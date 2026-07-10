How sesame seeds can boost your immunity and warm you up this monsoon

Sesame seeds, or til, are packed with crunch and can also help keep you warm and healthy during the monsoon. Here’s how you can use them!

Sesame seeds, also known as til, are commonly used in Indian cuisine to add a nutty flavour and a crunchy texture. They also offer multiple health benefits, ranging from digestion to bone health. Issues like colds, coughs, flu, or fevers are common during the monsoon season. But a robust system can help us to fight these health issues naturally. During the monsoon season, some foods can naturally keep us well and boost our immune system. Consuming sesame seeds may help us to spruce up our system. These seeds are rich in nutrients such as iron, zinc, vitamins B6 and E, selenium, and more, which support healthy bodily function. They may also help keep the body warm, improve energy levels, and support overall wellness when the weather turns damp and cold.

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Make the most of the benefits of sesame seeds with these recipes

Sesame seeds are incredibly versatile and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes. Here are a few delicious recipes to enjoy their nutty flavour and health benefits:

Tahini, which people use to make hummus and other foods, is a paste made from sesame seeds.

Add sesame seeds as a topping over salads or vegetables.

You can add it to shakes and smoothies, too.

You can also add til laddoos to your diet.

Here’s how you can make sesame seed laddoos:

Ingredients:

1 cup sesame seeds

3/4th cup jaggery

2-3 tbsp ghee

Some finely chopped almonds and walnuts

Method:

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1. Heat a pan and add one cup of sesame seeds to it.

2. On low flame, roast the sesame seeds.

3. The sesame seeds will pop and change their colour. Do not brown them.

4. Once the sesame seeds have been roasted, set them aside.

5. You could also add roasted peanuts if you like.

6. Make a syrup from jaggery and add it to this mixture.

7. Shape the mixture into balls, a nd your laddoos are ready.

Til peanut gajak may be another crunchy sweet, which can satisfy our sweet cravings. It’s made from roasted sesame seeds and peanuts, jaggery, and ghee. This delightful treat not only pleases the palate but also provides essential nutrients. The last word is that, ladies, if you want to enjoy the goodness of sesame, don’t hold yourself back. It isn’t just delicious; it also offers a host of health benefits and keeps you warm on chilly days, enhancing your overall well-being.