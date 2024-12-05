10 ways to mix fruits with seeds and nuts for healthy digestion, energy and more

Kickstart your day or boost your energy levels, try these 10 simple yet effective ways to pair fruits with seeds and nuts. These combinations can benefit your overall health.

If you want to make your breakfast or snacks delicious yet nutritious, try pairing fruits with seeds and nuts. These simple combinations are a great way to fuel your body with essential nutrients such as fibre, healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants. By pairing fruits with seeds and nuts, you can easily boost your energy, support digestive health, improve skin health, balance hormones, and even promote heart health. Plus, they make for a quick and convenient snack that is both satisfying and nourishing. So, ready to find quick energy fixes? Go ahead and check out the list.

Is it healthy to eat fruits with seeds and nuts?

Yes, it is incredibly healthy to eat fruits with seeds and nuts! This powerful combo provides a perfect balance of natural sugars, healthy fats, fibre, and protein, giving your body a sustained energy boost. The nutrients from seeds and nuts complement the vitamins and antioxidants in fruits, making them an ideal choice for improving digestion, supporting heart health, and keeping you feeling satisfied longer. It is a simple, tasty way to nourish your body and feel your best!

In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Leema Mahajan highlighted how pairing fruits with seeds and nuts can give you a quick energy boost and enhance your overall health. She explains, “Pairing fruits with nuts and seeds is a powerhouse combo your body will thank you for! Whether you are aiming for a quick energy boost, glowing skin, hormonal balance, improved blood sugar levels, or digestive support, these combos have you covered.” So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out these best combinations of fruits with seeds and nuts.

10 best combinations to use fruits with seeds and nuts

Here are the top 10 ways to pair fruits with seeds and nuts that promise to improve your overall health and fitness:

1. Pre-workout fuel: Apples, cinnamon, nut butter or seed powder

For a perfect pre-workout snack, pair fruits with seeds such as apples with cinnamon and nut butter or seed powder to sustain your energy levels. Apples are rich in fibre and antioxidants, and cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels. Adding nut butter or seed powder (such as chia or pumpkin seeds) boosts the mix with protein and healthy fats, providing energy and endurance for your workout.

2. Hormonal health: Pomegranate, roasted flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds

Hormonal balance plays a critical role in overall health, and pairing fruits with seeds, like pomegranates paired with roasted flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds, can work wonders, says Mahajan. Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants that can help regulate estrogen levels and improve fertility, according to a study published in the Journal of Life. Roasted flaxseeds are a great source of lignans, which help prevent excess estrogen levels, and pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium and zinc, which are essential for hormone production and balance.

3. Mood and muscle: Banana, Greek yoghurt and almonds

Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, which aids in muscle function and prevents cramping, making them an ideal choice for muscle recovery. When paired with protein-rich Greek yoghurt, which also contains probiotics that support gut health, and almonds, which provide healthy fats and magnesium, this combination can boost your mood and repair muscles.

4. Digestive support: Papaya, hemp hearts, flaxseeds and pears and soaked Brazil nuts

This combination of fruits with seeds and nuts is filled with fibre and digestive enzymes that support gut function. The first mix that Mahajan suggests is papaya with hemp and flax seeds. Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that aids digestion, while flax and hemp seeds offer soluble fibre, which helps reduce bloating. Another pair is pears with soaked Brazil nuts, which can work together to keep your digestive system running smoothly.

5. Collagen boost: Kiwi chia smoothie, orange, and sunflower seeds salad

Collagen is crucial for skin elasticity and joint health, and Mahajan recommended these two ways to pair fruits with seeds: kiwi chia smoothie and orange with sunflower seed salad. Kiwi is packed with vitamin C, a key player in collagen synthesis, while chia seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support skin health. On the other hand, oranges are another excellent source of vitamin C, and sunflower seeds offer vitamin E, which helps protect collagen fibres from oxidative stress, promoting youthful, glowing skin.

6. Iron-rich: Avocado, figs and aliv seeds

Iron is essential for producing red blood cells and preventing anemia (iron deficiency), and this trio provides an excellent plant-based source of this important mineral. Figs are high in iron, while avocado enhances the absorption of iron due to its healthy fats, as per a study published in Nutrients. Aliv seeds, also known as garden cress, are a rich source of iron, along with other vital minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Together, these ingredients support the iron needs and help prevent fatigue and weakness.

7. Protein dessert: Strawberries, Greek yogurt and chia seeds

If you are craving something sweet yet nutritious, try this protein-packed dessert option that combines fruits with seeds. Strawberries provide a dose of vitamin C and antioxidants, while Greek yogurt delivers a rich source of protein and probiotics to support gut health, as per Mahajan. Chia seeds are packed with protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids, making this dessert a perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth while nourishing your body with all the right nutrients.

8. Heart health: Banana, flaxseeds, pineapple and watermelon seeds

These two combinations of fruit and nut, including bananas-flaxseeds and pineapple-watermelon seeds, are perfect for maintaining heart health. Bananas are a good source of carbohydrates, dietary fibre, and proteins, making them good for cardiovascular health, as found in a study published in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine. When mixed with flaxseeds, they can work together to regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Other combos of pineapple and watermelon seeds provide additional antioxidants and magnesium, supporting heart function and longevity.

9. Anti-inflammatory: Grapes, sunflower seeds, orange and sesame seeds

Chronic inflammation is linked to a number of health issues, including joint pain and heart problems. To deal with it, try these two ways to pair fruits with seeds. Grapes contain antioxidants, especially resveratrol, which help fight inflammation and support cardiovascular health. Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, which is known to reduce inflammation and support skin health. Another combo of oranges and sesame seeds is loaded with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, and magnesium, both of which are known to improve heart health and further reduce inflammation in the body.

10. Anti-diabetic: Cherries, almonds, guava and pistachios

Mahajan advises mixing cherries with almonds and guava with pistachios. This is a great way to manage blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Cherries are packed with anthocyanins, which help regulate blood sugar, while almonds provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, all of which help stabilise blood sugar. Guava is a low-glycemic fruit that aids in regulating blood sugar levels, while pistachios provide fibre and healthy fats, making them an ideal choice for maintaining stable blood glucose.

So, try these combinations now to make your fruit bowl a bit more interesting and delicious!