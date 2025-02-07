Drinking matcha tea every day? 9 ways it can improve your health

Matcha tea is full of antioxidants that are beneficial for our health. Check out the other matcha tea benefits before incorporating it in your balanced diet.

Matcha, a green-coloured powder, is widely enjoyed as hot tea. The powder made from green tea leaves can also be added to smoothies, cookies, and boba tea. It is not only loved because of its vibrant colour or its earthy, umami flavour, it consists of antioxidants, including polyphenols, that can be great for your health. It may help to lose weight, boost energy, and support gut health. The simplest and best way to enjoy these benefits is to drink tea with this bright-coloured powder. We tell you more about matcha tea benefits, and how to prepare it.

What are the matcha tea benefits?

There are many matcha tea benefits when it comes to your health and well being. Here is how this tea can help you:

1. Antioxidants

Matcha tea has a high level of antioxidant substances. It has flavonoids, polyphenols, and vitamin C, according to research published in the journal Foods in 2020. “Polyphenols like catechins and phytochemicals such as quercetin and chlorophyll can help to reduce oxidative stress, neutralise free radicals and reduce potential cell damage,” says clinical dietitian Fiona Sampat.

2. Improves heart health

The catechins found in this type of tea can help to lower blood pressure and low-density lipoprotein or LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels in the body. “This beneficial effect gets enhanced by Rutin, which is a bioflavonoid present in matcha,” says the expert.

Hi! I am

3. Good for cognitive function

Matcha tea powder contains caffeine, epigallocatechin gallate, and L-theanine. It has beneficial effects on cognitive function as well as mood, according to research published in PloS One in 2024. “The combination of caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine can help to improve concentration, making it one of the best matcha tea benefits,” says the expert.

4. Beneficial for diabetics

This type of tea may be good for people with diabetes, a chronic condition in which blood sugar management is important. “The antioxidants and polyphenols present in matcha tea may help to improve insulin sensitivity, and aid in reducing blood sugar levels,” says Sampat.

5. Helps in weight management

Weight management is one of many matcha tea benefits. “The catechins in it can enhance metabolic rate and increase fat oxidation, a process that involves breaking down fats to produce energy,” shares the expert. This can support your weight loss efforts, but combine it with a balanced diet and exercise.

6. Provides sustained energy

This tea contains caffeine, which can provide an energy boost. “The presence of L-theanine in this tea can control the release of caffeine. This can result in a more sustained and stable energy increase without giving you the jitters, often associated with other caffeinated drinks,” says the expert.

7. Good for the gut

Plant compounds like polyphenols can reach the large intestine without getting absorbed, where gut bacteria break them down. “This process serves as a fuel source for beneficial or the good bacteria, promoting their growth and diversity, which in turn supports gut health,” says Sampat.

8. Promotes healthy skin

Matcha tea benefits also include improving skin health. “The antioxidants in this type of tea can protect your skin from any damage caused by the strong, and harmful ultraviolet radiation. This can potentially help to reduce signs of ageing and improve skin elasticity,” says the expert.

9. Improves sleep quality

Consumption of this tea may have a link with your sleep quality. Regular consumption of matcha tea may offer improved sleep quality, according to research published in Nutrients in 2024. “This is one of best matcha tea benefits, possibly due to its stress-reducing effects and the presence of L-theanine, which promotes relaxation,” says the expert.

How to prepare matcha tea?

To enjoy the various matcha tea benefits, learn how to prepare it:

Add 1-2 teaspoons of sifted matcha tea powder in a bowl.

Put half a cup of hot water and stir with a bamboo whisk to create a smooth and frothy tea.

Once frothy, you can add more hot water and enjoy.

If not the powder form, you can also go for tea bags that can be steeped in hot water like traditional teas.

After preparing it, drink it in the morning or early afternoon, as its caffeine content offers a steady energy boost. “Consuming it too late or closer to bedtime may interfere with your sleep quality,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of matcha tea?

Along with the matcha tea benefits, know about its side effects too:

Since the green powder is a rich source of caffeine, it can lead to insomnia or disturbed sleep, especially if consumed at night or late evenings.

Consuming high amounts of matcha tea on empty stomach may cause gastric discomfort like bloating. “Tannins in the tea may also increase the acid production in the stomach, leading to increased gastric discomfort,” says the expert.

The catechins in this type of tea may bind with iron and inhibit the absorption of iron in the body.

Drinking too much matcha tea can disturb the natural gut microbiome, leading to diarrhea.

Matcha tea benefits are mostly connected to the presence of antioxidants. While it provides a steady source of energy and promotes overall well-being, have it in moderation. This way you can avoid potential side effects such as digestive discomfort or sleep disturbances.

Related FAQs Does hot water destroy matcha? Using excessive hot water can destroy the flavour and nutritional profile of the tea. It may destroy the delicate compounds like L-theanine and catechins, reducing the potential benefits of these compounds. The ideal water temperature for matcha is around 175 degree Fahrenheit (80 degree Celsius) to preserve its quality. Is matcha better with milk or water? Traditionally, matcha tea is prepared by mixing hot water. Nowadays, milk or cream is added to matcha to prepare a matcha latte. However, the antioxidants may bond to the milk dairy and may reduce their efficacy.