7 benefits of using oats for weight loss and 3 ways to eat it

Packed with fibre and protein, oats for weight loss can help you feel satisfied for longer while keeping your calorie intake in check. Know 7 benefits and how to eat it.

Oats are one of the most common foods enjoyed at breakfast. This filling whole grain is not only packed with essential nutrients but is also low in calories, making it a great choice for anyone looking to maintain a healthy diet. Plus, it is incredibly quick and easy to prepare! But here is the big question—can oats actually help with weight loss? The answer is a definite yes! Oats are loaded with fibre, which helps keep you full for longer, preventing those pesky mid-morning cravings. They are also rich in protein, which can help boost metabolism and support fat burning. So, whether you have them as oatmeal or in a smoothie, consuming oats for weight loss can show quick results.

What are oats and oatmeal?

Oats are a type of whole grain known for their health benefits. They are commonly eaten in the form of oatmeal, which is made by cooking oats with water or milk. Oats are rich in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients, making them a popular choice for breakfast. Oatmeal is a warm, comforting dish that can be combined with fruits, nuts, or spices for added flavour. It is a nutritious, filling meal that supports digestion, boosts energy, and helps in weight management due to its high fibre and protein content.

Are oats healthy?

Yes, oats are a highly nutritious whole grain that offers a variety of health benefits. As per the US Department of Agriculture , one cup (81 grams) of raw oats contains:

Calories: 307

Water: 8.7 grams

Protein: 10.7 grams

Carbs: 54.8 grams

Sugar: 0.8 grams

Fibre: 8.1 grams

Fat: 5.3 grams

With its rich nutrient profile, oats are a great addition to a balanced diet.

Oats for weight loss

Here are 7 benefits of oats for weight loss that explain how they can help you achieve your fitness goals:

1. Rich in fibre

Only 1 cup (81 grams) of raw oats offers 8.1 grams of fibre, as per the US Department of Agriculture. The majority of the fibre is soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan. According to a review published in Foods, beta-glucan has positive effects on hyperglycemia (high blood sugar), lowering blood lipid levels and reducing weight. Moreover, this type of fibre forms a gel-like substance in the stomach, which slows down digestion and helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking between meals. It is also known to lower cholesterol levels and increase bile acid production.

2. Low in calories

Oats are naturally low in calories, containing only 307 calories in 1 cup of raw oats. This makes them a great option for anyone looking to create a calorie deficit (when you are consuming fewer calories than you are burning over time), which is essential for weight loss. A serving of plain oats can fill you up without loading your body with excess calories. Pair it with fruits, seeds, and nuts for weight loss benefits.

3. Loaded with antioxidants

Oats are rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation and protect the body from harmful free radicals. While antioxidants do not directly promote weight loss, they support overall health by preventing oxidative stress, which can contribute to weight gain and other health issues.

4. Packed with protein

Another reason why eating oats for weight loss works well is due to its protein content. Only 1 cup of oats provides 10.7 grams of protein. While protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, it is also known to promote feelings of fullness, making it easier to control hunger and avoid overeating, according to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Additionally, protein helps in boosting metabolism, which can aid in burning more calories.

5. Promotes satiety

One of the biggest challenges of losing weight is feeling hungry between meals, which often leads to overeating. Oats are excellent at promoting satiety because of their high fibre and protein content. By keeping you full and satisfied, oats help curb cravings and reduce the urge to snack on unhealthy foods, making it easier to lose weight, states a study published in Foods.

6. Regulates blood sugar levels

Oats have a low glycemic index, which means they do not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, explains a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Instead, they provide a steady release of energy, helping to regulate blood sugar throughout the day. Stable blood sugar levels are crucial for weight loss because they prevent the intense hunger pangs and energy crashes that can lead to overeating.

7. Improves digestion

Oats are known for their positive effects on digestion due to their high fibre content. Fibre in oats promotes healthy bowel movements and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, suggests a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. A healthy digestive system plays a crucial role in weight management by ensuring that nutrients are absorbed properly and waste is eliminated efficiently. When your digestive system is functioning well, it can help prevent bloating, constipation, and other digestive issues that might hinder your weight loss efforts.

How to eat oats for weight loss?

Consuming aats for weight loss can show quick results. Here are 3 easy and delicious ways to eat oats for weight loss:

1. Oatmeal (Porridge)

If you want to eat oats for weight loss, start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal. Cook oats with water or a low-calorie milk alternative like almond milk. Add a small portion of fruits like berries or sliced bananas for natural sweetness and extra fibre. You can also top it with a teaspoon of chia seeds or flaxseeds to add healthy fat content.

2. Overnight oats

Another way to eat oats for weight loss is in the form of overnight oats. Mix oats with yoghurt or almond milk, add some chia seeds, and let it sit overnight. In the morning, top it with your favourite fruits and nuts. This method helps retain all the fibre and nutrients of oats, which can help promote satiety. It is one of the convenient and quick ways to eat oats for weight loss.

3. Oats upma

Oats upma is another way to eat oats for weight loss. It is made with roasted oats, mixed vegetables, and spices. It is a quick, nutritious meal that is high in fibre, and low in calories, making it perfect for weight loss and keeping you full and satisfied.

Eating oats for weight loss works as these help you feel full longer and have a reduced risk of craving—all of which can support weight loss!

Related FAQs Are oats really a superfood? Yes, oats are a superfood due to their impressive nutritional profile. They are rich in fibre, protein, and antioxidants, which help with digestion, regulate blood sugar, and support heart health. Plus, they are low in calories, making them good for weight loss. How often should I eat oats for weight loss? For weight loss, consuming oats 3-4 times a week is beneficial. You can enjoy them as breakfast or snacks, ensuring you pair them with healthy toppings like fruits or nuts for added nutrients without extra calories. Is oatmeal and oats the same thing? Oats refer to the raw grain, while oatmeal is the dish made by cooking oats with water or milk. Oatmeal can be prepared in various ways, including rolled oats, steel-cut oats, or instant oats. Are oats carbs or protein? Oats are primarily a source of carbohydrates, providing about 54 grams of carbs per cup. However, they also contain a good amount of protein (about 10 grams per cup), making them a balanced food that provides both energy and muscle-supporting nutrients.