Flax seeds for constipation: A healthy food to help you poop

Flax seeds, the small, oval-shaped seeds with a hard, shiny shell, have been in the spotlight for a while. Thanks to their health benefits, they have become a part of many people’s diets. The seeds that come from the flax plant Linum usitatissimum are loaded with fibre, which may help with weight management and getting rid of constipation. You can roast them or have them with warm water. Yes, having flax seeds can provide relief from constipation, but make sure not to have them in excess. Even though they come under the “superfoods” category, there may be side effects of consuming them.
One of the benefits of flax seeds is that they can help to get rid of constipation, which occurs when you poop less frequently and stools become hard and difficult to pass. During a study, published in Nutrition & Metabolism, it was found that consumption of 10 grams of flax seeds baked in cookies daily for 12 weeks helped in improving constipation symptoms. Another study, published in the Journal Of Multidisciplinary Healthcare, found that flax seeds may improve bowel movements in elderly people with chronic constipation. The superfood may serve as an effective diet supplement in constipation management.
Here’s how the superfood may help people with constipation:
They help relieve constipation primarily because of their high fibre content. “Each tablespoon of whole flax seeds provides nearly 2.8 grams of dietary fibre, with a healthy blend of soluble and insoluble fibre,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey. Insoluble fibre is known for adding bulk to poop by absorbing water and increasing the volume of waste material in the intestine. “This bulk triggers the intestinal walls to contract and push the stool forward more efficiently,” says the expert. On the other hand, soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance that softens the stool, making it easier to pass without straining.
The seeds have mucilage properties, which impact bowel function. “Mucilage is a polysaccharide compound that absorbs water and creates a slippery texture when soaked. This mucilage forms a coating around the stool, reducing friction and easing its passage through the colon,” explains the expert.
These seeds help maintain a healthy gut microbiome; their prebiotic properties feed beneficial gut bacteria, which in turn support regular digestion and formation of stool. “For people suffering from chronic constipation or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with constipation predominance, these seeds act as a gentle, natural bulk-forming laxative that does not lead to dependency or weaken bowel tone,” says Gorey.
Two or three servings of flax seeds and fluids can be consumed on a daily basis, according to the UK’s National Health Service. You can take 10 to 15 grams of flax seeds (between 1 to 2 tablespoons) with 150 ml of liquid like water or milk. “This quantity provides enough fibre to stimulate regular bowel movements while being safe for daily consumption,” says Gorey. It’s important to start gradually, ideally with 1 tablespoon in a day, especially if you are not used to having foods high in fibre.
Also, have the seeds with ample water, ideally at least 2 to 2.5 liters of water per day, as the fibre content absorbs water in the gut. “If you take flax seeds without adequate hydration, it may actually worsen constipation by hardening the stool,” says the expert. Ground flax seeds (as opposed to whole) are better absorbed by the body and more effective for constipation relief because the tough outer shell of whole flax seeds can pass through the digestive tract undigested.
Flax seeds can be used in the following ways to ease constipation:
They are generally safe and beneficial, but consuming them in excess or without adequate water can lead to side effects:
Constipation makes it hard to poop, which can cause a lot of discomfort. Eating flax seeds can provide some relief. However, it is important to start with a small amount to avoid side effects like abdominal cramps and bloating.
Yes, drinking flax seed water daily is generally safe and beneficial. A daily glass of flax seed water (made with 1 tablespoon of whole seeds soaked overnight in 1 cup of water) can be particularly effective for people dealing with mild constipation, hard stools, or post-operative bowel sluggishness.
The best time to consume flax seeds depends on your health goal, but for constipation relief, morning consumption is typically more effective. Taking flax seed water or ground flax seeds mixed in warm water on an empty stomach can help stimulate the gastrocolic reflex, promoting a morning bowel movement.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.