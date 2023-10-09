Top 6 health benefits of pomegranate seeds

Pomegranate seeds are beneficial for your heart, skin and more. Here's why you should not spit them out while consuming the fruit.

Pomegranates are low in calories and high in fibre and antioxidants that can be beneficial for your heart and skin health. Since they don’t have much calories or fat, they can be made part of your weight management diet plan. Turns out, it is not just the red, juicy and bright fruit that is packed with nutrients. This superfood’s seeds are also loaded with essential nutrients and offer many health benefits. They may reduce inflammation in the body, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. So, if you avoid eating the fruit’s seeds, think again.

What are the benefits of pomegranate seeds?

Pomegranate seeds are rich in antioxidants, particularly punicalagin and anthocyanins, which help combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage. Pomegranate seeds contain approximately 1.2 percent polyphenolic compounds, according to Sustainable Chemistry and Pharmacy. “These antioxidants have been linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and certain types of cancer,” says nutritionist Nupuur Patil.

Here are 6 health benefits of pomegranate seeds:

1. Packed with antioxidants

Pomegranate seeds are rich in antioxidants content, particularly polyphenols which help protect cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Not only this, antioxidants also help fight against chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart health issues, and cancer. To reduce the risk of these diseases, consume pomegranate seeds and do not spit them.

2. Improves digestion

These healthy seeds are good for healthy digestion. Patil says, “These tiny seeds may promote digestion due to their fibre content and anti-inflammatory effects.” Fiber helps regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Their anti-inflammatory properties can help deal with digestive woes. Additionally, these seeds may have a mild laxative effect, which can be beneficial for those experiencing digestive discomfort.

3. Promote heart health

“Consuming pomegranate seeds can also improve cardiovascular health by reducing cholesterol levels, lowering blood pressure, and enhancing blood vessel function,” Patil says. The antioxidant content, particularly punicalagin and anthocyanins, and anti-inflammatory properties reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the cardiovascular system. So, add this heart-friendly fruit to your daily diet.

4. Good for skin

There are multiple benefits of pomegranate for skin. It helps improve skin health by reducing wrinkles, preventing sun tan and damage, reducing acne, boosting collagen production, and detoxifying the skin. The antioxidant content is helpful in reducing the risk of premature ageing. All in all, it helps contribute to radiant and youthful-looking skin.

5. May reduce the risk of cancer

Pomegranate seeds are rich in a few compounds, such as ellagic acid and anthocyanins, which have anti-cancer properties. These compounds inhibit the growth of cancer cells and promote apoptosis, a process by which the body naturally eliminates damaged or harmful cells. Pomegranate fruit, including the seeds, has anti-cancer effects on animals, as per a study published in Food Science & Nutrition. While more research is needed involving humans, incorporating pomegranate seeds into your diet may contribute to cancer prevention efforts.

6. Boost immunity

Pomegranate seeds are a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, and folate. Vitamin C supports a strong immune system, while vitamin K is essential for bone health and blood clotting. Potassium, on the other hand, helps regulate blood pressure, and folate is crucial for DNA synthesis and cell repair. Consuming these healthy seeds during the cold and flu season can help you stay healthy. Since it is monsoon, the time of cold and flu, it is time to load up your refrigerator with this fruit.

Pomegranate seeds can be enjoyed for several health benefits. So, instead of just having the juicy fruit, consume its seeds too.

Related FAQs How many pomegranate seeds can you eat per day? There is no specific recommended daily dose when it comes to pomegranate seeds. But generally, it is recommended to consume one serving of any fruit in a day. A standard serving of pomegranate seeds is approximately half a cup. Which is better, pomegranate juice or seeds? Pomegranate juice is a convenient way to enjoy the benefits of the fruit. But eating the seeds directly is usually better as they offer more fibre, which is important for better gut health. Are pomegranate seeds high in sugar? One pomegranate contains about 38 grams of sugar. If you have a half-cup serving of pomegranate seeds, you will get around 11.9 grams of sugar. Can I eat pomegranate in the night? Yes, it is generally safe to eat pomegranates at night. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can improve your sleep quality and help you relax. They also contain fibre, which can support digestion. But people with sensitive stomachs should eat them a few hours before bed to avoid potential digestive discomfort.