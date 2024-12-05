8 red fruits to support heart health beyond apples

The type of foods you eat can protect your heart health. That's why fruits like strawberries and apples should be part of your diet. Here's a list of red fruits for heart health.

An apple a day can actually keep the doctor away, at least cardiologists. Red coloured fruits come under heart-healthy foods. A lot of them have lycopene that does more than providing red colour to foods. It is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect against heart disease. Foods in red colour may help lower oxidative stress, which is connected to cardiovascular diseases. You can directly take bites of the red fruits for heart health or you can add them to salads, and puddings. But first, know which all fruits you should have to keep your heart strong.

What are red fruits?

“They are a category of fruits that have a red or reddish hue due to the presence of natural pigments like lycopene, anthocyanins, and carotenoids,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. These fruits not only add vibrant colour to meals, but are also nutrient-rich.

1. Antioxidants

Lycopene : “Found in fruits like watermelon and red grapefruit, it helps reduce oxidative stress and protects against heart disease,” says the expert. It may help in improving vascular function and in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, according to a study published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences in 2022.

: “Found in fruits like watermelon and red grapefruit, it helps reduce oxidative stress and protects against heart disease,” says the expert. It may help in improving vascular function and in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, according to a study published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences in 2022. Anthocyanins: Present in berries like strawberries, raspberries, and cranberries, these pigments combat inflammation and support vascular health.

2. Vitamins

Vitamin C : “Boosts collagen production, and immunity, and protects cells from any kind of damage,” says the expert.

: “Boosts collagen production, and immunity, and protects cells from any kind of damage,” says the expert. Vitamin A: Supports eye health as well as skin regeneration.

3. Minerals

Potassium : Helps regulate blood pressure and maintain heart rhythm.

: Helps regulate blood pressure and maintain heart rhythm. Magnesium: Aids in muscle function and reduces the risk of hypertension.

4. Fibre

It is found in red fruits like apples, and cherries. Fibre is known for supporting digestive health and managing weight. “It not only helps to prevent constipation, and keeps you full for a long time, but may also aid in lowering cholesterol levels,” says the expert.

Red fruits for heart health

Here are 8 red fruits that can help support overall heart health:

1. Strawberries

“Strawberries may improve blood vessel function and reduce bad cholesterol,” says the expert. These sweet fruits are full of anti-inflammatory polyphenols such as anthocyanins, according to a study published in the Foods journal in 2022. Have 1 cup (150g) of strawberries daily.

2. Cherries

They are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which lower oxidative stress and blood pressure. Oxidative stress leads to cellular and molecular abnormalities, resulting in heart problems, as per research published in the Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity journal in 2020. Have 1 cup (140g) of cherries daily.

3. Pomegranates

“Pomegranates are part of red fruits for heart health, as they contain polyphenols that improve blood flow and reduce plaque buildup in arteries,” says the expert. Polyphenols exert beneficial actions on vascular system by blocking oxidation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), reducing blood pressure, boosting antioxidant defenses and alleviating inflammatory responses, as per research published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy in 2020. Have 1 medium fruit or 1 cup of seeds daily.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon deserves to be part of red fruits for her at health, as it contains L-citrulline and lycopene, which improve blood circulation and heart function. It has a great potential in preventing cardiovascular disease due to its high levels of fibre, and bioactive constituents such as L-citrulline, beta-carotene, and lycopene, as per research published in Current Developments in Nutrition in 2019. Have 2 cups (300g) of watermelon daily.

5. Raspberries

“High in fibre and antioxidants, these red fruits for heart health help lower cholesterol and blood pressure,” says the expert. One hundred grams of raspberries has 6.4 grams of fibre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Have 1 cup (125g) of this fruit daily.

6. Red grapes

These grapes contain resveratrol, which supports artery health and prevents clot formation. It can be good for the heart due to its ability to deal with oxidation, and inflammation, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2016. Have 1 cup (150g) of red grapes daily.

7. Cranberries

Cranberries are part of the red fruits for heart health list, as they can help reduce arterial stiffness and improve cholesterol profiles. Polyphenols, including those found in cranberries, may help in reducing the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases by reducing blood pressure, as per research published in Nutrition Reviews in 2007. Have 1/2 cup (50g) of fresh or unsweetened dried cranberries daily.

8. Red apples

“Rich in pectin and polyphenols, red apples can lower bad cholesterol and improve artery health,” says Kedia. A 2004 study published in the Nutrition Journal showed that women who ate apples had a 13 to 22 percent decrease in cardiovascular disease risk. Have 1 medium apple daily.

Recipes using red fruits for heart health

Here are recipes with red fruits for heart health:

1. Strawberry spinach salad

Ingredients:

Fresh spinach: 2 cups

Strawberries (sliced): 1 cup

Walnuts (chopped): 1/4 cup

Feta cheese (crumbled): 2 tablespoons

Balsamic vinegar: 2 tablespoons

Olive oil: 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

Wash and dry the spinach and strawberries.

In a large bowl, combine spinach, sliced strawberries, and walnuts.

Sprinkle feta cheese on top.

Drizzle some vinegar and olive oil over the salad. Toss gently.

Serve immediately.

2. Pomegranate yogurt parfait

Ingredients:

Pomegranate seeds: 1/2 cup

Greek yogurt (low-fat): 1 cup

Granola: 1/4 cup

Honey: 1 teaspoon

Instructions:

In a glass, layer low-fat Greek yogurt, pomegranate seeds then granola.

Keep working on the layers until the glass gets full.

Drizzle honey on top before serving.

3. Raspberry chia pudding

Ingredients:

Fresh raspberries: 1/2 cup

Chia seeds: 3 tablespoons

Almond milk (unsweetened): 1 cup

Maple syrup: 1 teaspoon (optional)

Instructions:

In a bowl, put chia seeds and almond milk, and mix well.

Refrigerate for at least three hours to allow the chia seeds to expand.

Top with raspberries and a little bit of maple syrup before serving.

Are there side effects of red fruits for heart health?

While red fruits for heart health are generally safe and beneficial, excessive consumption can lead to:

Digestive issues : High fibre content found in red fruits for heart health can cause bloating or gas in sensitive individuals.

: High fibre content found in red fruits for heart health can cause bloating or gas in sensitive individuals. Allergic reactions : Some people may be allergic to strawberries, cherries, or other red fruits for heart health.

: Some people may be allergic to strawberries, cherries, or other red fruits for heart health. Blood sugar spikes : Overconsumption, particularly of high-sugar fruits like watermelon, may impact blood sugar levels.

: Overconsumption, particularly of high-sugar fruits like watermelon, may impact blood sugar levels. Kidney concerns: Excessive potassium from fruits like watermelon can affect those with kidney disease.

Add these fruits into your daily diet and see the difference!

Related FAQs What is the healthiest red food? Strawberries, tomatoes, raspberries, cranberries, and cherries are some of the healthiest red foods. They contain lycopene and beta-carotene that improve blood sugar control, support bone health, and protect against heart disease. How can I make my heart strong? Eat heart-healthy foods, quit smoking, lower your bad cholesterol level, manage stress, and sleep well to keep you heart strong and prevent cardiovascular diseases.