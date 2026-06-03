Ice cream vs frozen dessert: Know what you’re really eating

Difference between ice cream and frozen desserts: Their ingredients, taste, nutritional value differences will help you make better choices.

Kwality Walls recently announced that it will phase out palm oil from its frozen desserts and move its portfolio towards milk-based ice cream products by 2027. This move has reignited discussions among consumers about a question many people tend to forget while shopping: ice cream vs frozen dessert, what is the difference between the two? They are similar in appearance, sweet in flavour, and enjoyed as frozen treats, but they are not the same. The main difference lies in the type of fat used, which affects texture, taste, production processes, and market positioning.

What is ice cream?

Ice cream contains milk and milkfat. Indian food regulations state that a product can be called ice cream only when the fat content is derived mainly from dairy sources such as milk, cream, or butterfat. “The fat in milk makes ice cream rich and creamy, giving it a smooth mouthfeel. It also helps provide the natural dairy flavour that many consumers associate with traditional ice cream,” Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospitals, tells Health Shots. Generally, ice cream is a premium product because it uses dairy ingredients. The quality of milk fat often enhances the overall eating experience, making the product taste richer and more indulgent.

What is a frozen dessert?

Frozen desserts contain vegetable fats instead of milk fat. One of the most commonly used vegetable fats in this category is palm oil. These products may still contain milk solids and other dairy ingredients, but the main fat source is vegetable oil. “Frozen desserts became more popular because they were cheaper to produce. Vegetable fats are generally less expensive than dairy fats and more price-stable,” says the expert. They also have a longer shelf life and are more robust to transportation and storage challenges, especially in areas with patchy cold-chain infrastructure.

How do they differ in taste and texture?

One of the most obvious differences is the eating experience. Milk fat melts in the mouth naturally, making ice cream creamier, smoother, and richer. It gives a luxurious texture that many consumers like. “On the other hand, the mouthfeel of frozen desserts might be slightly different because vegetable fats behave differently when frozen and melted”, says Singh. The quality of frozen desserts has improved greatly with modern manufacturing techniques. However, some consumers still find dairy-based ice cream more satisfying in terms of flavour and texture.

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Is ice cream healthier than frozen dessert?

A common misconception is that frozen desserts are unhealthy and ice cream is healthy. Both products can be high in sugar, calories, and saturated fat when eaten regularly. “Ice cream can provide nutrients such as calcium and protein from milk, but frozen desserts also contain vegetable fats and extra stabilisers”, says Singh. But neither is a health food. The total ingredient list, serving size and overall diet habits all affect the nutritional value.

Why does this shift matte r?

Evolving consumer preferences fuel Kwality Wall’s decisions. Consumers today are more ingredient-conscious and more likely to read labels before purchasing. Today, many people associate dairy-based products with premium quality and authenticity. “Its departure from palm oil and switch to milk-based formulations also underscore the rising demand for traditional ice cream in India’s growing frozen treats market”, explains the expert. At the same time, frozen desserts are unlikely to go away because they continue to offer affordability and accessibility to millions of consumers.

What should consumers check?

Instead of relying on packaging or advertising claims, consumers should read labels carefully. Identify the product category, fat source, ingredient list, sugar content, calorie count and serving size. “Knowing these details can help buyers make choices that reflect their tastes, budgets, and nutritional goals. The debate of ice cream versus frozen dessert is not about one being good and the other bad. It is about knowing what you are buying,” says the expert. As brands evolve and consumer awareness grows, transparency and informed choice will also become increasingly important in India’s frozen dessert industry.