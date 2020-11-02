5 ways nutmeg can aid in weight loss

While working out is essential to drop pounds, your diet should not be ignored. Staying away from fried dishes and junk food is one of the best ways to lose weight. Consuming nutmeg for weight loss can also be beneficial, as this superfood may eliminate toxins from your body, and contribute to your overall health and well-being. The spice, also known as jaiphal, is great for digestion and metabolism. You can add it to your cup of coffee or tea to boost your metabolism.
Nutmeg is a spice that comes from the seed of the nutmeg tree (Myristica fragrans). The spice, usually ground into a fine powder, has a warm, slightly sweet, and slightly spicy flavour. Nutmeg powder is popularly used in baked goods, savoury dishes such as soups, stews, and sauces) as well as some beverages. Nutmeg powder has been used in traditional medicine for its potential health benefits, such as aiding digestion and relieving pain.
Having nutmeg for weight loss can be beneficial, as it contains many properties that can help you shed extra kilos. Here’s why you should eat nutmeg for weight loss and fitness:
One of the biggest benefits of nutmeg is that it eliminates toxins from your body, and has digestive properties that can help in increasing metabolism, thereby helping with weight loss. A study, published in Agricultural and Biological Sciences, suggests that nutmeg can be used to treat vomiting as well as regulate bowel movements.
Reducing cravings and suppressing appetite are the reasons why eating nutmeg for weight loss works. It is rich in fibre and that means no more unwanted binge sessions, which are the real cause of weight gain. A study, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, states that foods high in fibre can prevent obesity as it contributes in reducing hunger.
Jaiphal or nutmeg is one of natural weight loss remedies, as it helps with fat burn. Yes, this amazing spice contains some essential minerals, and one of them is manganese which helps to break down fats, states a study, published in the Clinical Nutrition Research. This is what makes eating nutmeg for weight loss an excellent idea.
Nutmeg is one of the most important weight loss spices, as it helps you sleep. Did you know that lack of proper sleep can lead to weight gain? In case sleepless nights are a cause for trouble, then try nutmeg. “Nutmeg is great when it comes to the treatment of insomnia or sleeplessness in general. Sleeping better aids in weight loss. You can drink a glass of herbal tea with nutmeg powder to induce a good night’s sleep,” suggests dietician Amreen Shaikh.
Nutmeg is a good antidote for stress. Stress is also a factor that needs to be kept in check, if you want to lose weight. “Thanks to antioxidants present in nutmeg, it helps in the prevention of oxidative stress in cells. When cells are suffering from oxidative stress, it leads to obesity,” she explains.
Your morning cup of coffee can be turned into a weight loss drink. All you have to do is while preparing coffee, add 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg powder to it. Stir vigorously to make sure the powder gets dissolved and there are no clumps. If weight loss is your goal, then stick to black coffee with nutmeg powder. Don’t add sugar or milk to the healthy drink.
Consuming nutmeg for weight loss and fitness can get you quick results. Here are a few ways that you can use them. Consuming a little less than half a teaspoon or a pinch of nutmeg powder every alternate day can be your tonic for weight loss, says Shaikh. “Please keep a check on the quantity of nutmeg you are consuming, because you can only get all these benefits if you have it in moderation,” she adds. It is a great idea to add nutmeg to various dishes or drink nutmeg tea for weight loss.
While using nutmeg for weight loss is useful, there are a few side effects that can be experienced if consumed in excess. Some of the side effects include:
Without a doubt, nutmeg is the ultimate wonder spice. Not just weight loss, but nutmeg also helps in dealing with disorders like diabetes, arthritis, etc. But if you are pregnant or allergic to it, then you should stay away from nutmeg. You can add nutmeg powder to soups, green teas, and curries, as consuming it as it is is not the best option. It’s pretty bitter to taste!
Nutmeg is a warming spice that comes with a strong aroma and flavour.
Yes, nutmeg can be used everyday, but in moderation. Excessive use can lead to toxicity.
You can have a little less than half a teaspoon or a pinch of nutmeg powder every alternate day. This can help to lose weight.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.