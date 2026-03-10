Nutritionist explains 9 best vegetarian protein sources for Indian diets

Find the top 9 vegetarian protein sources that are great for Indian diets, which will help you meet your protein needs healthily.

Protein is an essential nutrient required by the body to build and repair muscle tissue. This vital macronutrient is also involved in various metabolic processes, including the production of enzymes and hormones, immune system function, and bone strength maintenance. However, most Indian diets lack protein, with 70-80% of Indians found to be deficient in this nutrient according to the Journal of Nutrition.

“Indian households mostly rely on carbohydrate-rich foods, such as chapati, rice, and potatoes. High in carbohydrates, these foods are filling but lack protein. It is a common misconception that only non-vegetarian sources contain protein. The fact is that plenty of plant-based foods are also rich in protein and can easily be opted for by vegetarians to fulfil their protein requirements,” Nutritionist Aman Puri tells Health Shots.

Which vegetarian foods are highest in protein?

Here are some foods that are vegetarian but have high protein content:

Soya Soybeans are very high in protein, with about 36-40 grams per 100 grams, which is close to that of non-vegetarian foods. Soya is great for building muscle strength, and mass can be added to dishes like pulao, poha, salads, or vegetable curries to boost protein intake. Soya keema works well in wraps, paranthas, or as a stuffing for cutlets. These options are tasty and also provide about 28-30 grams of protein per 100 grams.

2. Beans

Beans are a nutritious source of plant-based protein, providing about 15 grams per cooked cup. Common types include rajma, black beans, and green beans, which people often eat as vegetables or in curries. However, beans may not provide all the amino acids your body needs. To get a complete amino acid profile, it’s good to pair beans with grains like rice or wheat.

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a great source of plant protein, providing about 15 grams per cooked cup are often eaten with rice or added to salads. Besan, made from chickpeas, contains about 22 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is a high-protein option that can be used to make cheela, mixed with wheat flour, or as a coating for foods. Besan cheela is a popular dish in Indian diets.

4. Paneer

Paneer is a great source of protein, especially for people who do not eat meat. A 100-gram serving of paneer has about 18 grams of protein. The main protein in paneer is casein, which supports muscle recovery. Casein contains slowly digestible amino acids that support muscle strength and help meet daily protein needs. You can enjoy paneer in various dishes, such as paneer tikkas, cutlets, stuffed paranthas, or as a vegetable.

5. Sprouts

Sprouted moong dal, kala chana, and lobia dal are healthy options that can increase the protein content of your meals. For instance, 100 grams of sprouted moong dal has about 3 grams of protein, while the same amount of sprouted kala chana provides around 9 grams. Sprouting makes nutrients like lysine and methionine easier to absorb by reducing substances that can block their absorption. To get all the essential amino acids, pair sprouts with other protein sources like nuts, seeds, hung curd, or paneer, which can add 5-25 grams of protein per serving.

6. Greek yoghurt/curd

Yoghurt, also known as curd, is a fermented dairy product made from milk. A 200-gram serving typically has about 8-12 grams of protein, as well as probiotics that support gut health. The casein protein in yoghurt helps you feel full and supports muscle recovery. You can drink it as buttermilk, mix it into raita, blend it into smoothies, or use it as a topping on food in the form of hung curd dressings or spreads.

7. Peas

Green peas are a good source of the essential amino acid lysine, making them a high-quality protein choice. One cup of cooked green peas contains about 8 grams of protein, making them a great source for vegans. You can add green peas to vegetables, curries, salads, soups, or serve them in dishes like parantha, pulao, and upma. You can also mash peas to use as a spread or filling in different snacks.

8. Quinoa

Quinoa is a great source of plant-based protein, with about 8 grams per cooked cup. It contains all essential amino acids, making it a good choice for vegetarians and vegans. You can enjoy quinoa in many ways, such as in pulao, upma, porridge, khichri, or salads.

9. Peanuts

Peanuts are a great source of protein and healthy fats. A handful of peanuts, about 28 grams or 1 ounce, has around 7 grams of protein. You can eat them as a snack, add them to poha or upma, use them in salads, or spread them on toast to boost the protein in your meal.