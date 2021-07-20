Ashwagandha side effects: 7 ways this herb can harm you

Ashwagandha is an ancient herb that offers health benefits, but can also affect your body in negative ways. Here are some of the Ashwagandha side effects.

Ashwagandha or withania somnifera is popular in the world of Ayurveda. Grown in India, the Middle East and parts of Africa, the herb is known for boosting immunity. It may also help people who find it hard to sleep at night. Having this herb may also help to manage diabetes, a chronic condition that happens when the blood sugar levels get really high. While there are benefits, you can’t ignore some of the Ashwagandha side effects. People with thyroid disorders should be particularly careful. Read on the know how this rejuvenating herb, believed to promote overall well-being, may negatively affect your body.

Ashwagandha side effects

Here are some of the ashwagandha side effects:

1. May make you very sleepy

People who have insomnia consume it to improve sleep quality. After all, it possesses sleep-inducing properties. However, people suffering from sleep disorders tend to sleep more, especially if taken in large doses. It is often included in natural sedatives.

2. Plaque psoriasis

One of the benefits of ashwagandha is that it is a great immunity booster. But it can be problematic for people suffering from auto-immune disorders. These disorders occur when the immune system starts attacking the body, instead of guarding it against germs, bacteria and viruses. The white blood cells start multiplying automatically, which leads to the formation of plaque psoriasis. It is a common form of psoriasis, characterised by raised, red patches covered with silvery-white scales, making it one of the ashwagandha side effects.

3. Low blood sugar levels

For people with type 2 diabetes, using the herb’s root and leaf extract could be beneficial. Its powdered form may help reduce blood glucose, according to a study published in the Iranian Journal Of Basic Medical Sciences. In fact, it may reduce the blood sugar levels in the body as much as up to 15 percent. Hence, those suffering from low blood sugar levels should not consume it.

4. Low blood pressure

It is known to reduce high blood pressure, which is beneficial for people with hypertension. But the same benefits can be one of the ashwagandha side effects, Espe for people suffering from hypotension, a medical condition of low blood pressure.

5. Thyroid issues

Patients suffering from hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism should also avoid consuming it due to ashwagandha side effects. It cannot balance the thyroid hormone and may further aggravate the problem.

6. Weight gain

Many growth boosters have ashwagandha as a major component to help people gain muscle and weight. Hence, people suffering from obesity should avoid it, as it leads to weight gain, one of the ashwagandha side effects.

7. Balding

Balding may be one of the ashwagandha side effects that men experience. They have high levels of testosterone, so they should abstain from consuming it. It would further increase the level of the hormone and lead to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which results in early balding.

Ashwagandha overdose: Can you take too much ashwagandha?

It is easily available in the market in the form of capsules, tablets and powder, and the dose can vary depending on your needs. For instance, having daily doses of 225 to 400 mg of ashwagandha for 30 days may significantly lower cortisol levels, as per a study published in the Journal Of Ayurveda And Integrative Medicine. Another study, published in Nutrients, showed that taking 500 mg of the herb’s extract led to an increase in upper and lower body strength when consumed with strength training for 12 weeks.

Usually, the best way to consume it is in the form of a 500 gm tablet with a glass of milk or room temperature water, as prescribed by the doctor. A 500 gm dose is sufficient for the body; that’s because it increases the pitt prakriti in the body.

But consume it in a limited quantity only, as too much of it can lead to ashwagandha side effects. A study was conducted on a woman, 62, in good health. She was given ashwagandha root extract to get relief from stress. In the first few weeks, she didn’t experience any ashwagandha side effects. But after 2 months of daily dosing at 1950 mg, she experienced symptoms of weight loss, worsened anxiety and fatigue, as per the study published in SSRN.

Ashwagandha is good for people with insomnia, diabetes and those who need an immunity booster. However, there are also ashwagandha side effects that you be aware of.

Related FAQs Is it OK to take ashwagandha everyday? Ashwagandha can be safely used for a brief time. Consult your doctor before making it a daily habit. Use it intermittently rather than continuously, especially if you take high doses. Who should not use ashwagandha? People with hyperthyroid should avoid taking ashwagandha, as it can increase thyroid hormones in your body. It may stimulate the uterus, so pregnant women should also take a break from ashwagandha. Is ashwagandha safe for the liver? Large doses of ashwagandha might lead to digestive issues. Liver problems, including severe liver failure, are very rare. Can I take ashwagandha at night? Yes, it can be consumed at night, as it may promote relaxation and sleep. It has adaptogenic properties that may play a role in improving sleep quality.