12 walnut benefits that would make you want to eat these nuts every day

Ever wondered why walnuts are often referred to as nature’s little brain food? These wrinkly nuts are loaded with nutrients that not only satisfy your taste buds but also nourish your body from the inside out. There are many walnut benefits including them being a nutritional powerhouse, containing omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and fibre. They are well-known for their heart-healthy properties, which help to lower bad cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Walnuts also promote better brain health, increasing cognitive function and memory. So, whether you want to improve your brainpower, protect your heart, or simply enjoy a delicious and nutritious snack, walnuts are an excellent choice.

Are walnuts healthy?

Yes, there are many walnut benefits when it comes to our health and well being. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 100 grams (g) of walnuts contain the following nutrients.

Carbohydrates: 13.7 g

Protein: 15.2 g

Fat: 65.2 g

Fibre: 6.7 g

Calcium: 98 mg

Magnesium: 158 mg

Important walnut benefits you need to know

Here are some potential walnut benefits that would make you want to include them in your diet.

1. Good for heart health

Walnuts are are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These necessary fats help to lower LDL cholesterol, sometimes known as “bad” cholesterol, and increase HDL cholesterol, the “good” cholesterol. By maintaining a healthy balance of cholesterol levels, walnuts help lower the risk of heart disease, atherosclerosis, a condition that leads to plaque-build up on the walls of the arteries, and stroke, as found in a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Additionally, the antioxidants present in walnuts combat oxidative stress, protecting the cardiovascular system from damage caused by harmful free radicals.

2. Boosts brain health

Again, thanks to walnuts being high in omega-3 fatty acids, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), they help with brain health as well. These essential fats help to maintain the shape and function of cell membranes. They improve the connection between brain cells, which boosts cognitive function, memory, and learning abilities, as per a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Omega-3 fatty acids also lower brain inflammation, which has been linked to neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. Regular walnut eating has been linked to increased focus, concentration, and overall mental clarity.

3. Rich in antioxidants

Walnuts are antioxidant powerhouses, containing a potent array of substances that protect your body from oxidative stress, as found in a study published in the journal Antioxidants. These nuts are high in polyphenols, including ellagic acid and juglone. These act as potent antioxidants that neutralise free radicals, which are unstable substances that can cause cell damage and contribute to ageing and chronic diseases. Walnuts combat oxidative stress, which helps safeguard your cells, DNA, and overall health. Therefore, reducing the risk of various health issues, including heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders as well as better immunity are some walnut benefits you can expect from regular consumption.

4. High in anti-inflammatory properties

Walnuts, nature’s anti-inflammatory medications, include ingredients that can help reduce chronic inflammation, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Here, too, the fact that they contain omega-3 fatty acids, specifically alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), comes into play. These fatty acids have significant anti-inflammatory properties. These fats offer to lower the body’s creation of inflammatory indicators like cytokines and prostaglandins. Chronic inflammation has been related to a variety of health issues, including heart disease, arthritis, and some types of cancer. Therefore a reduction in inflammation and a boost in overall health are walnut benefits that you can expect from regular consumption.

5. Improves gut health

Giving you better digestive health and a healthier gut are important walnut benefits. The fibre content in walnuts acts as a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in your gut, as per a study published in the journal Nutrients. These gut-friendly bacteria make short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which nourish colon cells, reinforce the gut barrier, and reduce inflammation. A healthy gut microbiome is necessary for proper digestion, food absorption, and immunological function. An increase in bowel regularity, a lower the risk of digestive diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and better gut health are all walnut benefits that cannot be missed.

6. Helps in blood sugar regulation

Managing diabetes and regularising blood sugar levels are some important walnut benefits. The fibre content in walnuts slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, as found in a study published in the British Medical Journal. Additionally, the healthy fats in walnuts promote satiety, reducing the likelihood of overeating and subsequent blood sugar fluctuations. Incorporating walnuts into a regular diet can help improve insulin sensitivity, making cells more responsive to insulin and enhancing glucose uptake. By stabilising blood sugar levels, walnuts can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and other related health complications.

7. Good for weight management

Walnuts can be a valuable tool in your weight loss journey, as found in the journal BMC. Some of the biggest walnut benefits include these nuts being high in healthy fats and fibre, which promotes satiety and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. The fibre in walnuts slows digestion, resulting in a gradual release of energy and reducing blood sugar spikes that might cause cravings. Plus, the beneficial fats in walnuts help regulate appetite hormones, which reduces the desire to overeat. By including walnuts in your diet, you can reduce unhealthy cravings, control portion sizes, and eventually reach your weight management goals.

