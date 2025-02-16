Jicama benefits: Here’s what makes this root vegetable healthy

Jicama is a root vegetable that should be part of your diet. It provides hydration, and may help to lose weight. Read on to know more about other jicama benefits.

When someone mentions root vegetables, you probably think of potato, carrot, and radish. While they are all superfoods, you should also add jicama to your diet. The root vegetable, also known as a Mexican turnip, has a crispy texture with brown skin and white flesh. The superfood with sweet and starchy taste has many nutrients such as calcium, vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium. It is also a good source of fibre, and low in calories, making it beneficial for people who want to improve their gut health, and lose weight. So, let’s explore jicama benefits along with its side effects.

Nutritional value of jicama

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of jicama consists of:

Water: 90.1 grams

Calories: 38 kcal

Protein: 0.72 grams

Carbohydrate: 8.82 grams

Fibre: 4.9 grams

Calcium: 12 mg

Iron: 0.6 mg

Magnesium: 12 mg

Phosphorus: 18 mg

Potassium: 150 mg

Vitamin C: 20.2 mg

What are the jicama benefits?

Since it has such an impressive nutritional profile, it is healthy for you. Here are some of the jicama benefits:

1. Good for gut health

One of the best jicama benefits is that it supports gut health. “It is a rich source of fibre, which is known to aid in digestion and prevent constipation,” says dietician Sweedal Joel Trinidade. There are also prebiotic compounds in this vegetable that can contribute to a healthy bacterial environment in your gut, and further support your digestive health.

Hi! I am

2. May help to manage diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is associated with high blood sugar or glucose levels. Jicama may have beneficial effects on people with type 2 diabetes. It is rich in inulin, a soluble fibre, that may lower blood sugar level, according to research published in the Journal Of Clinical Biochemistry And Nutrition in 2015.

3. Antioxidant effects

This root vegetable has antioxidant effects, thanks to vitamin C. “This vitamin can help to reduce oxidative stress, an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body that can damage organs and tissues,” says the expert. Antioxidants are known to contribute to a strong immune system, and help to fight off germs.

4. Good for the heart

“Jicama benefits the heart, as it has high nitrate levels that aid in blood circulation, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” says Trinidade. A 2016 study, published in journal BMC Complementary And Alternative Medicine, showed that jicama fresh juice may lower the risk of heart attack and stroke.

5. May be beneficial for bones

Strong bones may be one of the best jicama benefits. “It may help to maintain bone mineral density, as it contains calcium, and phosphorus,” says the expert. Also, inulin that is present in jicama can reduce bone loss by increasing the absorption of calcium in the bones.

6. Helps to manage weight

Weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight is among the biggest jicama benefits. “Since it is high in fibre, it can help you feel full for a good amount of time, and reduce appetite,” says the expert. It is also low in calories, making it a good choice for people who are watching their weight.

7. Provides hydration

Dehydration can make your skin, and hair dry, and also lead to urinary tract infections, and kidney stones. Have jicama, as it contains a good amount of water. “It is not a replacement for plain drinking water, but it can help to keep you hydrated,” says the expert.

How to enjoy jicama benefits?

To reap the jicama benefits, you can add the vegetable to your diet in the following ways:

Toss slices of jicama in olive oil and herbs, and eat is as a snack.

Fresh slices of root vegetable can be mixed with lime and chili powder to prepare a healthy salad.

Grill its slices after brushing them with olive oil, and serve with a dip.

You can consume it as a juice after combining it with a citrus fruit. This way you will get a tangy and refreshing juice.

This vegetable can also be combined with beans, chicken or fish, and consumed in roasted form.

What are the side effects of eating jicama?

While there are multiple jicama benefits, don’t start overconsuming them. Considering its nutritional profile, you may think of consuming jicama daily. One cup of jicama is generally fine for consumption. “But make sure your diet contains nutrients from varied sources in balanced amounts,” says the expert. Before making it part of your daily diet, take a look at its side effects:

High fibre content may relieve constipation, but it may also lead to digestive issues like gas, abdominal cramps and bloating.

You may experience oral allergy after consuming this root vegetable. It may lead to itching around your mouth.

“The seeds and stem of this vegetable contain natural isoflavone known as rotenone that has insecticide properties,” says the expert. Consuming them may lead to vomiting.

Consuming root vegetables like jicama is good for you. You can eat it raw or enjoy its cooked version. Jicama benefits your gut, heart, and immune system in multiple ways, but have it in moderation. Also, consult a doctor before adding the vegetable to your diet if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

Related FAQs Is jicama okay for kidneys? Being low in sodium, it is a good choice for people with kidney disease. But don't have it in excess, as it also has potassium, which can have a negative impact on the kidneys. Is jicama better raw or cooked? Jicama can be consumed both raw and cooked. In raw, it retains the crunchy texture and sweet flavour. Cooking breaks down fibres, making it easier to digest.