Superfoods

Turmeric for weight loss: 4 ways to add this healthy spice to your diet

Turmeric is a spice that may help boost your weight loss results, thanks to the presence of curcumin. Here are some ways to use turmeric for weight loss.
Written by: Shruti Bhattacharya
Updated On: 29 May 2025, 12:26 pm IST
Pooja Kedia
Inputs from
Pooja Kedia
Nutrition
Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Diet plays a major role in weight loss. So, skipping foods with unhealthy fats can make a major difference. You should focus on the kind of spices you put to your homemade dishes. Turmeric, also known as haldi, is one spice that is commonly used in Indian cuisine. This yellow-coloured spice can help you lose weight, thanks to curcumin. The bioactive compound is known for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is believed to enhance metabolism, reduce fat absorption, and support healthy digestion. That’s why you can consider using turmeric for weight loss.

What is turmeric?

Turmeric is a bright yellow-orange spice derived from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, which belongs to the ginger family. It is widely used in cooking to add flavour and colour to dishes, particularly in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. Turmeric is also known for its medicinal properties, largely due to its active compound, curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, found a study published in the Foods. In addition to its culinary and medicinal uses, turmeric has been employed as a natural dye.

turmeric
Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Turmeric for weight loss: How does it help?

Turmeric contains an active compound called curcumin which can help in weight loss, found a study published in Frontiers Pharmacology. Here’s why turmeric for weight loss works, as explained by nutritionist Pooja Kedia.

1. Anti-inflammatory effects

Chronic inflammation is often linked to obesity and metabolic disorders. Curcumin is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that helps to reduce inflammation in the body, particularly the fat tissue. By reducing inflammation, turmeric can help boost metabolism and help you lose weight.

2. Boosts metabolism

Use turmeric for weight loss, as it can enhance metabolism by increasing bile production in the stomach, essential for digesting fats. An efficient fat digestion process that helps in preventing fat accumulation and may lead to weight loss.

3. Regulates fat storage

Curcumin for weight loss works, as it helps your body store less fat. It helps to stop the process of forming new fat cells and converts white fat (which stores energy) into brown fat (which burns energy). This helps you to lose weight effectively.

4. Improves insulin sensitivity

Insulin resistance can lead to weight gain and difficulty in losing weight. Curcumin has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels and prevents fat accumulation.

5. Suppresses fat accumulation

Turmeric for weight loss can work, as it can suppress the growth of fat tissue by regulating hormones like adiponectin and leptin, which are involved in fat metabolism and energy balance. By modulating these hormones, turmeric helps in reducing fat accumulation and helps in weight loss.

6. Reduces Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress is another factor linked to obesity and metabolic syndrome. The antioxidant properties of curcumin help reduce oxidative stress, as found in a study published in the Scientia Pharmaceutica, which can support overall weight loss efforts.

While using turmeric for weight loss, make sure to eat a healthy diet and regularly exercise to help you drop pounds.

Turmeric for weight loss: How to incorporate it in your diet?

Here are some easy and effective ways to use turmeric for weight loss, as recommended by the expert.

1. Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea is also known as ‘golden milk,’ turmeric tea is made by mixing turmeric powder with warm milk (or a dairy-free alternative) and adding a pinch of black pepper to enhance curcumin absorption. This drink can be consumed before bedtime for relaxation and health benefits.

How to make this turmeric weight loss drink:

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon honey (or to taste)
  • A pinch of black pepper (optional)
  • A slice of lemon (optional)

Instructions:

  • In a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil.
  • Reduce the heat and add the turmeric powder.
  • Let the mixture simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until the turmeric colour has infused into the water.
  • Strain the tea into a mug.
  • Add honey, black pepper, and lemon slices to taste.
  • Serve hot and enjoy your turmeric tea.
turmeric tea
Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

2. Turmeric smoothie

Adding a turmeric powder smoothie to your morning routine can be helpful for losing weight. It pairs well with ingredients like bananas, mangoes, and spinach, providing a nutritious and anti-inflammatory boost to your drink.

Turmeric weight loss recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of almond milk (or your preferred milk)
  • 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder
  • 1 banana
  • 1 teaspoon of honey (or maple syrup)
  • A pinch of black pepper
  • A handful of spinach or kale (optional)

Instructions:

  • Place all ingredients in a blender.
  • Blend until smooth and creamy.
  • Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

3. Add to curries, soups, etc

Use turmeric as a spice in cooking. It can be added to curries, soups, stir-fries, and rice dishes to give them a vibrant colour and flavour while boosting their health benefits.

4. Turmeric supplements

If you prefer a more concentrated dose, turmeric supplements are available in capsule form. These often contain curcumin extracts with added black pepper (piperine) to enhance absorption.

Also Read: Tried the turmeric shot yet? Your body will thank you for it!

Who should avoid turmeric for weight loss?

While turmeric is generally safe for most people, certain individuals should avoid it or consult with a healthcare provider before using it:

  • High doses of turmeric may stimulate the uterus or promote menstrual flow, which could be risky during pregnancy.
  • Turmeric can increase bile production, which may worsen gallbladder issues like gallstones.
  • Turmeric has blood-thinning properties, which can enhance the effects of blood-thinning medications, increasing the risk of bleeding.
  • Turmeric contains oxalates, which can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.
  • Turmeric may worsen symptoms of GERD in some people, causing acid reflux or stomach upset.

Turmeric is a powerful spice with numerous health benefits, including weight loss. But it is essential to use it wisely and be aware of potential side effects or interactions with medications. Also, before using turmeric for weight loss, consult with your healthcare provider.

Related FAQs

Is it ok to have turmeric everyday?

Yes, it is generally safe to have turmeric every day. It is a commonly used spice in many dishes and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. However, it is important to note that excessive consumption of turmeric can sometimes lead to side effects like stomach upset or diarrhea.

Can turmeric reduce a big tummy?

Yes, curcumin, a powerful compound with strong anti-inflammatory effects, is included in this ancient superfood. Curcumin plays an important role in lowering inflammation in the body, which is typically associated with obesity. But you need to follow a balanced diet for reducing body fat.

What is the best time to take turmeric for weight loss?

The best time to take turmeric for weight loss is usually with a meal. Make sure it contains healthy fats to help improve absorption of the spice.

What are the 7-day turmeric weight loss results?

Turmeric's active ingredient curcumin can help with weight loss through its anti-inflammatory and metabolic-boosting properties. However, there is no scientific evidence that suggests that you can lose weight in seven days by just using turmeric. It needs to be accompanied by regular physical activity and healthy eating habits.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

