Jaggery for heart health: 5 ways this sweet treat helps you

Eating jaggery for heart health can be beneficial as it keeps cholesterol and blood pressure in check. Here are 5 reasons to include it in your diet.

Refined sugar brings with it a multitude of health problems, and an efficient way of eliminating it from your diet is by adding jaggery. Not only can this help add the required sweetness to your dishes and keep your weight in check, but consuming jaggery for heart health can also be beneficial for your health. Packed with the goodness of essential vitamins, minerals as well as antioxidants, this natural sweetener helps to keep blood pressure in check and reduce cholesterol as well. It is also anti-inflammatory and helps promote blood circulation. Highly versatile, this unrefined sugar can be added to just about anything. However, while it is healthy, it is also high in calories and should be consumed in moderation.

What is jaggery?

Jaggery is an unrefined, natural sweetener made from sugarcane or palm sap. Known for its rich, caramel-like flavour and deep brown colour, jaggery is popular in South Asian and African cuisines. “It is considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar as it retains more minerals, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, due to its less-processed nature,” says nutritionist Kejal Shah. A study published in the journal eFood states that the nutritional composition of jaggery (100 g) prepared from sugar cane contains carbohydrates such as sucrose: 72–78 g, fructose and glucose: 1.5–7 g.

Jaggery for heart health: Is it good?

Yes, jaggery can benefit heart health when consumed in moderation. It has a high mineral content and natural compounds that support cardiovascular function. “It is preferred over refined sugar as it contains essential minerals like potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. The antioxidants present in jaggery can help protect the heart from oxidative stress,” says Shah. Besides this, it is also good digestion is crucial for overall health, including heart health. However, it’s important to consume jaggery in moderation. A research paper, published in Agricultural and Biological Sciences, states that jaggery is digested slower than sugar. This leads to a longer energy-release and is not harmful for the body. This is what makes is healthier than white sugar. However, while it’s a healthier option, excessive consumption can still lead to weight gain and other health issues.

Jaggery for heart health: How does it help?

There are many benefits of jaggery for heart health, including:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Jaggery contains antioxidants that can help prevent oxidative stress, a major contributor to heart disease. Antioxidants protect the cells of the heart from damage caused by free radicals, potentially lowering the risk of heart attacks. When it comes to protection from damage, this unrefined sugar showed 97 percent protection compared to brown sugar, states the study published in the journal Food Chemistry.

2.Contains essential minerals

Jaggery is rich in minerals like potassium and magnesium. Potassium helps control blood pressure by balancing sodium levels, reducing strain on the heart. Magnesium supports the relaxation of blood vessels, which is important for heart health. According to a research paper, published in the journal Agricultural and Biological Sciences, 100 grams (g) of the natural sugar contains 40-100 milligrams (mg) of calcium, 70-90 mg of magnesium, 1056 mg of potassium, 20-90 mg of phosphorus, 19-30 mg of sodium and 10-13 mg of iron.

3. Improves blood flow

Jaggery is known to improve blood circulation, which can reduce the risk of clotting and contribute to heart health. Improved circulation also enhances the supply of oxygen to heart tissues, which boosts cardiovascular health. According to a study, published in the journal eFood, the consumption of this unrefined form of sugar also increases potassium intake. This, in turn, can reduce blood pressure.

4. Lowers inflammation

The antioxidants and other compounds in jaggery have anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce chronic inflammation in blood vessels—a significant factor in the development of heart disease. Unrefined sugarcane products have a protective effect on inflammation via regulating some of the inflammatory pathways, states this study, published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine.

5. Aids in reducing bad cholesterol

LDL cholesterol, often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, plays a significant role in heart health. This leads to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque builds up in the arteries. This, in turn, narrows the arteries and reduced blood flow. If this plaque ruptures, it can trigger a blood clot and lead to a heart attack.

Jaggery for heart health: How much should you eat?

Moderation is key when it comes to eating jaggery. “Generally, around 10-20 grams (about 1-2 teaspoons) of jaggery per day can be a safe amount,” says Shah. Eating jaggery in excess could lead to an increase in blood sugar levels, which may harm heart health in the long term. Consult a doctor to adjust the amount according to your health profile, especially if you have diabetes or other metabolic concerns.

How to eat jaggery for heart health?

There are various ways that this versatile ingredient can be used in your daily diet.

Use as a sweetener substitute: Replace refined sugar in tea, coffee, and desserts with a small amount of jaggery.

Replace refined sugar in tea, coffee, and desserts with a small amount of jaggery. Add to breakfast cereals or porridge: A small amount of jaggery in oatmeal, granola, or porridge provides sweetness and adds nutrients.

A small amount of jaggery in oatmeal, granola, or porridge provides sweetness and adds nutrients. Combine with nuts and seeds: Mix jaggery with heart-healthy nuts like almonds and walnuts for a nutritious snack.

Mix jaggery with heart-healthy nuts like almonds and walnuts for a nutritious snack. Include in baked goods: Jaggery can be used in baking as a substitute for refined sugar in recipes like muffins, cakes, or energy bars.

Jaggery can be used in baking as a substitute for refined sugar in recipes like muffins, cakes, or energy bars. Consume traditional dishes: Many traditional dishes, such as lentil-based dishes and curries, incorporate jaggery, allowing you to benefit from its nutrients in a balanced way.

Side effects of eating jaggery for heart health

While there are many benefits of jaggery, one must also be careful while consuming it. This natural sweetener is calorie-dense and can lead to weight gain if consumed excessively, which in turn can affect heart health negatively. It can raise blood sugar levels due to its high natural sugar content, posing a risk for those with diabetes or insulin resistance. Like all sugars, this one too can contribute to tooth decay if oral hygiene is not maintained. Some commercially available varieties may contain impurities if not processed properly, so it is best to source one that is of high-quality and organic.

Can you eat jaggery every day?

Yes, you can eat jaggery daily, provided it’s in small amounts and fits within a balanced diet, says Shah. Consuming it every day in moderation can provide its benefits without overloading the body with sugar. It’s best to consume it mindfully, especially if you’re managing blood sugar levels or weight.