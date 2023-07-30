Is rice water good for you? 7 surprising benefits of this drink

There are many rice water benefits when we talk about health, skin care as well as over all well being. Here is how it can help you.

Do you throw away the left over water after you cook your rice? Wait! There are multiple rice water benefits that you need to know. Not only can it make you healthy from within but it is great for your skin too. Packed with essential nutrients and compounds, this simple and cost-effective remedy has been used for centuries in Asian cultures for various health purposes. From healthy hair, nourishing skin, to better digestion as well as gut health, the benefits of rice water are immense.

What is rice water and how to prepare it?

Rice water is the water that is left after rice is soaked or boiled. You can prepare this by soaking half cup of rice in two to three cups of clean water, for half an hour, at room temperature. Strain the mixture in order to get the rice water. Alternatively, you can boil the half cup of uncooked rice in clean water. The water should be double the quantity of the rice, here it would be three to four cups. Let it boil, and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain the rice water once it cools down. Rice water can be kept in the refrigerator for three days.

7 rice water benefits you need to know

When it comes to rice water benefits, there are many ways this elixir can help you. Here is what happens when you drink it

1. Better digestive health

One of the biggest rice water benefits is that it can help in digestion. According to the 2021 study published by the National Institute of Health, rice water contains starch, which is known for its soothing properties that can aid in relieving digestive issues. If you are experiencing diarrhea or an upset stomach, drinking rice water, in a diluted form, can help. The starch acts as a binding agent, helping to alleviate discomfort and promoting a more stable gut environment.

2. Rehydration

When we talk about rice water benefits, we cannot forget its hydrating qualities. After a bout of illness or vigorous physical activity, it’s essential to rehydrate properly. Rice water offers a natural electrolyte balance, making it an ideal choice for rehydration. The fluid helps restore lost fluids and minerals, preventing dehydration and fatigue.

3. Skin Care

Rice water benefits can also be reaped by including it in your skincare regime. Rice water is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can work wonders for your skin. It has been used as a traditional beauty treatment in many Asian countries to achieve flawless and radiant skin. You can apply rice water as a toner, gently dabbing it on your face with a cotton ball or use it as a soothing bath soak to relieve irritated skin conditions like eczema or sunburn.

4. Hair Care

When it comes to rice water benefits, adding this in your haircare regime can do wonders too. Nourishing your hair with rice water can improve its strength and appearance. The amino acids present in rice water help repair damaged hair follicles and reduce hair breakage. After shampooing, rinse your hair with rice water hair serum to promote shine and overall hair health. For added benefits, you can also use fermented rice water, as it enhances the concentration of nutrients and boosts its nourishing properties.

5. Immune Support

One of the biggest rice water benefits is that it helps promote immunity. A strong immune system is crucial for preventing illness and maintaining optimal health. A 2022 study published by the National Institute of Health states that rice water contains essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B, iron, zinc, and magnesium, that support the immune system’s function. Regular consumption of rice water can help fortify your body’s defense against infections and diseases.

6. Menstrual Cramp Relief

One of the most interesting rice water benefits is that it can be an effective remedy for period cramps. A study published by the National Institute of Health believes that for women experiencing menstrual cramps, rice water can be a natural remedy for menstrual cramps. The relaxing properties of rice water can help soothe muscle contractions and reduce pain during menstruation. Drink a warm cup of rice water when you feel discomfort to experience relief.

7. Weight Management

Rice water can be used for weight loss as well. If you’re looking to shed some extra pounds, rice water may assist you on your weight loss journey. It is low in calories and can serve as a healthy alternative to sugary beverages. Drinking rice water may help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the temptation to snack between meals.

Side effects of too much rice water

While rice water benefits for health might leave you wanting to have this drink every day, there is also the possibility of some side effects that come with over use or over consumption. Constipation can be a result of drinking too much rice water as it is high in starch. Hives, swellings and other allergic reactions can also be observed in case you are allergic to rice. Consuming large amounts can also lead to mineral imbalance. Diabetics or prediabetics should also refrain from overconsuming rice water as the high carbohydrate levels can impact blood sugar in the body.

Related FAQs What happens if we drink rice water every day? It is not recommended to drink rice water every day. Excessive consumption can cause constipation due to high starch. Can rice water be used on the body? Yes, rice water is good for skin and hair. Rice water can be applied directly on your skin as a toner. You can even add it in your bath water. It can be diluted with water and applied directly as well. Who should not use rice water? People who suffer from eczema or atopic Dermatitis should refrain from using rice water on their bodies. The skin can dry out every more with rice water.