Coffee and headaches: Know if this beverage can relieve or cause pain

Coffee, which has caffeine, can affect your nervous system. In fact, coffee and headaches are connected in both good and bad ways.

Have you ever had a throbbing headache after drinking some coffee? Or has it helped give you relief? While some people believe caffeine intake reduces headaches, others claim that it gives them one. This popular beverage, made from roasted coffee beans, and valued for its unique flavour, aroma, and energising effects, may relieve or trigger the pain. The main active ingredient in this beverage, which you can have hot or cold, is caffeine. It is a natural compound that stimulates the central nervous system, and that’s why after drinking coffee, you feel more alert. This caffeine may also be the reason behind those headaches.

Coffee and headaches: Know if it can reduce the pain

“Yes, coffee can sometimes help ease headaches, especially those related to certain types of headaches,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N. Caffeine can work as a therapeutic agent in case of headaches such as hypnic headache, which only develops while a person is sleeping, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2023.

1. Caffeine as a pain reliever

Caffeine in coffee stimulates the brain and nervous system, which can help improve concentration, alertness, and mental focus. “This effect is why many people find coffee helpful in reducing fatigue and improving productivity,” says the expert. Caffeine in coffee also acts as a vasoconstrictor, meaning it can narrow blood vessels, which might alleviate pain. “Many headaches are linked to the dilation of blood vessels. By constricting them, caffeine can reduce the pain,” says the expert.

2. Reduces tiredness

Caffeine can help counteract the fatigue and drowsiness that often come with headaches. By stimulating the central nervous system, coffee can make you feel more awake and improve your ability to focus, which may reduce discomfort from mild headaches.

3. Caffeine withdrawal relief

For people who consume coffee daily, skipping their usual intake can lead to caffeine withdrawal headaches. About half of people who drink over 200 mg of caffeine in a day will get a withdrawal headache if they suddenly stop consuming it, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023. In such cases, drinking a small amount of coffee can relieve the headache by restoring caffeine levels.

“Coffee can help with certain headaches, but should be used sparingly and not as a primary solution for chronic headache relief,” says the expert.

Coffee and headaches: Here’s how it can cause pain in the head

1. Caffeine withdrawal headache

It is a common symptom that occurs when a person who regularly consumes caffeine reduces their intake or stops it altogether. “Caffeine withdrawal headaches occur due to the sudden absence of caffeine’s stimulating effects on the central nervous system,” says Haripriya. These headaches can feel similar to a typical tension headache or, in some cases, a migraine.

2. Overconsumption

Drinking too much coffee can trigger headaches. During a 2023 study published in Scientific Reports, the prevalence of severe headache was 42 percent higher in participants who consumed caffeine more than 400 milligrams (m) in a day than those who didn’t.

3. Dehydration

“Caffeine is a diuretic, which can increase urine output,” says the expert. You won’t face this problem if you keep an eye on the number of cups of beverage with caffeine. If you drink too many cups of coffee, it can potentially lead to dehydration, which is a common trigger for headaches.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

3. Inconsistent intake

Coffee and headaches may also have to do with how much and how often you drink this beverage. Sometimes, you may have a lot of coffee in one day and few the next day. “Irregular caffeine consumption may seem harmless but it can cause fluctuations in brain blood flow, which can lead to headaches,” says Haripriya.

4. Sleep disruption

Drinking coffee late in the day or closer to your bed time can interfere with your sleep. If you don’t get enough rest and end up having a bad sleep schedule, you may experience some headaches. During a 2017 review published in the Therapeutic Advances In Neurological Disorders journal, a close link was found between a lack of sleep and tension headaches.

Coffee and headaches: Tips to get relief

To relieve a coffee-induced headache, do the following:

Drink enough water, as dehydration can contribute to headaches.

Moderation is key when it comes to caffeine consumption. Most adults can safely have 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day (about 1.5 cup of coffee), according to the US Food and Drug Administration. But individual tolerance varies, as some may feel jittery with even small amount of coffee.

Try to consume coffee at regular times each day to avoid fluctuations.

Get enough sleep as good quality sleep can reduce headache frequency and severity.

If caffeine is a frequent headache trigger, consider drinking herbal tea like chamomile tea, which can reduce dependency on coffee over time.

Coffee and headaches have a close link. This beverage may ease the pain, but may also trigger headaches. Consume coffee in moderation and be mindful of your body’s reactions. This way you can feel energised without worrying about headaches.