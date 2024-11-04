Olive oil for weight loss: Does it work?

Chat with
Olive oil, a natural oil extracted from the fruit of the olive tree, is a common kitchen ingredient. This oil is created by pressing or crushing olives and has high antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, particularly polyphenols. It is available in different types, including extra virgin ones, and may be beneficial for your heart and skin health. But can you have olive oil for weight loss too? You may also wonder if you can take it on an empty stomach in the morning or use it just while cooking. An expert shares how to make the most of this oil to lose weight.
It has benefits, and one of them may be weight loss. “It can aid in weight loss primarily through its ability to enhance satiety, support metabolism, and stabilise blood sugar levels,” says nutritionist Susmita N. There are various types of this oil, including extra virgin, virgin, and refined. “Extra virgin olive oil is the best quality, as it is minimally processed and has a high antioxidant content,” says the expert. During a 2017 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that fat loss was 80 percent higher in participants who consumed extra virgin olive oil compared to the group that had soybean oil.
Also Read:12 health benefits of olive oil for your heart, digestion and overall health
Here’s how it may help:
“Yes, drinking a small amount of this oil on an empty stomach can be used for potential weight loss benefits,” says the expert. Consuming it directly offers a concentrated dose of its healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds without being diluted in a dish or heated. But using it while cooking can also be beneficial, as incorporating it in meals helps to absorb fat-soluble nutrients from other foods. Make sure to cook with it in moderation, especially in low or medium heat. “For weight loss, you can have one tablespoon (about 15 ml) of extra virgin olive oil per day,” says Susmita.
Here are some of the ways to use it:
Mix a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil with a few drops of fresh lemon juice and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach. Lemon is beneficial for the suppression of obesity, as per research published in the Journal Of Clinical Biochemistry And Nutrition in 2008. It also provides vitamin C and may help cleanse the digestive system.
Use the oil as a dressing for salads by mixing it with vinegar or lemon juice and seasonings like black pepper, garlic, or herbs. “Olive oil enhances the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K from vegetables, which can improve satiety and nutrient intake,” says Susmita. This makes meals more satisfying, and in turn, helps in reducing overall calorie consumption.
Add a teaspoon of the oil to a glass of warm water and drink it, preferably in the morning or before meals. This drink supports digestion and may help prevent bloating. It’s also a gentle way to improve metabolism and promote fat-burning, which can contribute to weight loss.
Mix a tablespoon of this healthy oil with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and drink it before meals. “Apple cider vinegar can help control blood sugar levels, reduce appetite, and curb cravings,” says the expert. Together with this oil, this mixture helps control hunger and stabilise energy levels.
Replace butter, lard, or other saturated fats with this oil in cooking, especially for sautéing, roasting, or baking. The oil’s healthy monounsaturated fats make it a great alternative to higher-calorie or unhealthy fats, supporting heart health and weight management. It also keeps you fuller for longer, reducing the need to snack.
Add a teaspoon of the oil to a serving of Greek yogurt and mix with fiber-rich toppings like chia seeds, flaxseeds, or berries. This snack is rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, promoting satiety and supporting digestion. The yogurt’s probiotics also aid gut health, which plays an important role in metabolism and weight regulation.
The oil may be beneficial for weight loss, but consuming it in excessive amounts or under certain conditions may lead to side effects. Here’s a look at some potential issues associated with using this oil for weight management –
You can use olive oil for weight loss, but do it in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Too much consumption will not support weight management goals, as it will increase your calorie intake.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods