Is stinging nettle healthy for you?

There are many medicinal plants that can be beneficial for your health. Tulsi or holy basil, and ashwagandha probably top that list. While those are essential, you must also include stinging nettle or Urtica dioica. This plant is small in size with hair-like structures that cause stinging sensations upon contact with skin. But don’t let that stop you from using it to be healthy. It has anti-inflammatory, diuretic, and antihistamine properties, making it helpful in treating arthritis, and allergies. Let’s explore the stinging nettle benefits, and find out ways to include this powerful herb in your daily routine.
There are many stinging nettle benefits thanks to its medicinal effects. Here’s what it can do to our body.
The leaves and the root of this plant are used therapeutically. Its dried leaves can be used for the treatment of allergies, according to research published in the Journal of Herbal Medicine in 2013. The plant has antihistamine properties that make it a great remedy for allergies such as hay fever. “It can reduce the symptoms of sneezing, and itchy eyes by blocking histamine receptors in the body,” says nutritionist Anshul Singh.
It is rich in flavonoids, carotenoids, and polyphenols, which may help in reducing inflammation in the joints and muscles. “It is especially beneficial for people who suffer from arthritis, osteoarthritis, and gout,” says the expert. Consuming nettle tea or supplements can reduce joint pain by inhibiting inflammatory cytokines, which are responsible for swelling and stiffness. The application of nettle leaf extracts on the affected areas can also provide relief from pain.
Stinging nettle benefits also include managing blood sugar levels, making it a good option for people suffering from diabetes. A 2019 analysis, published in Phytotherapy Research, showed that taking a stinging nettle supplement may help people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. “Compounds found in nettle stimulate pancreatic beta cells, leading to increased production of insulin and improved glucose metabolism,” says the expert.
“Rich in iron, vitamin C, and chlorophyll, this plant helps to boost blood circulation as well as increase the production of red blood cells,” says Singh. It may be good for people susceptible to anemia because iron constitutes a significant proportion of hemoglobin, which is responsible for taking oxygen throughout the body.
“The plant is good for boosting immunity, as it has a lot of antioxidants, vitamins A and C that can facilitate the body in fighting off infectious agents,” says the expert. It can help to stimulate lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell in the immune system, making it easier for the body to defeat bacteria and viruses.
It is beneficial for digestion, as it contains fibre and supports gut microbiota. “It stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which in turn helps to improve the breakdown and absorption of nutrients,” says Singh. It also acts as a mild laxative, which can prevent constipation.
Stinging nettle benefits also include reducing inflammation in the urinary tract. As a diuretic, the plant can aid in the clearance of toxins linked to urinary tract infections in women, as per research published in the journal Heliyon in 2022. “It can increase urine production and help in getting rid of toxins that may lead to urinary tract infections,” says Singh.
As it is rich in antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, and K, stinging nettle benefits your skin. It may particularly be good for people with acne. “Acne is known to thrive when there is excessive sebum production and inflammation. This nutritious plant can help to fight it,” says the expert.
One of the best stinging nettle benefits is that it may help to combat hair loss and dandruff. “It strengthens hair follicles, decreases irritation of the scalp, and stimulates blood flow, which help to boost hair growth,” says the expert. You can use nettle oils or shampoos to deal with hair loss.
To reap the stinging nettle benefits, you can use it in the following ways:
However, while there are many stinging nettle benefits, it is important to check with a doctor before including it in your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.
While there are many stinging nettle benefits, there can be some side effects too.
If you believe in the power of herbs then try stinging nettle. There are many stinging nettle benefits, including improving skin, and hair health. But consult a doctor before taking supplements or applying it.
Yes, it can be taken daily, but in moderation and under proper guidance. It's rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is generally good for the body, but its diuretic properties mean that excessive consumption may lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.
Yes, it is nourishing for hair health because it is rich in vitamins A, C, K, iron, silica, and antioxidants that nourish the scalp and strengthen hair follicles. It reduces hair loss, stimulates growth, and fights dandruff by enhancing blood circulation to the scalp and reducing inflammation.
