Tofu for weight loss: 7 ways this soy product can help you drop the extra kilos

Tofu is a popular vegetarian food full of protein, which is important to lose weight. Know how to use tofu for weight loss, and ways it helps.

Tofu, a popular food made using soya, is a hit among vegetarians. The pale white, block-shaped food can be used to make savoury and sweet dishes. It is also popular among health-conscious people, as it is high in protein and packed with essential nutrients like calcium and iron that are important for growth and development. If you are trying to lose weight and maintain muscle mass without relying on meat, have this soy food. Eat tofu for weight loss, as this protein-rich food is relatively low in calories yet filling, aiding in weight management.

What is tofu?

Tofu, which is also referred to as bean curd, is a plant-based, protein-rich food made from soybeans. “This food full of protein is created by curdling soy milk and pressing the curds into solid blocks. The process is similar to cheese-making, but uses soy milk instead of cow, buffalo or goat milk,” says dietician Ramya B.

It is popular in many cuisines, particularly in Asian cooking, and is loved for its versatility. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, such as frying, steaming, baking, or blending, and easily absorbs the flavours of the ingredients it is cooked with.

Types of tofu and its nutritional value

Tofu comes in different types, which are categorised based on their texture:

Hi! I am

Silken tofu, which is soft, and creamy; often used in soups, and smoothies.

Soft tofu, which is a little firmer than silken tofu, and suitable for soups and sauces.

Firm tofu, which is dense; ideal for stir-fries, and grilling.

Extra-firm tofu: The firmest type, perfect for roasting or baking as it retains its structure during cooking.

Nutritional value of firm tofu (per 100 g), according to the United States Department of Agriculture:

Calories: 94

Protein: 9.41 g

Carbohydrates: 2.35 g

Fiber: 2.4 g

Calcium: 176 mg

Iron: 1.69 mg

Potassium: 147 mg

Tofu for weight loss: How does it help?

You can use tofu for weight loss, thanks to its combination of nutrients and versatility. A 2019 study published in the Nutrients journal, researchers found that soy products, including tofu, significantly reduced the weight of obese women.

1. Low in calories

Eat tofu for weight loss, as it is low in calories, with about 94 calories per 100 grams of firm tofu. “This will allow you to eat a good amount of portions without consuming calories in excess. This makes it ideal for people following low calorie diets for weight loss,” says Ramya.

2. High in protein

“Protein needs much more energy to digest than fats or carbohydrates, which slightly increases calorie burn,” says the expert. The protein content in tofu also helps to feel full for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods.

3. Contains isoflavones

Have tofu for weight loss, as it is a source of isoflavones, which are plant compounds. They may help in regulating fat metabolism and reducing body fat, particularly in overweight individuals. A 2017 study published in the Advances in Nutrition journal showed isoflavones may reduce body mass index.

4. Low in carbohydrates

Enjoy tofu for weight loss, as it has a low carb content (2.35 g). This makes it suitable for people following low-carb diet, which can promote weight loss. A low-carb diet, specifically a ketogenic diet, can help with rapid weight loss, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023.

5. High in nutrients

Tofu is nutrient-dense, meaning it provides essential nutrients like calcium, and iron without adding extra calories. These nutrients are important for your bones, immune system, and overall health. This way your body can get what it needs even on a calorie-restricted diet.

6. Promotes muscle retention

“The protein content in tofu helps preserve lean muscle mass during weight loss,” says the expert. Soy protein intake can promote fat loss while preserving muscle mass, as per research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition in 2015. Maintaining muscle is crucial, as it boosts the body’s resting metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories.

7. Reduces appetite

Tofu, a low-calorie protein source, is filling yet light, making it an excellent choice for satisfying hunger without overloading on calories. It also supports healthy digestion. “While tofu is low in fiber, pairing it with fiber-rich foods like brussels sprouts, and avocado, promotes good digestion, which is essential for healthy weight loss,” says the expert.

How to eat tofu for weight loss?

Here are recipes for tofu for weight loss that are low in calories, high in protein, and packed with essential nutrients:

1. Tofu stir-fry with vegetables

Ingredients:

200 g firm tofu, cubed

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 bell pepper (sliced)

1 zucchini (sliced)

1 cup broccoli florets

1 carrot (julienned)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon soy sauce (low-sodium)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Press the tofu to remove extra moisture and cut it into cubes.

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat, add tofu, stir well until it turns golden colour.

Remove the pan from the flame and keep it aside.

In the same pan, add garlic and vegetables. Stir-fry for 3 to 4 minutes until the vegetables are well cooked.

Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and cooked tofu. Stir to combine.

Garnish with sesame seeds, salt, and pepper. Serve warm.

2. Tofu salad with avocado and cucumber

Ingredients:

150 g silken tofu (cubed)

1 avocado (diced)

1 cucumber (thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 to 2 teaspoon olive oil

Fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro (chopped)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Drain and cube the silken tofu.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the tofu, avocado, and cucumber.

Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice.

Toss gently to combine.

Garnish with fresh herbs, salt, and pepper.

3. Tofu scramble

Ingredients:

200 g firm tofu (crumbled)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion (diced)

1/2 bell pepper (diced)

1/2 cup spinach (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add onion and bell pepper, sautéing until soft (about 3 minutes).

Add crumbled tofu, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add spinach and cook until wilted.

Eat tofu for weight loss as it is low in calories, and packed with protein. Pair it with low-calorie vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats to create balanced, nutrient-rich meals.