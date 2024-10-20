Raw or roasted pumpkin seeds: Which one is healthier?

Pumpkin seeds are good for immunity and the heart. But should you eat raw or roasted pumpkin seeds? Know the healthiest way to eat pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are a go-to snack option for health-conscious people. They are the small, and typically oval-shaped, green-coloured edible seeds found inside pumpkins. These flat seeds are nutrient-dense, and can easily be included in a balanced diet. They can boost your intake of essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, which are needed to stay fit. But you may wonder if it is safe to consume pumpkin seeds in their raw form. Roasting is another popular way to enjoy this superfood, which is good for your immunity and heart. So, should you eat raw or roasted pumpkin seeds?

What are the health benefits of pumpkin seeds?

Here are some of the health benefits of pumpkin seeds –

1. Rich in antioxidants

Pumpkin seeds contain powerful antioxidants like beta carotene and vitamin E. Hundred grams of pumpkin seeds consists of 2.18 mg vitamin E, and 9 micrograms beta carotene, according to the US Department of Agriculture. “The antioxidants found in pumpkin seeds can help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya.

2. Heart health

High in magnesium, potassium, and healthy fats, pumpkin seeds can help regulate blood pressure. Hundred grams of pumpkin seeds have 592 mg magnesium, 809 mg potassium, and 49 grams fats, as per the USDA. They may help bring down the bad cholesterol level, and support overall heart health.

3. Improve sleep

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of tryptophan that can help in promoting sleep, according to a study published in the International Journal of Nursing and Medical Research in 2023. Tryptophan is an amino acid that can boost the production of serotonin, which is a chemical messenger essential for a good quality of sleep.

4. Boosts immune function

Vitamin E, which is found in pumpkin seeds, can help in making the immune system stronger, according to the US National Institutes Of Health. “Pumpkin seeds also have zinc, a mineral that can strengthen the immune system, and help in wound healing while also protecting against infections,” says the expert.

5. Aids in digestion

Hundred grams of pumpkin seeds have 6 grams fiber, as per the USDA. The high fiber content in pumpkin seeds can promote healthy digestion and also help prevent or relieve constipation. But drink plenty of fluids, including water, to help the fiber work better for you.

6. May be good for diabetics

Pumpkin seeds may be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes for whom glycemic index is very important. Pumpkin seeds have hypoglycemic properties and can assist in controlling glycemic levels in people with diabetes, as per research published in the Critical Reviews In Food Science and Nutrition journal in 2014.

Should you eat raw or roasted pumpkin seeds?

“Both raw and roasted pumpkin seeds offer health benefits, but how you want to eat them, depends on your preferences,” says Saniya.

Raw pumpkin seeds

Raw pumpkin seeds retain the highest levels of vitamins (like vitamin E), which can be diminished during roasting.

They are free from added oils, salts, or preservatives, making them a cleaner option.

Roasted pumpkin seeds

During a 2021 study published in the Frontiers In Nutrition journal, pumpkin seeds were roasted at 120, 160, and 200 degree Celsius for 10 minutes. Researchers found that total phenolic compounds, flavonoids content, and antioxidant capacity increased as the temperature of roasting pumpkin seeds went up.

Roasting can also decrease levels of phytic acid, an anti-nutrient that can inhibit mineral absorption.

Roasting improves taste and crunchiness, making them more enjoyable to eat.

The roasting process breaks down some of the harder-to-digest components, facilitating better nutrient absorption.

Can eating pumpkin seeds increase risk of food poisoning?

“Pumpkin seeds are generally safe to eat and do not typically pose a high risk of food poisoning,” says the expert. But sometimes, eating raw foods, including pumpkin seeds, may increase your risk of food poisoning. If pumpkin seeds have harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, they may cause foodborne illness, and lead to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps, as per a study published in AIMS Microbiology in 2017.

“Rancid or old pumpkin seeds can develop harmful bacteria or mycotoxins that can cause digestive issues or food poisoning,” says Saniya.

Also, raw seeds are more prone to contamination during processing or handling, so it is essential to ensure they are clean and fresh before consumption.

Store them in airtight containers in a cool, dry place, and check for off smells or signs of mould before eating pumpkin seeds.

Who should avoid pumpkin seeds?

Avoid eating pumpkin seeds if –

You are allergic to any seeds, including pumpkin seeds, as you may experience allergic reactions like swelling, and itching.

You have digestive issues, as the high fiber content in pumpkin seeds can cause bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort in people with sensitive gastrointestinal systems.

You are on calorie-restricted diets, as pumpkin seeds are calorie-dense, so people trying to lose weight or control their calorie intake should consume them in moderation.

You have high blood pressure, as pumpkin seeds if salted, can contribute to excessive sodium intake, which may raise blood pressure levels in people with hypertension.

You can eat pumpkin seeds right from their shell, or add them to salads or smoothies. Roasting it lightly with spices is also a good idea for a healthy snack or you can use them as toppings for oatmeal, soups, or baked goods. You can eat raw or roasted pumpkin seeds, but have them in moderation.