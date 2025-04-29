Dandelion tea helps with weight loss: Myth or fact?

Working out and eating healthy foods to drop pounds? You should also drink dandelion tea for weight loss. Here's how this beverage helps.

Dandelions are not just garden weeds, as they are often used as traditional medicine. One of the most popular ways of incorporating them in diet is by drinking dandelion tea. It is a herbal infusion prepared from the leaves, roots, or flowers of the plant known as Taraxacum officinale. The non-caffeinated beverage, which has an antioxidant effect, may provide digestive support and help to lose weight. It is even easy to make dandelion tea for weight loss. However, you should know when to drink it, as it may disrupt a good night’s sleep.

Is dandelion tea good for weight loss?

“The roots of the plant are traditionally known to support liver detoxification, aid digestion, and improve bile flow, making them especially popular in cleansing diets,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey. But there are no studies involving humans that support claims that drinking dandelion tea for weight loss works. However, a study in mice, published in Molecules, suggested that dandelion extract may help to manage weight by reducing fat absorption. Here’s how dandelion tea for weight loss may work:

1. Natural diuretic

It acts as a natural diuretic, especially when made from the leaves. “This helps reduce water weight and bloating by increasing pee output, without depleting the body of essential potassium unlike synthetic diuretics,” says the expert. This effect is particularly useful for people experiencing premenstrual syndrome-related water retention or post-meal bloating.

2. Regulates hunger hormone

The root of the plant contains inulin, a soluble prebiotic fibre that enhances gut health by stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria. “A healthy gut microbiome plays a significant role in weight regulation by improving digestion, supporting efficient calorie extraction from food, and regulating hunger hormones like ghrelin,” says the expert.

3. Controls blood sugar levels

Dandelion tea for weight loss may be a good ideas, as it may help in the regulation of blood sugar levels, thanks to compounds like chicoric and chlorogenic acid. “These compounds may improve insulin sensitivity, slow carbohydrate absorption, and prevent postprandial (after meal) sugar spikes that often lead to fat storage and sugar cravings,” shares Gorey.

4. Reduces inflammation

Polyphenols, the compounds found in the leaf, may help in managing obesity, according to research published in Foods. Also, dandelions have antioxidant properties, and an anti-inflammatory effect, according to a study published in Nutrients. “The tea’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can reduce low-grade chronic inflammation, a common issue among people with obesity,” says the expert. By improving liver function and reducing oxidative stress, this type of tea helps in optimising fat metabolism, which is essential for effective and sustainable weight loss.

Best time to drink dandelion tea for weight loss

The timing of drinking dandelion tea for weight loss can significantly impact its efficacy.

One of the best times to drink dandelion tea for weight loss is first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. “This helps activate the digestive system, stimulate bile production, and flush out any kind of toxins that get accumulated overnight,” says the expert. It can also kickstart metabolism and prepare your gut for better food assimilation (the process of breaking down the food you eat, absorbing its nutrients, and using them within your body) throughout the day.

Another good time to have this tea is 15 to 30 minutes before having lunch. “Drinking dandelion tea for weight loss during this window may help stimulate digestive enzymes, promote satiety, and reduce overeating, which is an important behavioural element in weight control,” says Gorey.

A third suitable window is the mid-afternoon slot (around 3 or 4 pm). This can be particularly effective for people who experience sluggishness or bloating in the afternoon. It acts as a light, caffeine-free detox booster during the body’s natural circadian dip.

“However, avoid drinking it late in the evening or before bedtime, as its natural diuretic properties may lead to frequent urination and disrupt your sleep,” suggests the expert.

How to make dandelion tea for weight loss?

Dandelion tea for weight loss can be made using either its root or leaves. Here’s how you can prepare both versions:

1. Dandelion root tea recipe

Ingredients:

1 to 2 teaspoons of dried dandelion root

1½ cup of filtered water

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

Method:

Take a pan, and add the dried dandelion root with water.

Bring it to a boil, reduce the heat them let it simmer for about 10 minutes.

Strain the dandelion tea for weight loss into a cup.

Add cinnamon, and drink it warm.

2. Dandelion leaf tea recipe

Ingredients:

1 to 2 teaspoons of dried dandelion leaves

1 cup of hot water

Method:

Place the dried leaves in a teapot or cup.

Pour hot, but not boiling water over the leaves.

Let it steep for 5 to 7 minutes.

Strain and enjoy dandelion tea for weight loss.

What are the side effects of drinking dandelion tea for weight loss?

While dandelion tea for weight loss is well-tolerated by most people, it is not without potential side effects:

People who are allergic to marigolds and daisies may also react to dandelion. They may experience rash, itching in different parts of the body.

In some people, drinking dandelion tea for weight loss may cause acid reflux, increased stomach acidity, nausea, or loose stools.

Due to its diuretic properties, its overconsumption may lead to a loss of potassium and sodium, causing muscle cramps, fatigue, or dizziness.

“Dandelion can interact with medications such as diuretics, blood pressure drugs, anticoagulants, and diabetes medications,” says the expert. It may either amplify or reduce the effects of these prescribed drugs and pose potential health risks.

Dandelion tea for weight loss may work by creating an environment conducive to weight regulation through improved digestion, fluid balance, and metabolic function. But have it in moderation, and check with a doctor before making it a part of routine, especially if you are taking any medicine.

Related FAQs Is it okay to drink dandelion tea every day? Yes, it is generally safe for most healthy individuals to drink dandelion tea daily, particularly when consumed in moderation. A typical daily dose is one to two cups, and this can offer ongoing support to your digestive and detox systems. Can you drink dandelion tea while pregnant? Consume dandelion tea during pregnancy with great caution. Although dandelion has been traditionally used to alleviate mild digestive discomfort and swelling during pregnancy, scientific evidence on its safety for pregnant women is limited.