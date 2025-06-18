10 nutmeg benefits: How a pinch of this spice can do wonders for your body

Nutmeg is a spice that can be easily added to a glass of smoothies or milk. Have it in a small amount to enjoy nutmeg benefits like better digestion, mood and sleep.

There are many benefits of nutmeg. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Nutmeg, a warm, aromatic spice, can make your cakes and puddings delicious. After all, the spice made from the brown, oval-shaped seed of the nutmeg tree (Myristica fragrans) has a sweet, nutty, and slightly peppery flavour. Interestingly, it is not just valued for its flavour. You can also have it to enjoy nutmeg benefits, including better digestion and sleep. So, if you have an interest in natural wellness, give this superfood a shot. But before that, understand its benefits and how much to consume to avoid potential side effects. What are the nutmeg benefits? “Known in Ayurveda as Jaiphal, nutmeg has been used for centuries not just to enhance flavour but to support digestion, improve sleep and much more,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Partap Chauhan. Here are some of the nutmeg benefits: 1. Rich in antioxidants It is loaded with powerful antioxidants like myristicin, eugenol, isoeugenol, and safrole. They help fight free radicals, which can lead to initiation and/or progression of various diseases such as cancer, inflammation, ageing, immunosuppresion, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Nutmeg’s antioxidant and antimicrobial activity may help prevent or slow the progress of these oxidative stress-related health problems, as per research published in the Journal of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. 2. May boost mood One of the nutmeg benefits is that it may help improve mood. Nutmeg may help to deal with depression, characterised by change in mood, melancholia and lack of interest in the surroundings. This may be due to its significant antidepressant activity, according to a study published in the Avicenna Journal Of Phytomedicine. “Myristicin and macelignan, active compounds in nutmeg, may help improve mood as well as focus,” says clinical nutritionist Susmita N. Susmita N

3. Improves digestion

“It may improve digestion and ease bloating,” says Dr Chauhan. It can stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, which can help reduce bloating, gas, indigestion and diarrhea. Its carminative property (gas-reducing effect) can soothe the stomach and ease discomfort after meals.

4. Has anti-inflammatory properties

It contains eugenol and elemicin, which are known for being anti-inflammatory. “These help reduce inflammation in the body, which is the main cause of health conditions like arthritis, joint pain, and metabolic syndrome,” says Susmita.

6. May boost libido

Increased sex drive is one of the nutmeg benefits. Though there are no human studies, a study, published in BMC Complementary And Alternative Medicine, showed that giving male mice extracts of nutmeg and clove enhanced their sexual behaviour.

7. Promotes better sleep

It may work as a natural sleep aid. “It supports sound sleep,” says Dr Chauhan. That’s why many people put a small pinch of nutmeg in milk and drink it before bedtime. Its compounds calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and promote relaxation.

8. Supports oral health

The spice has antimicrobial properties that fight harmful bacteria in the mouth. “It helps treat bad breath (halitosis) and prevents cavities and gum disease,” says Susmita. That’s why you will find nutmeg oil in many toothpastes and mouth rinses.

9. Enhances skin health

One of the nutmeg benefits is that it can support skin health. “It is especially good for people with acne-prone or scarred skin, thanks to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and exfoliating properties,” says Susmita. Use nutmeg for skin by putting it in face masks.

10. May be good for the heart

It can help maintain a healthy heart by improving blood circulation, and lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. During a study, published in the International Journal Of Biomedical Science, researchers found that taking nutmeg supplements reduced heart disease risk factors, including high cholesterol levels.

Is nutmeg good for weight loss?

Yes, weight loss is one of the nutmeg benefits. It is not a magic bullet for weight loss, but it may support your weight-loss journey when used appropriately. “Because of its warming nature, it helps ignite sluggish digestion and reduce water retention which are common obstacles in weight loss,” says Dr Chauhan. However, use nutmeg for weight loss in moderation, as too much of this spice can lead to unwanted side effects.

What’s the difference between clove and nutmeg?

Here are some of the differences between clove and nutmeg:

Botanical name: Syzygium aromaticum (clove)

Myristica fragrans (nutmeg)

Myristica fragrans (nutmeg) Part used: Dried flower bud (clove)

Dried seed of the fruit (nutmeg)

Dried seed of the fruit (nutmeg) Appearance: Small, nail-shaped, dark brown buds (clove)

Oval, brown seed (nutmeg)

Oval, brown seed (nutmeg) Flavour and aroma: Strong, pungent, spicy, warm (clove)

Mild, nutty, sweet, and warm (nutmeg)

Mild, nutty, sweet, and warm (nutmeg) Main compound: Eugenol (antiseptic and aromatic)

Myristicin (aromatic and mildly sedative)

Myristicin (aromatic and mildly sedative) Culinary uses: Cloves are often used in curries, biryanis, teas, desserts, and for toothache.

Nutmeg is usually used in baking (cakes and pies), milk, soups and spice mixes.

Nutmeg is usually used in baking (cakes and pies), milk, soups and spice mixes. Health benefits: Cloves relieve toothache and improve digestion.

Nutmeg benefits include a better mood, improved sleep and digestion.

What are the side effects of nutmeg?

Yes, there are nutmeg benefits, but you may also experience some side effects:

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to superfood to beat the summer heat? Coconut water

Buttermilk

Watermelon

Aloe vera juice Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for a daily immunity boost? Amla shots

Ginger-turmeric tea

Vegetable juice

Kadha or herbal drink Previous Next

“Consuming more than 5 grams (about 1–1.5 teaspoons) can lead to psychoactive effects due to a compound called myristicin,” says Susmita. Symptoms may include hallucinations, euphoria or confusion, and dizziness.

To enjoy nutmeg benefits, you don’t have to consume it in large doses. Doing that may irritate the stomach lining, leading to nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Overconsumption can stimulate the heart, and cause palpitations or an irregular heartbeat.

Some people may experience dry mouth, flushed face, and a warm, tingling sensation.

High doses of nutmeg, especially for a long time, can put stress on the liver, potentially leading to liver damage or worsening existing liver conditions.

Nutmeg may help with digestion, weight loss, mood and sleep. But just add a pinch or two to teas or milk to reap the nutmeg benefits. Do not use it on a daily basis without consulting a doctor.

Related FAQs Is it okay to eat nutmeg every day? Yes, it is generally safe to consume nutmeg daily, but only in very small amounts like a pinch or ¼ teaspoon per day. Eating too much can cause nausea, vomiting and dizziness. Does nutmeg reduce pigmentation? Yes, nutmeg may help reduce pigmentation when used topically. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and exfoliating properties. You can mix it with honey and apply to pigmented spots. How to consume nutmeg daily? You can put nutmeg in warm milk, or have nutmeg tea. You can also add a pinch of nutmeg to your fruit or protein smoothie. Is nutmeg good for your kidneys? Nutmeg may offer some supportive benefits for kidney health when used in small, safe amounts. It may have mild diuretic properties, helping your body get rid of excess fluids and toxins through urine. This can support the kidneys in their natural detoxification function. But it is not a cure or direct treatment for kidney-related conditions.