Is beetroot juice good for you? 7 side effects of the drink

Are you drinking beetroot juice every day? It may help to boost immunity, but you should be aware of the side effects of beetroot juice as well.

You may be having beetroot juice as a pre-workout drink or pairing it with your breakfast to support heart health. Yes, there are multiple benefits of drinking the beverage, which is made by extracting the liquid from the root of a raw or cooked beetroot plant. It contains betalains and nitrates along with vitamin C that offer a wide range of health benefits. There are advantages, but there are also downsides of consuming this beverage. Before making it part of your daily diet, know about the potential side effects of beetroot juice. Don’t forget that moderation is the best way to enjoy the benefits.

What are the health benefits of drinking beetroot juice?

Before checking out the side effects of beetroot juice, know why it is popular among health conscious people:

It contains nitrates that may help to dilate blood vessels. “This may reduce the strain on your heart and improve your overall cardiovascular health,” says clinical dietician Shifa Chishti. A 2015 study, published in Experimental Biology And Medicine, showed that drinking this juice can improve cardiac function.

It is a popular pre-workout drink as it may enhance performance by increasing blood flow to muscles and reducing muscle soreness.

The nitrates in this healthy drink may enhance blood flow to the brain. “It can potentially improve cognitive function, focus, and memory,” says the expert.

It is rich in vitamin C, which is known to help in boosting immunity and keep infections at bay.

“It promotes liver detoxification by eliminating toxins,” says the expert. It holds potential as an effective treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in adults, according to research published in Frontiers In Nutrition in 2023.

What are the side effects of beetroot juice?

While there are health benefits of beetroot juice, excessive consumption can cause several adverse effects. Here are some of the side effects of beetroot juice:

1. May cause cancer

The bright red-coloured juice contains high levels of nitrates, which, under normal circumstances, help improve blood circulation and oxygen delivery in the body. These nitrates may have to do with one of the side effects of beetroot juice. “When consumed in excess, the nitrates can react with stomach acids and lead to the formation of N-nitroso compounds,” says the expert. They are a class of compounds known to have the potential to cause cancer, as per an analysis published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition in 2021.

2. Increased risk of kidney stones

The vegetable is naturally high in oxalates, compounds that can easily bind with calcium in your body and lead to the formation of calcium-oxalate crystals. “These crystals can get collected in the kidneys, and increase the risk of kidney stone formation,” says Chishti. People who are prone to kidney stones or have a history of kidney-related issues should be cautious about consuming beetroot juice frequently.

3. Dangerous drop in blood pressure

Beetroot juice is widely known for its ability to lower blood pressure due to its high nitrate content, which helps dilate blood vessels and improve circulation. “While this is beneficial for people with high blood pressure (hypertension), it can be dangerous for those who already have low blood pressure (hypotension) or are on blood pressure medication,” says the expert.

4. Digestive discomfort

Discomfort in tummy is one of the side effects of beetroot juice. “It is highly acidic and can cause digestive discomfort, particularly when consumed in large quantities or on an empty stomach,” says the expert. The fermentable carbohydrates in the juice can lead to excessive gas production in the intestines, causing bloating and discomfort. “Drinking too much beetroot juice at once, especially without food, may cause loose stools, diarrhea, or abdominal pain in some people,” says the expert.

5. Hair loss

Hair loss is one of the side effects of beetroot juice. It is rich in oxalates, which, apart from increasing the risk of kidney stones, can interfere with tour body’s absorption of essential minerals like zinc. “It is a crucial nutrient for healthy hair growth and scalp health. It is needed to strengthen hair follicles, and prevent excessive hair shedding and thinning,” says the expert. If your body does not absorb enough zinc due to high oxalate intake, it may lead to nutrient deficiencies that can weaken hair follicles, resulting in increased hair loss over time.

6. Blood sugar spikes

Beetroot contains a moderate amount of natural sugars. While eating whole beets provides fibre, which helps slow down sugar absorption, the juice lacks fibre, making the sugar content more concentrated. “This can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, especially for diabetics,” says the expert.

7. May interact with medicines

Beetroot juice has the potential to interact with certain medications, which can affect their absorption, effectiveness or how your body responds to them. “It contains vitamin K, which plays a role in blood clotting. This can interfere with anticoagulant medications, potentially reducing their effectiveness and increasing the risk of blood clots or excessive bleeding,” says the expert.

How much beetroot juice should you consume?

“To stay away from the side effects of beetroot juice, consume 120 to 240 ml (approximately half to one cup) of the juice per day,” says Chishti. This amount is considered effective in supporting heart health, improving blood circulation, enhancing stamina, and aiding in detoxification due to its high nitrate content.

“However, it is better to eat the whole vegetable rather than juicing it, as whole beets retain fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports digestion,” says the expert. Also, diabetics should avoid the beverage, as juicing the vegetable removes the fibre that helps slow down sugar absorption. “This can lead to blood sugar spikes, making it unsuitable for people with uncontrolled diabetes,” says the expert. Those managing their blood sugar levels should consume beetroot in moderation and consult their doctor before including it in their diet.

If you are drinking beetroot juice daily, make sure to have it in moderation. Drinking it in excess can negatively impact your health. Stomach discomfort and formation of kidney stones are some of the side effects of beetroot juice.

Related FAQs Is one beetroot a day too much? Eating one whole beetroot per day is generally safe and can be a great addition to a balanced diet. It provides essential nutrients like iron, folate, potassium, and antioxidants, contributing to overall health. However, individual tolerance may vary based on underlying health conditions. Does beetroot increase hemoglobin fast? Beetroot contains vitamin C which supports the production of hemoglobin and helps in the formation of red blood cells. It also enhances the absorption of plant-based iron. Its antioxidant properties help in reducing oxidative stress. For a quicker increase in haemoglobin, along with beetroot, your diet should also be rich in iron, vitamin C and a good amount of protein.