8. Improves sleep cycle

Walnuts are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle. This sleep-inducing hormone promotes calm, reduces overnight waking up, and improves sleep quality, as found in a study published in the journal Proceedings. Walnut benefits includes the nut’s ability to naturally promote your body’s melatonin production and help you get a better night’s sleep. Walnuts, whether sprinkled on porridge, mixed into yoghurt or eaten as a bedtime snack, can help you fall asleep easier. Thus, the next time you’re having trouble falling asleep, try having a walnut.

9. Stronger bones

Walnuts are a rich source of essential minerals that contribute to bone health, as found in a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Copper, a critical mineral present in walnuts, is essential for collagen formation, which is an essential protein component of bones. Manganese, another vital element found in walnuts, aids in developing bones and helps produce enzymes vital to bone metabolism. By integrating walnuts into your diet, you can improve bone health, and lower your risk of osteoporosis, while maintaining strong, robust bones for your entire life.

10. Boosts immunity

Walnuts are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that help your body’s defence system. “These nutrient-rich nuts contain vitamins like vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that protects cells from damage and strengthens the immune response,” says dietician Gauri Anand. Additionally, walnuts are a good source of minerals such as zinc and copper, which play crucial roles in immune cell function. Therefore, boost your immune system’s ability to fight infections and lowering the severity of illnesses are some important walnut benefits.

11. Good for healthy skin

Walnuts consist of antioxidants that protect your skin from environmental harm. “These antioxidant-rich nuts contain vitamins E and B5, which work together to protect your skin from oxidative stress produced by free radicals,” says the expert. Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, aids in the regeneration of damaged skin cells, reduces inflammation and protects against premature ageing. Vitamin B5, commonly known as pantothenic acid, promotes skin cell regeneration and helps to keep the skin moist. By using walnuts in your diet or using walnut-based skincare products, you may nourish your skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and get a radiant look.

How to consume walnuts?

Stronger immunity and blood sugar control are some the most important walnut benefits. Here is how you can include this nut into your diet.

Sprinkle on salads: Add a crunchy and nutritious twist to your salads by sprinkling chopped walnuts over leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables.

Add a crunchy and nutritious twist to your salads by sprinkling chopped walnuts over leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables. Top yoghurt or oatmeal: Elevate your breakfast by topping your yoghurt or oatmeal with a handful of chopped walnuts. The combination of creamy yoghurt or warm oatmeal with crunchy walnuts is a delightful treat.

Elevate your breakfast by topping your yoghurt or oatmeal with a handful of chopped walnuts. The combination of creamy yoghurt or warm oatmeal with crunchy walnuts is a delightful treat. Bake into breads and muffins: Incorporate ground walnuts into your baking recipes for a nutty flavour and added nutritional value. Walnut bread, muffins, and cookies are delicious and healthy options.

Incorporate ground walnuts into your baking recipes for a nutty flavour and added nutritional value. Walnut bread, muffins, and cookies are delicious and healthy options. Create a trail mix: Customise your trail mix by combining walnuts with other nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and dark chocolate. This portable snack is perfect for on-the-go nutrition.

Customise your trail mix by combining walnuts with other nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and dark chocolate. This portable snack is perfect for on-the-go nutrition. Add to smoothies: Blend walnuts into your smoothies for a creamy texture and a boost of healthy fats and protein. You can combine them with fruits, yoghurt, and other ingredients for a nutritious and delicious drink.

Use as a topping for desserts: Sprinkle chopped walnuts over ice cream, cakes, or pies for a delightful crunch and a touch of elegance.

Sprinkle chopped walnuts over ice cream, cakes, or pies for a delightful crunch and a touch of elegance. Make walnut butter: Create your homemade walnut butter by blending walnuts in a food processor until smooth. This versatile spread can be used on toast, sandwiches, or as a dip for fruits.

Side effects of eating walnuts

While there are many walnut benefits, knowing the side effects is crucial for safe consumption.

While good digestion and gut health are some important walnut benefits, excessive consumption can lead to digestive problems. You may experience diarrhoea, bloating, and an upset stomach.

People with nut allergies should avoid walnuts to prevent severe allergic reactions.

Walnuts contain oxalates, which can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible people.

While walnuts are a healthy snack, overconsumption can lead to weight gain due to their high-calorie content.

Consuming too many walnuts can potentially lead to imbalances in nutrient intake, especially if they displace other important food groups.

Note: While there are many walnut benefits, if you suffer form any underlying medical conditions, it is important to consult a doctor before you consume them. To minimise any possible side effects, it is also recommended to not consume more than a handful of walnuts every day. These need to be accompanied by a balanced diet.