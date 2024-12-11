Drinking coconut water is one of the best ways to stay hydrated. Is the low-calorie beverage a good pre-workout drink as well? Here's what you need to know.

Fitness enthusiasts tend to go for a protein shake or banana smoothie before working out. A pre-workout drink can help to boost energy and improve performance. While a simple glass of water is also good enough to keep you hydrated during exercise, having something like coconut water is better to give you energy. You can also enjoy drinking coconut water before exercising as it offers multiple benefits for your health. It is full of electrolytes that can help maintain hydration levels and support muscle function, making it a healthy pre-workout drink. Just make sure not to have it right before your workout session.

Is coconut water healthy?

Coconut water is the clear, and slightly sweet liquid that is found inside green, and unripe coconuts. “It is a hydrating drink, rich in nutrients and electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium,” says dietician Rashi Chahal. A hundred milliliter of coconut water has 171 mg potassium, 27 mg sodium, 7 mg magnesium, and 5.42 g carbohydrate, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is a naturally refreshing beverage that supports hydration and energy levels.

Is coconut water a good pre-workout drink?

Having coconut water as a pre-workout drink is a great idea due to its impressive nutrient profile:

Potassium : If protein is important for muscle gain, potassium is also essential for muscle function. “It also helps in maintaining fluid balance, and regulating blood pressure,” says the expert.

: If protein is important for muscle gain, potassium is also essential for muscle function. “It also helps in maintaining fluid balance, and regulating blood pressure,” says the expert. Sodium and magnesium : These are critical electrolytes, which are lost in sweat. They can help maintain hydration levels and prevent muscle cramps.

: These are critical electrolytes, which are lost in sweat. They can help maintain hydration levels and prevent muscle cramps. Carbohydrates : Provides a quick source of energy without any artificial additives.

: Provides a quick source of energy without any artificial additives. Low calorie : Having coconut water as a pre-workout drink is good, as it is light and easily digestible, ensuring it does not cause discomfort before working out. Hundred ml of coconut water has 21 calories, according to USDA.

: Having coconut water as a pre-workout drink is good, as it is light and easily digestible, ensuring it does not cause discomfort before working out. Hundred ml of coconut water has 21 calories, according to USDA. Natural sugars : “These provide an immediate energy boost without the risk of energy crashes that are often associated with artificial sweeteners,” says Chahal.

: “These provide an immediate energy boost without the risk of energy crashes that are often associated with artificial sweeteners,” says Chahal. Provides hydration: Hydration plays a key role in performance, prevention of injuries, and recovery for fitness enthusiasts. Before a training session, people should drink approximately 500 to 600 ml of water, according to research published in the Journal of Human Kinetics in 2021. In addition to water, you can also have coconut water before exercising. Drinks, including coconut water, can promote rehydration and support subsequent workouts, as per a study published in the Journal Of The International Society Of Sports Nutrition in 2012.

Can coconut water replace other pre-workout drinks?

“Yes, coconut water, an electrolyte drink, can replace sports drinks for light to moderate workouts,” says Chahal. A 2023 study published in the Sports Journal showed that having coconut water during endurance cycling had a similar effect on physiological responses to consuming a sports drink.

Coconut water is a good pre-workout drink, as it replenishes electrolytes like potassium naturally. “Compared to commercially available sports drinks, coconut water is a low-calorie option that does not give you unnecessary sugar and artificial additives,” says the expert.

But it lacks the higher sodium concentration needed for prolonged or intensive exercise sessions, so drink coconut water before exercising if you are opting for moderate workouts. If you are going for short runs, you can have this healthy beverage.

For intense or long workouts, adding a pinch of salt or opting for sports drinks with added carbohydrates and sodium may be more beneficial to maintain energy and electrolyte levels. “Coconut water and light carbohydrate snacks such as a banana or energy bar can provide sustained energy by replenishing glycogen stores,” says the expert. This pre-workout snack combination also improves electrolyte balance and endurance, making coconut water more effective in supporting demanding physical activities.

Coconut water as a pre-workout drink: How much should you drink?

“Drinking 200 to 300 ml, which is approximately 1 glass, of coconut water before exercising is safe, but consume it 20 to 30 minutes before working out,” says the expert. This amount and timing ensure proper absorption of electrolytes and hydration without causing gastrointestinal discomfort. Drinking too much coconut water before exercising may lead to bloating or sluggishness due to its natural sugar and fluid content.

Is coconut water beneficial as a pre-workout drink?

Yes, coconut water is not just a good pre-workout drink, but also an excellent post-workout beverage due to its rehydration and recovery benefits:

Rehydration : Replenishes lost fluids and electrolytes (potassium, sodium, magnesium) lost through sweat.

: Replenishes lost fluids and electrolytes (potassium, sodium, magnesium) lost through sweat. Muscle recovery : Prevents muscle cramps and speeds up recovery after strenuous activities.

: Prevents muscle cramps and speeds up recovery after strenuous activities. Energy replenishment: Restores energy naturally with its small carbohydrate content.

“Drinking coconut water after exercise ensures better recovery and reduces the risk of dehydration-related fatigue,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of drinking coconut water before exercising?

While having coconut water as a pre-workout drink offers benefits, excessive consumption can lead to:

Bloating or upset stomach due to its natural sugar content and high potassium levels.

For individuals with kidney problems, overconsumption can result in dangerously high potassium levels, which might lead to irregular heartbeats.

Drinking coconut water before exercising can provide hydration and electrolytes that get lost in sweat while working out. But stick to 1 glass of coconut water per day for optimal hydration and nutrition.

Related FAQs Which drink is best before a workout? Water is one of the best ways to meet your water needs, which increase during exercise due to sweat loss. You can also have coconut water or coffee before a workout. What happens if we drink coconut water daily? Drinking coconut water can offer health benefits like providing hydration, helping in weight loss, boosting immunity, and supporting skin and hair health.