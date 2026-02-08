Seasonal eating in Ayurveda: What to eat and avoid throughout the year

How does seasonal eating in Ayurveda support digestive health and immunity? Learn which foods to embrace and avoid throughout the year.

You don’t wear the same clothes all year round; you don’t even use the same beauty products all year round; so, how can you eat the same food throughout the year? Ayurveda, the ancient alternative medicine system, also emphasizes that if we eat similar foods all months of the year, there’s a higher chance of digestive issues, low immunity, hormonal imbalance, and even fatigue.

Our bodies are meant to be aligned with nature. If it’s cold outside, it’s better to avoid foods that lower body temperature. Similarly, when it’s hot outside, it’s best to avoid food that produces a lot of heat inside the body. “In Ayurveda, seasonal eating, or Ritucharya, is described as aligning food choices with nature’s cycles to support digestion and overall health”, Dr Ankita Sharma, Senior Ayurveda Physician, Santushti Holistic Health, tells Health Shots.

What are the three types of dosha in Ayurveda?

According to Ayurveda, there are three fundamental doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. When we eat food that is not in alignment with the season, doshas accumulate, and digestion weakens. This can also lead to several chronic issues. Let’s detail the different doshas as per seasons:

Spring (Kapha season)

Spring increases heaviness and mucus in the body. Thus, we should eat light, cleansing foods. Here’s what you should have more of: light grains such as barley and millets; steamed vegetables; bitter and astringent tastes; and warm water and herbal teas. In contrast, you must avoid excessive dairy, fried and oily foods, sweets, and refined carbohydrates.

Summer (Pitta season)

During summer, heat weakens digestion and increases acidity. Thus, the focus should be on foods that cool the body while hydrating it. Here’s what you should have more of: seasonal fruits; coconut water and buttermilk; rice, cucumber, and bottle gourd; and cooling herbs like coriander and fennel. And here’s what you should refrain from: spicy, fried, and fermented foods, and excess caffeine and alcohol.

Monsoon (Vata-pitta imbalance)

The digestive fire is weakest during the monsoon season. Therefore, our focus should be on strengthening digestion and immunity. Here’s what you should have more of:- warm, freshly cooked meals; soups, khichdi, and dals; and ginger and cumin. On the other hand, here’s what you should avoid: raw salads, street food, and excess cold drinks.

Autumn (Pitta aggravation)

In autumn (often known as the season of changing leaf colours), the focus should be on gentle detoxification and balance. During autumn, here’s what you should have more of:- bitter vegetables; light grains; and warm water. Meanwhile, here’s what you should avoid:- excess sour, spicy, and oily foods.

Winter (Vata season)

This is the season in which cold and dryness predominate. Hence, the focus areas should be nourishment and warmth. Hence, you should include warm meals, healthy fats such as ghee, nuts, seeds, and root vegetables. To avoid digestive issues during the season, avoid these: cold foods and excessive fasting.

The importance of eating seasonal foods

Eating seasonal products promotes gut health, immunity, metabolism, and mental clarity. However, seasonal eating should not be mistaken for just a bunch of rigid rules. It’s just about awareness. When dietary choices adapt to environmental conditions, digestion improves, immunity strengthens, and the body remains resilient. Ayurveda teaches us that food is not just fuel. It is daily medicine when chosen with the season in mind.