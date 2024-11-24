Enjoy turmeric coffee for weight loss and more such benefits

Turmeric coffee is a beverage made with two superfoods. It can help with weight loss, boost immunity and improve digestion.

Coffee is a popular beverage that many people like to begin their day with. Ask anyone who regularly consumes caffeine, and they will tell you how it helps them stay alert and improve focus. If you are one of them, there’s another version of coffee that you must give a try—turmeric coffee. Turmeric, a yellow-coloured powder oozing with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, when mixed with coffee becomes a powerful concoction. This drink offers the combined health benefits of these two superfoods widely consumed in different parts of the world. Whether you want to spice up your coffee or trying to lose weight, you must try this delicious yet healthy drink.

What is turmeric coffee?

Turmeric coffee is a health-focused beverage that blends the robust flavour and energising qualities of coffee with the medicinal benefits of the golden-yellow spice—turmeric. “Haldi or turmeric contains curcumin, a potent bioactive compound with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey.

When paired with coffee, the combination creates a soothing and flavourful drink that offers both a morning energy kick and a myriad of health benefits. It is particularly appealing to people seeking a natural drink that supports wellness.

What are the health benefits of turmeric coffee?

1. Anti-inflammatory support

Curcumin in turmeric can help reduce inflammation throughout the body. Anti-inflammatory effect is a significant feature of curcumin, as per a research published in the Drug Design, Development And Therapy journal in 2021. Also, coffee may exert antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, according to a 2021 study published in the Nutrients journal. This can be beneficial for managing conditions like arthritis and muscle soreness.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Both turmeric and coffee are loaded with antioxidants. “Coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which neutralises free radicals,” says the expert. Curcumin has antioxidant activity that can reduce the level of oxidative stress, according to a 2020 study published in the Antioxidants journal. This powerful combination supports cellular repair and may reduce the risk of premature ageing.

3. Boosts immunity

Turmeric has been used in Ayurveda for centuries to strengthen immunity. “Its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties make it a great home remedy for fighting infections, colds, and seasonal flu,” says the expert. As for coffee, it plays a role in strengthening the immune system due to the presence of compounds such as chlorogenic acids, and cafestol, as per research published in Trends in Food Science & Technology in 2021.

4. Improves digestion

Turmeric stimulates bile production, which aids in the breakdown of fats and promotes smoother digestion. “When combined with coffee, it can help with stomach problems like bloating and indigestion while maintaining gut health,” says Gorey.

5. May enhance brain health

“Caffeine in coffee improves focus and alertness, while curcumin helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by reducing brain inflammation and oxidative stress,” says the expert. Together, they can boost memory, mood, and overall cognitive function.

6. Promotes healthy skin

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of turmeric can reduce acne, soothe redness, and even skin tone. “Coffee, known to improve circulation, enhances the delivery of nutrients to skin cells, resulting in glowing skin,” says the expert.

7. May help with weight loss

Turmeric coffee may help to cut down body fat. Curcumin intake can significantly decrease body weight, as per research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology in 2019. Similarly, caffeine in coffee may promote weight, and body fat reduction, according to a 2018 research published in the Critical Reviews In Food Science and Nutrition journal.

How to boost the absorption of curcumin in turmeric coffee?

“Curcumin has low bioavailability, which means it does not get easily absorbed by the body,” says Gorey. To maximise its health benefits of this healthy drink, include these ingredients:

Black pepper : Black pepper contains piperine, a natural compound that can enhance the absorption of curcumin.

: Black pepper contains piperine, a natural compound that can enhance the absorption of curcumin. Healthy fats : Curcumin is fat-soluble, so combining it with a fat source like coconut oil, or full-fat milk improves its absorption.

: Curcumin is fat-soluble, so combining it with a fat source like coconut oil, or full-fat milk improves its absorption. Use warm or hot liquids : Heating turmeric activates curcumin, making it more bioavailable. Brewing turmeric directly in hot coffee or warming it with milk ensures better assimilation.

: Heating turmeric activates curcumin, making it more bioavailable. Brewing turmeric directly in hot coffee or warming it with milk ensures better assimilation. Pair with spices: Cinnamon and ginger not only enhance flavour but also gel well with turmeric for better digestion and other health benefits.

How to make turmeric coffee?

Ingredients:

1 cup of freshly brewed coffee

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

A pinch of black pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Milk or plant-based milk

Method:

Brew your coffee using your preferred method (espresso, French press, or drip).

In a small bowl, mix the turmeric powder, black pepper, and cinnamon.

Add this mixture to the hot brewed coffee and stir well.

For a creamy texture, add coconut oil and whisk or blend for a frothy finish.

If desired, add warmed milk or plant-based milk for a latte-style drink.

Serve hot.

What are the side effects of turmeric coffee?

“A moderate intake of 1 cup of turmeric coffee daily is good enough. Use no more than half to one teaspoon of turmeric powder per serving to avoid overloading the body with curcumin,” says the expert. If you drink it in excess, it can lead to some side effects:

Digestive issues : Overconsumption of turmeric may cause nausea, diarrhoea, or stomach upset in sensitive individuals.

: Overconsumption of turmeric may cause nausea, diarrhoea, or stomach upset in sensitive individuals. Gallbladder problems : Turmeric stimulates bile production, which may exacerbate gallstones or other gallbladder issues.

: Turmeric stimulates bile production, which may exacerbate gallstones or other gallbladder issues. Allergic reactions : Rarely, some people may experience allergic reactions like rashes or skin irritation.

: Rarely, some people may experience allergic reactions like rashes or skin irritation. Blood-thinning effect : Turmeric has natural blood-thinning properties and can interact with anticoagulant medications.

: Turmeric has natural blood-thinning properties and can interact with anticoagulant medications. Iron absorption : Excess turmeric may inhibit iron absorption, which could be problematic for people with anemia.

: Excess turmeric may inhibit iron absorption, which could be problematic for people with anemia. Dehydration: Caffeine is a diuretic, so having this drink in excess can cause dehydration.

Turmeric coffee has benefits, but balance is key to unlocking the full health potential of this drink without compromising safety. Before including it in your diet, consult a doctor, especially if you are on medication or have a medical condition.