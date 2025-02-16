Jicama benefits: Here’s what makes this root vegetable healthy

Chat with
When someone mentions root vegetables, you probably think of potato, carrot, and radish. While they are all superfoods, you should also add jicama to your diet. The root vegetable, also known as a Mexican turnip, has a crispy texture with brown skin and white flesh. The superfood with sweet and starchy taste has many nutrients such as calcium, vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium. It is also a good source of fibre, and low in calories, making it beneficial for people who want to improve their gut health, and lose weight. So, let’s explore jicama benefits along with its side effects.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of jicama consists of:
Since it has such an impressive nutritional profile, it is healthy for you. Here are some of the jicama benefits:
One of the best jicama benefits is that it supports gut health. “It is a rich source of fibre, which is known to aid in digestion and prevent constipation,” says dietician Sweedal Joel Trinidade. There are also prebiotic compounds in this vegetable that can contribute to a healthy bacterial environment in your gut, and further support your digestive health.
Type 2 diabetes is associated with high blood sugar or glucose levels. Jicama may have beneficial effects on people with type 2 diabetes. It is rich in inulin, a soluble fibre, that may lower blood sugar level, according to research published in the Journal Of Clinical Biochemistry And Nutrition in 2015.
This root vegetable has antioxidant effects, thanks to vitamin C. “This vitamin can help to reduce oxidative stress, an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body that can damage organs and tissues,” says the expert. Antioxidants are known to contribute to a strong immune system, and help to fight off germs.
“Jicama benefits the heart, as it has high nitrate levels that aid in blood circulation, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” says Trinidade. A 2016 study, published in journal BMC Complementary And Alternative Medicine, showed that jicama fresh juice may lower the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Strong bones may be one of the best jicama benefits. “It may help to maintain bone mineral density, as it contains calcium, and phosphorus,” says the expert. Also, inulin that is present in jicama can reduce bone loss by increasing the absorption of calcium in the bones.
Weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight is among the biggest jicama benefits. “Since it is high in fibre, it can help you feel full for a good amount of time, and reduce appetite,” says the expert. It is also low in calories, making it a good choice for people who are watching their weight.
Dehydration can make your skin, and hair dry, and also lead to urinary tract infections, and kidney stones. Have jicama, as it contains a good amount of water. “It is not a replacement for plain drinking water, but it can help to keep you hydrated,” says the expert.
To reap the jicama benefits, you can add the vegetable to your diet in the following ways:
While there are multiple jicama benefits, don’t start overconsuming them. Considering its nutritional profile, you may think of consuming jicama daily. One cup of jicama is generally fine for consumption. “But make sure your diet contains nutrients from varied sources in balanced amounts,” says the expert. Before making it part of your daily diet, take a look at its side effects:
Consuming root vegetables like jicama is good for you. You can eat it raw or enjoy its cooked version. Jicama benefits your gut, heart, and immune system in multiple ways, but have it in moderation. Also, consult a doctor before adding the vegetable to your diet if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.
Being low in sodium, it is a good choice for people with kidney disease. But don't have it in excess, as it also has potassium, which can have a negative impact on the kidneys.
Jicama can be consumed both raw and cooked. In raw, it retains the crunchy texture and sweet flavour. Cooking breaks down fibres, making it easier to digest.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.