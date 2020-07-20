Quinoa for weight loss: Here’s how it can affect your bowel movement

Quinoa, touted to be healthy and weight-loss friendly, can give you a digestive issue. Know why it happens.

If you are on a weight-loss diet, you will keep all the unhealthy food items away from you. Replacing them with something as healthy as quinoa can be of great help. Yes, you can eat quinoa for weight loss. This superfood may also improve your digestive health and control blood sugar control. All you have to do is soak it in water for an hour and put it in the pressure cooker along with a few vegetables and some spices for flavour. It is a seed and not a grain like porridge, but you can expect a porridge-look-alike food on your plate after four pressure cooker whistles. It will give you a high protein and fibre dose, and keep you satiated for a long time, thus curbing your appetite. But it may affect your bowel movement.

Quinoa nutritional value

Here is the nutritional value of 1 cup of quinoa, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Calories: 222

Protein: 8 grams

Fat: 3.55 grams

Carbohydrates: 39 grams

Fibre: 5 grams

Folate: 19% of the daily value (DV)

Vitamin B6: 13% of the DV

Vitamin E: 8% of the DV

Copper: 39% of the DV

Iron: 15% of the DV

Zinc: 18% of the DV

Manganese: 51% of the DV

Magnesium: 28% of the DV

Potassium: 7% of the DV

Phosphorus: 22% of the DV

Quinoa benefits

Here are some of the benefits of quinoa:

1. It may improve digestion

It is packed with fibre, which is a nutrient needed to boost digestion. Since fibre nourishes beneficial bacteria, consuming this superfood may also increase healthy bacterial growth in the gut microbiome.

2. Good for weight loss

It is high in fibre and protein that can help make you feel full for long. This means you won’t be reaching out for snacks, especially the unhealthy ones for a long time. If you are trying to lose weight, you may find this seed helpful.

3. May be good for diabetics

It may be beneficial in controlling blood sugar. During a study, published in Nutrients, elderly participants with blood sugar levels between 100 and 125 mg/dL had quinoa for four weeks. Researchers found there was a significant reduction in their blood sugar levels and they also experienced weight loss.

Is quinoa good for you?

It is good to eat quinoa, but it may lead to loose stomach and acidic feeling. You may have to battle bloating and diarrhea. “This seed, often called a superfood, can cause many side effects to your digestive system. A lot of people in the past have visited our hospital because of severe stomach ache. Further investigation showed that the patient had the superfood as the last meal before the pain started. Hence, consuming this healthy food can lead to diarrhea, bloating, food allergy, and discomfort in the stomach for many people,” says nutritionist Neha Pathania.

These side effects may be because it contains high content of fibre . “Hence, if you suddenly start consuming too much of fibre, your digestive system might not be able to digest it,” says the expert.

It also has a natural coating of saponin, a chemical that helps repel microbes while the seed is in its growing stage. “Saponins can cause acidity, bloating and gas, especially if it is not washed properly before its consumption. Saponins can also make the taste of quinoa bitter and soapy,” she says.

Can quinoa cause constipation?

It is generally a healthy food and can support digestion, thanks to its high fibre content. But it can also contribute to constipation in some individuals, especially if you consume it in large quantities or if you don’t increase your water intake. This problem is due to the presence of high fibre, which can mess up your digestive system if you don’t take enough water with it. Due to its high fibre-content, quinoa should be eaten during the day time, i.e., during breakfast or lunch. Our metabolism process tends to slow down as the day progresses. So, the body is unable to digest the high fibre food towards the end of the day. Eating quinoa when your metabolism is functioning better is a good way of ensuring proper digestion.

Also, don’t overeat quinoa. One bowl a day is fine. If you’re eating quinoa for the first time, you should start with a small quantity and then gradually increase the quantity if it suits you.

Quinoa is a seed, but is often treated as a grain. It contains fibre, protein, minerals and antioxidants. The gluten-free superfood can be easily included in diet. But if you plan on eating quinoa for weight loss or other benefits, make sure to drink water and start gradually. It may lead to bloating, diarrhea and even constipation.

Related FAQs How to eat quinoa? You can use it in both sweet and savoury recipes. For example, you can make a savoury quinoa and vegetable salad for lunch. You can also start the day with a sweet breakfast using quinoa, coconut milk, fresh fruits and honey. What is quinoa made of? It is made of the seeds of the Chenopodium quinoa plant, which belongs to the amaranth family. It is not a grain but is treated like one. What is the best time to eat quinoa for weight loss? Have it during day-time for better digestion and weight loss. If you have quinoa at night, it will give you digestive issues. Is quinoa gluten-free? Yes, quinoa is gluten-free. It is a healthy alternative to gluten-containing grains such as wheat, barley, and rye.