Pumpkin seeds with curd—A healthy combination you didn’t know you needed

Pumpkin seeds with curd may help to lose weight, and support skin health. Know the benefits and best way to eat this healthy combination.

If you want to give a nutrient boost to your snacks or meals, go for pumpkin seeds. They are full of protein, zinc, fibre, and other nutrients. A quick snack on the go is one of the ways to enjoy them. They also go really well with salads and soups. Sprinkling them on top of oatmeal or smoothie is another way to have these healthy seeds. If health is always your top priority, add these nutrient-dense seeds found inside pumpkins to a bowl of curd. Having pumpkin seeds with curd can offer health benefits, including weight loss. Know why pumpkin seeds are a great addition to your diet.

7 benefits of having pumpkin seeds with curd

1. Improves gut health

“Curd contains probiotics that enhances gastrointestinal function and promote absorption of nutrients by preserving a balanced gut microbiota,” says dietician Dr Archana Batra. By promoting regular elimination of waste, the fibre in pumpkin seeds and probiotics help facilitate digestion, relieve constipation, and avoid bloating. Hundred grams of pumpkin seeds have 5.1 grams of fibre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

2. Aids weight loss

Eating pumpkin seeds with curd may help you lose weight, as both of them contain protein. Hundred grams of curd consist of 4.23 grams of protein, as per the USDA. Hundred grams of pumpkin seeds have 29.9 grams of protein, according to the USDA. A 2020 study published in the Journal Of Obesity And Metabolic Syndrome showed that participants who followed a high-protein diet for six months lost fat mass and body weight.

3. Boosts immunity

Pumpkin seeds with curd may improve the immune system’s performance. Probiotics in curd can offer high immune-protection, according to research published in the Food Research International journal in 2013. “As for pumpkin seeds, they consist of zinc, which can strengthen immune cell function and assist in protecting the body from diseases,” says the expert. Hundred grams of pumpkin seeds have 6.34 mg of zinc, as per the USDA.

4. May be good for heart health

“Pumpkin seeds’ magnesium can reduce blood pressure, and encourage heart health,” says the expert. Hundred grams of these seeds consist of 500 mg of magnesium, as per the USDA. Deficiency in magnesium may be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, as per research published in Cureus in October 2024. Curd can also be good for the heart. During a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, participants with high blood pressure who consumed two servings of cured per week were at lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

5. Promotes bone and muscle health

Having strong muscles and healthy bones requires a nutritious diet high in calcium as well as protein, both of which can be found in curd. “Magnesium is also vital for strong bones and muscles, and pumpkin seeds offer an additional source of it,” says Dr Batra.

6. Improves mood and sleep

Tryptophan, which is found in pumpkin seeds, may increase serotonin levels, which will enhance your mood and lead to enhanced sleep. “Eating pumpkin seeds with curd, which is high in B vitamins, helps with stress reduction and psychological wellness,” says the expert.

7. Glowing skin

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent supply of zinc, which is known to reduce inflammation and heal injuries. “Eating pumpkin seeds with curd is good for skin, as both of them contain healthy fats that feed the skin and help preserve a healthy appearance,” says the expert.

How to have pumpkin seeds with curd?

One very simple, healthy and nutritious way to have them is preparing pumpkin seeds and curd parfait.

Ingredients:

1 cup of plain curd (preferably unsweetened)

2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds (roasted)

1 teaspoon of honey

Sliced fresh fruits like apples, bananas or berries.

Method:

Roast the pumpkin seeds in a pan for a couple of minutes.

Place the curd in a bowl.

Top it with pumpkin seeds and honey.

Combine with sliced fruits.

This parfait is rich in nutrients with a blend of pumpkin seeds and probiotic-rich curd.

What are the side effects of eating pumpkin seeds with curd?

In most cases, this combination is very filling and nutritious. However, here are some side effects you might want to know about before eating this food combination:

Digestion problems : The substantial fiber content of both curd and pumpkin seeds may result in discomfort or gas among people with digestive disorders or those who are not used to eating foods that are high in fiber. “It may be necessary for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other gastrointestinal problems to be cautious about how much they eat of this,” says the expert. Usually, a quarter cup of pumpkin seeds, and 100 to 200 grams of plain curd per day can be safely consumed.

: The substantial fiber content of both curd and pumpkin seeds may result in discomfort or gas among people with digestive disorders or those who are not used to eating foods that are high in fiber. “It may be necessary for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other gastrointestinal problems to be cautious about how much they eat of this,” says the expert. Usually, a quarter cup of pumpkin seeds, and 100 to 200 grams of plain curd per day can be safely consumed. Allergic reactions : Some people may be hypersensitive to dairy products, pumpkin seeds, or both. In these circumstances, eating the mixture can end up in allergic reactions, involving rashes, hives, or discomfort.

: Some people may be hypersensitive to dairy products, pumpkin seeds, or both. In these circumstances, eating the mixture can end up in allergic reactions, involving rashes, hives, or discomfort. Lactose intolerance: Although curd has a lower lactose content than milk, diarrhea or bloating can still happen in people who are lactose intolerant. So, you can select plant-based or lactose-free curd.

Pumpkin seeds with curd is a healthy food combination that can be easily included in a balanced diet. However, watch out for their side effects, including gas and stomach discomfort.