itching or swelling, can occur in some people.

It is relatively sweeter than other varieties, so diabetics may need to be careful.

It can lead to weight gain if consumed in excess, so have it only as part of a balanced diet.

Yellow dragon fruit benefits include weight management, better skin, and heart health. Have the fruit with yellow skin and white flesh with edible seeds in moderation to avoid problems like bloating, and gas.

Related FAQs How many dragon fruits can I eat a day? The ideal portion is half to one yellow dragon fruit per day. While it is highly nutritious, excessive intake of its fibre can lead to bloating or diarrhea. Moderation ensures you enjoy its benefits without overwhelming your digestive system. Listen to your body and adjust consumption according to your tolerance. Does yellow dragon fruit clean your stomach? Yes, yellow dragon fruit acts as a gentle natural laxative due to its fibre content. It promotes regular bowel movements, flushes out toxins, and improves overall digestive health by supporting beneficial gut bacteria. This cleansing effect makes it helpful for relieving constipation and maintaining a healthy gut. Which colour dragon fruit is healthiest? All dragon fruit varieties offer unique health benefits. Yellow dragon fruit is notably high in vitamin C and sweeter than its red or pink counterparts. Red and pink varieties contain higher betalain levels, powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. The healthiest choice depends on your preferences: yellow dragon fruit is ideal for vitamin C and sweetness, while red and pink varieties are excellent for betalain.