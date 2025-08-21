Feel bloated after eating dal? Weight loss specialist reveals the one step you shouldn’t miss

Dal, a staple in many households, is celebrated not only for its delicious taste but also for its remarkable nutritional benefits. While it’s a favourite for many, some individuals experience bloating, gas, or a feeling of heaviness after consuming it. If you’ve faced these issues, you might be surprised to learn that the problem may not lie with the dal itself. Instead, it could be a result of skipping a critical pre-cooking step: soaking dal before cooking it!
Does soaking dal have benefits?
Soaking dal is a simple yet transformative practice. Here’s why it is important for better digestion and nutrient absorption:
1. Removes anti-nutrients
What are anti-nutrients? Dal naturally contains components like phytic acid and tannins, which can hinder the absorption of critical minerals such as iron, zinc, and calcium.
Soaking benefits: By soaking dal, you significantly reduce the presence of these anti-nutrients, allowing your body to absorb more nutrients more effectively.
2. Breaks down oligosaccharides
Understanding oligosaccharides: These are special sugars present in many legumes, including dal. They can be tough for our digestive system to break down.
Soaking advantages: Soaking helps wash away these sugars, minimising digestive discomfort and promoting a smoother digestion.
3. Activates enzymes
Sprouting process: Soaking dal initiates the sprouting process, awakening dormant enzymes.
Nutrient bioavailability: This activation enhances the bioavailability of proteins, B vitamins, and minerals, allowing for better absorption and significantly contributing to your daily nutritional requirements.
4. Reduces cooking time
Efficiency in cooking:Soaked dal cooks faster, which not only retains nutrients effectively but also results in softer, better-textured dishes.
Nutrient preservation: A shorter cooking time translates to less nutrient loss, ensuring that you reap all the health benefits of this powerhouse legume.
How much time should dal be soaked?
To optimise the soaking benefits, it is important to know the correct soaking times for various types of dal. Here’s a handy guide by nutritionist Leema Mahajan:
30 minutes: Moong dal (without skin), lal masoor, arhar dal
Pro tip: When preparing rajma or chana, consider adding whole spices like bay leaf, badi elaichi (black cardamom), and long pippali (long pepper) for added flavour. These can help reduce the feeling of heaviness and improve digestion.
What is the nutritional content of dal?
Dal, in its various forms, offers a diverse range of nutritional components and health benefits that contribute to a balanced diet. Dietician Sweedal Joel Trinidade shares an overview of the key types of dal and their nutritional content:
