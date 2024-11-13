6 benefits of raw honey that can boost your immunity this winter

Raw honey offers a powerful defense against winter woes. Know its benefits for immunity and how it helps boost your energy.

Winter, with its hitting cold and dry air, often has an impact on our health, making us prone to cold, cough, and other ailments. While we wrap up in layers and drink warm beverages, keeping yourself warm internally can only be done by eating the right things. One such food that can help you during this time is raw honey. This golden nectar extracted from hard-working bees is not only a tasty sweetener, but also an effective elixir that can help boost immunity and promote overall well-being. Raw honey, unlike processed one, contains natural enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These beneficial compounds work together to improve our immune system, making it more capable of fighting off infections.

What is raw honey?

Raw honey has been minimally processed, preserving its natural enzymes, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, as found in a study published in Pharmacognosy Research. It is harvested directly from the honeycomb by beekeepers and is typically strained to remove any large particles like wax, but it is not pasteurised, filtered, or heated to high temperatures like commercial honey.

Key characteristics of raw honey

Here are the defining features of raw honey.

Unprocessed: It has not undergone pasteurisation, which involves heating the honey to high temperatures to kill yeast cells and extend shelf life. This way, it retains its natural properties.

It has not undergone pasteurisation, which involves heating the honey to high temperatures to kill yeast cells and extend shelf life. This way, it retains its natural properties. Contains natural enzymes: It contains enzymes like diastase, which helps break down starches into sugars, and invertase, which converts sucrose (table sugar) into glucose and fructose.

It contains enzymes like diastase, which helps break down starches into sugars, and invertase, which converts sucrose (table sugar) into glucose and fructose. Rich in nutrients: It includes natural antioxidants, vitamins (like B vitamins, vitamin C), minerals (such as calcium, iron, magnesium), and trace amounts of pollen and bee propolis.

It includes natural antioxidants, vitamins (like B vitamins, vitamin C), minerals (such as calcium, iron, magnesium), and trace amounts of pollen and bee propolis. Cloudy appearance: It typically appears cloudy or opaque, due to the presence of natural pollen and other small particles.

It typically appears cloudy or opaque, due to the presence of natural pollen and other small particles. Varied flavour: The flavour and colour of it can vary depending on the types of flowers the bees have pollinated. It can range from light and mild to dark and robust.

Immunity boosting benefits of raw honey

Eating raw honey in winter can help boost your immunity. Here is how it helps:

1. Rich in antioxidants

It is a golden treasure trove of natural goodness, and is an excellent winter friend which may significantly boost our immune system. It is high in antioxidants, including flavonoids and phenolic acids, which work as strong shields against damaging free radicals, as found in a study published in the Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity. These free radicals, which are unstable chemicals, can damage our cells, causing oxidative stress and reduced immune system response. But its antioxidants properties help to reduce inflammation, strengthen our immune function defences, and protect our cells from oxidative damage by neutralising these damaging radicals. Thus, it is especially important during winter when the immune system can be more vulnerable due to factors like cold weather, less sunlight, and seasonal stress.

2. High in antibacterial and antiviral properties

It is a natural antimicrobial powerhouse with antibacterial and antiviral properties, making it an effective weapon against ailments, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. Its natural components, including hydrogen peroxide, work together to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. This powerful antibacterial effect can help prevent or relieve the symptoms of common winter woes like colds, flu, and respiratory infections. Incorporating it into your daily routine will help strengthen your body’s defence mechanisms and protect your health during the colder months of the year.

3. Soothes sore throats and coughs

The cold winter months can cause sore throats and chronic coughs. It is a natural demulcent, protects and soothes the inflamed throat, as found in a study published in the National Journal of Physiology. This relaxing action relieves coughing and irritation in the respiratory tract, which can be worsened by exposure to cold air. Plus, its antibacterial properties help treat the infections that usually cause these symptoms, offering comfort and boosting faster recovery.

4. Boosts energy and vitality

Winter’s shorter days and chilly temperatures can make us feel tired and lethargic. Raw honey, a natural energy elixir, provides a rapid yet effective solution. “Its unique blend of glucose and fructose provides a quickly available source of power that the body may easily absorb,” says nutritionist Rakshit Mehra. This energy-rich boost fights winter tiredness by keeping us energised and attentive. Maintaining our energy levels allows us to build our immune system and stronger against the attacks of winter ailments, resulting in maximum health and well-being.

6. Regulates body temperature

Raw honey is a source of winter warmth, quite literally. “It has thermogenic characteristics, which means it increases heat generation within the body,” says the expert. This gradual warming effect can be especially beneficial in the colder months, when our bodies are more prone to cold-related ailments. Incorporating this natural sweetener into your diet can help regulate your body temperature, keep you warm, and improve your overall health.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

How to include raw honey to boost immunity in winters?

Here are some easy ways to incorporate it into your daily routine.

1. Warm honey water: Mix a tablespoon of raw honey in a glass of warm water. Drinking this in the morning on an empty stomach helps kick start metabolism, boost energy, and cleanse the body.

2. Honey and lemon tea: Combine raw honey with lemon juice in warm water. This tea is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants, helping to strengthen the immune system and soothe a sore throat.

3. Honey with ginger: Add raw honey to a cup of ginger tea. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, and combined with honey, it can help fight off infections, reduce inflammation, and ease cold symptoms.

4. Honey with cinnamon: Mix raw honey with cinnamon powder and consume it in the morning. Both honey and cinnamon have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects that can help prevent infections during winter.

5. Honey in smoothies: Add raw honey to your smoothies or yoghurt for an added boost of nutrients and flavour. Combine it with fruits like oranges or berries, which are high in vitamin C, to enhance immunity.

6. Honey and turmeric paste: Mix raw honey with turmeric powder to make a paste and take it as a natural remedy to help with colds, coughs, and inflammation. Turmeric has immune-boosting properties, and honey acts as a carrier to deliver the benefits.

7. Honey with garlic: Combine raw honey with crushed garlic for a potent, immunity-boosting tonic. Garlic has powerful antibacterial and antiviral properties, and the honey makes it more palatable.

Side effects of raw honey

Here are some potential risks of consuming raw honey:

Some people may have an allergy to pollen, bee venom, or other components of it. Symptoms of an allergy could include rashes, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

It is high in sugar and calories, so consuming too much can contribute to weight gain, especially if not balanced with a healthy diet.

It should not be given to children under the age of one due to the risk of botulism, a rare but serious bacterial infection that can affect infants.

Although it has a lower glycemic index than refined sugar, it can still affect blood sugar levels. Diabetics or people with insulin resistance should consume it with caution.

Like any sugar, consuming too much honey can contribute to tooth decay if good oral hygiene is not maintained.

Raw honey is a nutrient-dense, natural food that provides numerous health benefits, especially in the winter, where it can boost immunity, soothe respiratory issues, and provide energy. However, it should be consumed in moderation due to its high sugar content, and people with allergies or specific health conditions should consult a healthcare provider before using it regularly.