These 5 Indian superfoods can cool you down when summer gets too hot to handle!

Make the most of Indian superfoods to beat the summer heat. Gond katira, wood apple and khus root are some such desi foods, suggests a nutritionist.

Summer can be intense. Rising temperature, heat waves, and dehydration can take a toll on energy and digestion. But before reaching for cold sodas and packaged drinks, look into your own kitchen. Traditional Indian wisdom offers several natural remedies in the form of desi superfoods. They are time-tested, seasonal, and perfectly aligned with the body’s needs during this time of year.

Here are five powerful summer-friendly Indian superfoods that naturally cool the body, restore hydration, and support digestion.

Indian superfoods to keep your body cool in summer

These summer-friendly Indian superfoods are functional foods, deeply tied to nature’s cycles and your body’s rhythms. As Ayurveda teaches, eating seasonally helps restore internal balance and prevent imbalances caused by external stressors like heat. Clinical nutritionist Prachi Mandholia suggests Indian superfoods for summer, their health benefits, and how to use them.

1. Khus Root (Vetiver)

Khus root, also known as vetiver, is a fragrant root with natural cooling and calming effects. Traditionally infused in drinking water, it not only reduces body heat but also soothes the nervous system and helps relieve skin inflammation, making it perfect for hot, restless days.

How to use: Soak 10-12 strands of khus root overnight in a litre of water. Sip on this throughout the day.

Caution: Pregnant women should avoid consuming khus root due to its potent nature.

2. Gond Katira (Tragacanth Gum)

This plant-derived gum is known for its hydrating, jelly-like texture when soaked. It is one of the Indian superfoods that acts as a natural coolant, soothes the digestive tract, and helps prevent heat-induced exhaustion. Gond katira benefits also include supporting joint and bone health.

How to use: Soak a small piece of gond katira in water for 2-3 hours. Once it swells up, mix it with water, lemon juice, mint leaves, and a pinch of pink salt. You can also add it to smoothies.

Caution: Those prone to bloating or on medications like blood thinners and diuretics should use it under medical guidance.

3. Sabja Seeds (Basil Seeds)

A natural coolant, sabja seeds are packed with fiber and form a soothing gel when soaked. They help reduce acidity, curb sugar cravings, relieve constipation, and keep the body cool from within, all while aiding digestion.

How to use: Soak 1 tsp of sabja seeds in a cup of water for 10-15 minutes. Add them to coconut water, lemon juice, smoothies, or fruit bowls.

Caution: Pregnant women and individuals with low blood pressure or on blood thinners should consult a doctor before regular use.

4. Kokum

Kokum is one of the best Indian superfoods. Native to coastal India, kokum is a tangy, antioxidant-rich fruit that supports digestion and prevents dehydration. It is traditionally used in drinks and curries and is well-loved for reducing heat-related acidity and fatigue.

How to use: Soak kokum in water, mash and strain, then mix with cumin and black salt for a refreshing sharbat. It can also be added to kadhis and dals while cooking.

Caution: Avoid Kokum if you have kidney disorders, severe skin allergies, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

5. Bael (Wood Apple)

Often overlooked, bael is a powerful summer fruit rich in fiber and cooling properties. It is especially effective for gut issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome or diarrhea, which tend to flare up in summer.

How to use: Scoop out the pulp, blend with water, jaggery, and a pinch of black salt to make a digestive summer drink.

Caution: People with diabetes should use caution as bael can lower blood sugar levels. Pregnant women are advised to avoid it due to its potential uterine effects.

Remember one thing before adding these desi Indian superfoods to your diet. What cools one person may not suit another. Always listen to your body and consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist if you have underlying conditions.