Is mushroom coffee good for you? 7 potential benefits of this viral drink

Mushroom coffee has been in news for a while due to its potential weight loss benefits. Know if you should try it or not.

The concept of blending coffee with other ingredients is not new. You can add coconut milk, or even coconut oil, butter, and lemon to your morning cup of coffee. Just don’t mix these ingredients together! Another unique option is medicinal mushrooms, which when combined with coffee may offer benefits. Known as mushroom coffee, this viral drink may help to lose weight, improve energy levels and promote relaxation. No, it does not have mushrooms floating in your cup of coffee. Common medicinal mushrooms are used in powdered form to prepare this type of coffee.

What is mushroom coffee?

“Mushroom coffee is a mixture of ground coffee beans and the powdered medicinal mushrooms,” says dietician Dr Archana Batra. So, you will not find button or shiitake mushrooms, widely used in making delicious dishes, floating in your coffee mug. Mushroom coffee uses medicinal mushrooms such as:

Chaga

Reishi

Lion’s mane

Cordyceps

“It tastes like regular coffee but has a slight earthy flavour due to the presence of mushroom extracts,” says the expert.

What are the benefits of drinking mushroom coffee?

While there is not much research available on the health benefits of mushroom coffee but there is evidence that shows the ingredients used in this beverage may be beneficial.

1. May reduce anxiety

“Mushrooms such as reishi help to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety,” says the expert. During a 2023 analysis, published in Psychiatry Research, researchers found that daily coffee consumption (2 to 3 cups of ground coffee, or unsweetened coffee) was associated with a lower risk of anxiety. A 2024 study, published in Integrative Medicine Research, showed that using reishi powder significantly reduced fatigue, and anxiety.

2. May improve energy levels

“If your mushroom coffee has cordyceps, it may enhance the oxygen utilisation in the body and improve energy levels,” says Dr Batra. During a 2021 study, published in Frontiers, cordyceps was found to be an effective remedy for fatigue and weakness. Researchers found that it helped in giving a boost of energy in participants. Also, we all know that coffee contains caffeine. It is a central nervous system stimulant that can combat fatigue and increase energy levels, as per research published in StatPearls in 2024.

3. May have anti-inflammatory benefits

Medicinal mushrooms have anti-inflammatory properties, which support wellness. Chaga is one of the mushrooms with anti-inflammatory properties, according to research published in the Molecules journal in 2022. “Chronic inflammation is connected with the various health conditions such as heart disease, and arthritis, and drinking mushroom coffee may prevent them,” says the expert.

4. May boost cognitive function

Mushrooms like lion’s mane may improve cognitive function. During a 2024 analysis, published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, researchers found that lion’s mane helped in enhancement of mood and cognitive function in middle-aged people and seniors. As for coffee, its consumption may help to prevent cognitive decline, according to research published in Practical Neurology in 2016.

5. May support immunity

Mushrooms like chaga and reishi are high in beta-glucans, which are soluble fibres known to strengthen the immune system. “Beta-glucans activate the white blood cells in the body and help to maintain optimal health by fighting off the infections,” says the expert.

6. May help with weight loss

Mushroom coffee, especially the one with reishi, may help to lose weight. A 2023 study, published in Physiology & Behavior, showed that reishi extract can promote weight loss. Another study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2023, showed that drinking 1 cup of coffee every day was associated with a loss of 0.12 kg of body weight over 4 years.

7. May improve sleep quality

“This type of coffee has less caffeine than regular coffee,” says the expert. This drink is made with half coffee and half mushroom powder, so the caffeine is also lesser than what’s found in regular coffee. Having less amount of caffeine, especially in the evening, can help to get a better night’s sleep.

How to make mushroom coffee?

This coffee blend is prepared using the same method as regular black coffee or one with milk.

Boil water and pour it into a cup.

Add some ground coffee and mushroom powder (1-to-1 ratio) then mix well.

If you are not fond of the earthy flavour, you can add a little bit of milk to your morning coffee.

What are the side effects of having mushroom coffee?

Sleep disruption : This type of coffee has less caffeine content. Still, if you consume mushroom coffee in the evening, the caffeine can affect your sleep schedule.

: This type of coffee has less caffeine content. Still, if you consume mushroom coffee in the evening, the caffeine can affect your sleep schedule. Allergic reactions : You may be allergic to mushrooms, so you may experience itching, and swelling of the lips.

: You may be allergic to mushrooms, so you may experience itching, and swelling of the lips. May lead to bleeding: Mushrooms like reishi can increase the risk of bleeding, especially when taken with blood thinners.

Mushroom coffee can be a great alternative to regular coffee when it come to experimenting. However, when it comes to health benefits of this drink, more research is needed. If you suffer from any underlying medical conditions, please consult your doctor before including this drink in your diet.

Related FAQs Is mushroom coffee safe for kidneys? Mushroom coffee is considered safe for the kidneys. However, mushrooms like chaga, contains high levels of oxalates, which can contribute to kidney stone formation. If you have kidney-related issues then consult your doctor before consuming it. How much mushroom coffee can I drink per day? You can consume 1-2 cups of coffee per day. It also depends on your tolerance of caffeine and the type of mushroom you use. Follow the manufacturer’s dosage guidelines for the mushroom powder extracts.