Olive oil for weight loss: Does it work?

Olive oil is often used in cooking, and can be beneficial for the heart and skin. But can you consume olive oil for weight loss? Let's find out.

Olive oil, a natural oil extracted from the fruit of the olive tree, is a common kitchen ingredient. This oil is created by pressing or crushing olives and has high antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, particularly polyphenols. It is available in different types, including extra virgin ones, and may be beneficial for your heart and skin health. But can you have olive oil for weight loss too? You may also wonder if you can take it on an empty stomach in the morning or use it just while cooking. An expert shares how to make the most of this oil to lose weight.

Olive oil for weight loss: Here’s how it helps

It has benefits, and one of them may be weight loss. “It can aid in weight loss primarily through its ability to enhance satiety, support metabolism, and stabilise blood sugar levels,” says nutritionist Susmita N. There are various types of this oil, including extra virgin, virgin, and refined. “Extra virgin olive oil is the best quality, as it is minimally processed and has a high antioxidant content,” says the expert. During a 2017 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that fat loss was 80 percent higher in participants who consumed extra virgin olive oil compared to the group that had soybean oil.

Also Read:12 health benefits of olive oil for your heart, digestion and overall health

Here’s how it may help:

{{{htmlData}}}

The healthy fats in olive oil, mainly monounsaturated fats, help you feel full for longer after meals. This reduces the likelihood of snacking or overeating between meals, which can help control calorie intake.

The monounsaturated fats are metabolised more easily by the body compared to saturated fats. So, it can increase energy expenditure and fat oxidation, helping the body burn more calories at rest.

It has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause rapid blood sugar spikes. This is particularly beneficial for people looking to manage weight, as stable blood sugar levels can reduce cravings, prevent insulin spikes, and improve energy levels throughout the day.

Chronic inflammation is often associated with weight gain and metabolic issues. During a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2008, an association was found between weight gain and inflammation in the body. This oil is rich in polyphenols, such as oleocanthal, which have anti-inflammatory properties. By reducing inflammation, this superfood may help the body boost metabolism and fat storage.

It can act as a mild laxative, which may support digestion and help reduce bloating, contributing to a slimmer appearance. Improved digestion also enhances nutrient absorption, aiding the body in efficiently utilising food.

Replacing unhealthy fats, like trans fats or saturated fats, with olive oil introduces healthy fats to the diet, which can support weight loss goals by lowering the risk of excessive fat accumulation in the body.

Can you drink olive oil for weight loss?

“Yes, drinking a small amount of this oil on an empty stomach can be used for potential weight loss benefits,” says the expert. Consuming it directly offers a concentrated dose of its healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds without being diluted in a dish or heated. But using it while cooking can also be beneficial, as incorporating it in meals helps to absorb fat-soluble nutrients from other foods. Make sure to cook with it in moderation, especially in low or medium heat. “For weight loss, you can have one tablespoon (about 15 ml) of extra virgin olive oil per day,” says Susmita.

How to use olive oil for weight loss?

Here are some of the ways to use it:

1. Olive oil and lemon juice

Mix a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil with a few drops of fresh lemon juice and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach. Lemon is beneficial for the suppression of obesity, as per research published in the Journal Of Clinical Biochemistry And Nutrition in 2008. It also provides vitamin C and may help cleanse the digestive system.

2. Salad dressing

Use the oil as a dressing for salads by mixing it with vinegar or lemon juice and seasonings like black pepper, garlic, or herbs. “Olive oil enhances the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K from vegetables, which can improve satiety and nutrient intake,” says Susmita. This makes meals more satisfying, and in turn, helps in reducing overall calorie consumption.

3. Olive oil and warm water

Add a teaspoon of the oil to a glass of warm water and drink it, preferably in the morning or before meals. This drink supports digestion and may help prevent bloating. It’s also a gentle way to improve metabolism and promote fat-burning, which can contribute to weight loss.

4. Olive oil and apple cider vinegar

Mix a tablespoon of this healthy oil with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and drink it before meals. “Apple cider vinegar can help control blood sugar levels, reduce appetite, and curb cravings,” says the expert. Together with this oil, this mixture helps control hunger and stabilise energy levels.

5. Cooking substitute

Replace butter, lard, or other saturated fats with this oil in cooking, especially for sautéing, roasting, or baking. The oil’s healthy monounsaturated fats make it a great alternative to higher-calorie or unhealthy fats, supporting heart health and weight management. It also keeps you fuller for longer, reducing the need to snack.

6. Olive oil and Greek yogurt

Add a teaspoon of the oil to a serving of Greek yogurt and mix with fiber-rich toppings like chia seeds, flaxseeds, or berries. This snack is rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, promoting satiety and supporting digestion. The yogurt’s probiotics also aid gut health, which plays an important role in metabolism and weight regulation.

What are the side effects of using olive oil for weight loss?

The oil may be beneficial for weight loss, but consuming it in excessive amounts or under certain conditions may lead to side effects. Here’s a look at some potential issues associated with using this oil for weight management –

Consuming too much of this oil can add extra calories, potentially leading to weight gain instead of weight loss. “This oil is calorie-dense, with about 120 calories per tablespoon,” says the expert.

Drinking this oil, especially on an empty stomach or in large amounts, may cause digestive discomfort, including stomach cramps, and diarrhea.

This oil may increase insulin sensitivity, which is usually beneficial. However, in people taking medications for diabetes, it could lead to a significant drop in blood sugar levels.

Some people may be allergic to olives or its oil, leading to skin irritation.

Its high monounsaturated fat content may lower blood pressure. About 75 percent of this oil is monounsaturated fatty acids, as per Harvard Health Publishing.

Its high monounsaturated fat content may lower blood pressure. About 75 percent of this oil is monounsaturated fatty acids, as per Harvard Health Publishing. For people who already have low blood pressure or are on blood pressure medications, this could pose a risk of hypotension or low blood pressure.

It may interact with blood thinners, increasing the risk of excessive bleeding.

You can use olive oil for weight loss, but do it in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Too much consumption will not support weight management goals, as it will increase your calorie intake.