Raw papaya benefits: 10 things it can do to your body

Better digestion, and immunity are just some of the raw papaya benefits. Know the other good things that can happen to your body if you consume the unripe version of this popular fruit.

Starting your day with sweet and ripe papaya with yellow or orange skin? It is a healthy morning habit that you should not give up. However, did you know that you can also add raw papaya to your balanced diet. The raw version of the tropical fruit has green skin with white flesh. Unlike ripe papaya, which is sweet and soft, raw papaya has a mild, slightly bitter taste and a crunchy texture. This makes it perfect for preparing salads, stir-fries, and curries. It is also rich in essential nutrients, which is why there are many raw papaya benefits. It may be good for digestion, and immunity, and help with weight loss.

Nutritional value of raw papaya

Hundred grams of raw papaya has the following nutrients, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Water: 88.1 grams

Protein: 0.47 grams

Carbohydrate: 10.8 grams

Fibre: 1.7 grams

Calcium: 20 mg

Magnesium: 21 mg

Potassium: 182 mg

Vitamin C: 60.9 mg

Vitamin E: 0.3 mg

Vitamin A: 950 micrograms

Beta carotene: 274 micrograms

Raw papaya benefits for good health

There are many benefits when it comes to raw papaya. Here is how it can help us.

1. Aids digestion

Eating unripe papaya may be good for digestion. It has papain, a purified protein which is extracted from the latex of raw papaya, according to research published in the Journal Of Biomedicine & Biotechnology in 2010. “Papain is basically a digestive enzyme that helps break down proteins into smaller, and more absorbable components. This may reduce bloating, indigestion, and constipation, and promote better digestive health,” says dietician Ramya B.

2. Boosts immunity

“This fruit is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, which can protect the body from different kinds of infections and illnesses by combating free radicals,” says Ramya. So, one of the key raw papaya benefits is that it can strengthen the immune system.

3. Supports weight loss

Unripe papaya is not only rich in dietary fibre, but is also low in calories. Hundred grams of raw papaya has 43 calories, according to USDA. It can keep you full for longer, which in turn can reduce unnecessary snacking. A study also proved that eating unripe papaya may be beneficial for obese people. A 2021 study, published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences, showed that papain could inhibit obesity progression.

4. Improves heart health

The potassium content in this fruit can help regulate blood pressure, while fibre and antioxidants can reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or bad cholesterol. “This can lower the risk of heart diseases and improve your overall cardiovascular health,” says Ramya.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

It has a low glycemic index and high fibre content, so it can help stabilise blood sugar levels. It may be beneficial for people with diabetes, as it can help to prevent blood sugar spikes. Regular consumption of raw papaya may also help in preventing diabetes, according to research published in the Journal Of Nutritional Health & Food Engineering in 2016.

6. Promotes liver health

Most of the raw papaya benefits come from its antioxidants, which help in preventing lipid oxidation and reduce the risk of fatty liver. During a 2023 study, published in Nutrients, researchers found that raw and ripe papaya leaf, skin, and pulp had strong fat-lowering effects. This suggested their potential for preventing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

7. Reduces inflammation

Some of the phytochemicals like papain and chymopapain found in this fruit help in fighting against inflammation in the body. “This is particularly beneficial for people suffering from arthritis or other inflammatory conditions,” says Ramya. This is what makes raw papaya a popular dietary option.

8. Enhances skin health

The vitamins and enzymes in raw papaya can help repair damaged skin, and slow the signs of ageing. During a 2023 study, published in Preventive Nutrition And Food Science, unripe papaya was found to be functional fruit for preventing and delaying skin aging.

9. Boosts energy

One of the major raw papaya benefits is that it can boost energy. “Its enzymes enhance the digestion and absorption of nutrients, optimising energy production,” says Ramya. This can help to improve overall metabolic function, and keep the body energised and active.

10. Provides relief from period cramps

“Raw papaya’s papain can help to stimulate the production of estrogen, a hormone that regulates menstrual cycles,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Pooja C Thukral. This is particularly beneficial for women with irregular periods. One of the raw papaya benefits is that it may help to relieve menstrual pain, according to research published in Biology in 2021. “The anti-inflammatory properties of raw papaya can help reduce uterine inflammation and alleviate cramps,” says Dr Thukral.

Raw papaya benefits: Is it good for the uterus?

Yes, raw papaya supports the detoxification process in the body. Papain, which aid in breaking down toxins and improving digestion, indirectly support uterine health by promoting a clean internal system.

Besides this, its anti-inflammatory compounds may help reduce uterine inflammation or discomfort caused by certain conditions like fibroids or endometriosis.

Despite raw papaya benefits, it is not recommended during pregnancy because it contains latex. “It can stimulate uterine contractions and potentially lead to pregnancy complications, including miscarriage,” says Dr Thukral.

What are the side effects of eating raw papaya?

Raw papaya benefits are many, but there are a few side effects too:

Risk of miscarriage : Pregnant women should avoid it as the latex content can induce uterine contractions.

: Pregnant women should avoid it as the latex content can induce uterine contractions. Allergic reactions : Some people may develop allergies to papaya enzymes, causing itching or respiratory issues.

: Some people may develop allergies to papaya enzymes, causing itching or respiratory issues. Digestive discomfort: Overeating raw papaya may lead to diarrhea, bloating, or an upset stomach due to its high fibre content.

There are many raw papaya benefits, as it is loaded with nutrients. It can support digestion, and immunity while promoting weight loss, skin health, and heart health. But have this unripe fruit in moderation as it may lead to digestive discomfort.

Related FAQs Can I eat raw papaya while trying to conceive? It is generally not recommended to eat raw papaya while trying to conceive. It contains a latex substance, which includes papain, an enzyme that can stimulate uterine contractions. This may interfere with implantation or create a less favourable environment for conception. Are there raw papaya benefits for skin? Yes, raw papaya is beneficial for skin. Enzymes like papain can remove dead skin cells, promoting a radiant complexion. The antibacterial properties can help reduce acne and blemishes.