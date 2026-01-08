Mace and nutmeg: Health benefits, risks, and how much you should really use

Know about the health benefits and risks of mace and nutmeg. How to use these spices to boost your health while avoiding any side effects?

Nutmeg (jaiphal) is a spice from the Myristica tree, mainly Myristica fragrans. The seeds are ground into powder to make the spice, while the red seed cover, called aril, is used for mace (javitri). Nutmeg and mace come from the same tree and taste similar. Nutmeg is often sold as whole seeds to be grated, but it’s usually ground into a brown powder. Mace is always dried and grated into a red powder. They contain similar compounds and may have some health benefits, but they taste slightly different. Mace is sweeter and more subtle. Mace is to nutmeg what marjoram is to oregano.

What is the benefit of mace?

“Mace, which is derived from the outer covering of nutmeg seeds, offers several potential health benefits”, Ayurvedic Doctor Dr Chanchal Sharma tells Health Shots. Here are some of them:

Strengthens the digestive system. Mace strengthens your digestive system and relieves stomach aches or indigestion. It is highly beneficial for women who suffer from hormonal imbalance or irregular periods. “The antioxidant and antibacterial properties of mace boost your immunity and protect you from many infections”, says the doctor. Beneficial for the heart and swelling. If you have persistent swelling or pain, this Ayurvedic medicine is invaluable. This will give relief from pain. Improves sleep. Consuming mace can help you feel lighter, reduce stress, and improve your sleep.

Is mace (javitri) hot or cold?

According to Ayurveda, mace is hot. Therefore, it is highly beneficial for those with phlegm or vata dosha problems. “According to Ayurveda, turmeric is one of the most effective herbs”, says the expert. Let’s see which conditions it is helpful for: nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, gas, and bloating.

Does mace have any side effects?

“Like any other ayurvedic medicine, the use of mace in excess can cause harm, such as an increase in body heat, a burning sensation in the stomach, harmful dizziness for pregnant women, and adverse effects on the liver”, shares the expert. Please consult a medical expert before using this herb and always consume it in limited quantities.

Does mace (javitri) reduce weight?

Consuming mace does not directly reduce your weight, but its effects can still be observed. Let’s find out how:

Keeps the metabolism good

Improves the digestive system, removes toxins accumulated in the body, and is beneficial for gas, bloating or other stomach problems

What is the benefit of nutmeg?

Nutmeg offers several health benefits:

Digestive health: Nutmeg can help stimulate digestion and reduce symptoms such as bloating and gas. Anti-inflammatory properties: It contains compounds that may help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially aiding conditions such as arthritis. Antioxidant effects: Nutmeg is rich in antioxidants that may protect cells against oxidative stress and free radical damage. Sleep aid: “Nutmeg has a calming effect that can help improve sleep quality, making it useful for those struggling with insomnia”, says Dr Sharma. Pain relief: It has been traditionally used to relie v e pain due to its analgesic properties. Mood enhancement: Nutmeg can have mood-lifting effects and may help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. Oral health: Its antibacterial properties can help combat bad breath and promote overall oral health.

Is nutmeg (jaiphal) hot or cold?

Nutmeg (jaiphal) is generally considered to have warming properties in traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda. It is often categorised as a “hot” spice due to its stimulating effects. “This means it can help improve digestion and circulation, especially in cooler weather”, suggests the doctor. However, moderation is key, as excessive consumption can lead to adverse side effects.

Does nutmeg have any side effects?

Nutmeg may cause adverse effects, particularly when consumed in large amounts. “While small quantities are generally safe as a spice, excessive consumption may lead to nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, and toxicity due to myristicin”, explains the expert. It can also interact with certain medications, so it’s best to consult a healthcare professional if you have health concerns or are pregnant.

Does nutmeg (jaiphal) reduce weight?

Nutmeg (jaiphal) does not directly cause weight loss, but it may support weight management through various means:

It helps improve metabolism, which is for maintaining a healthy weight.

Nutmeg supports digestive health, helping alleviate symptoms such as bloating and gas and contributing to overall comfort and wellness.

“Removing toxins from the body can promote a healthier internal environment that may support weight management”, shares Dr Sharma.

Incorporating nutmeg into a balanced diet can enhance the flavours of healthy foods, potentially encouraging better eating habits.

It’s important to consume nutmeg in moderation to avoid adverse effects, which could negate its benefits.

How much nutmeg should be eaten in a day?

According to Ayurveda, 100-250 mg of jaiphal should be consumed per day during hot weather. “Using too much of it can harm you. This can cause dizziness, nausea and vomiting,” says the doctor. Therefore, it is critical to know the exact quantity before use.

How to eat nutmeg and mace?

If you are under stress, add a pinch of nutmeg to lukewarm milk and drink it before bed. This will reduce your stress and give you mental peace.

“Those who have insomnia or weakness can consume it with milk”, suggests the ayurveda doctor. Those with digestive problems should take mace with honey. You can add it to your food as a spice, either by mixing it into an Ayurvedic decoction or by using it as a powder.