Is paneer healthy for you? 7 benefits of this superfood

Multiple paneer benefits, including improved heart health and weight management, make it an excellent addition to your diet. Check out how it can help keep you healthy.

If you are on the lookout for a vegetarian option that is high in protein and calcium, then you need to include paneer in your diet. This is probably why this superfood is one of the first ingredients you are instructed to eat when you are trying to lose weight. Not only does its high protein content help to shed kilos, but the calcium in it can also improve your bone health and promote muscle growth and repair. There are many paneer benefits that you can take advantage of, and hence, making it a regular part of your diet should be a priority for you. However, before you go over board with your consumption plans, there might be some side effects that you need to be aware of as well.

What is paneer?

Paneer, often known as Indian cottage cheese, is extremely popular in Indian cuisine. It is made by curdling milk with a fruit or vegetable-derived acid, such as lemon juice, and then pressing the curds to extract the whey. This technique results in a solid, dense cheese with a mild, milky flavour. Unlike many other types of cheese, paneer does not melt when heated, making it ideal for grilling, frying, or incorporating into curries, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology.

It is a common ingredient in recipes such as palak paneer, matar paneer, and paneer tikka masala, where its ability to absorb flavours and retain shape is highly desired. Paneer is also high in protein and calcium, making it an excellent choice for vegetarian diets. Therefore, there are many paneer benefits when it comes to adding this ingredient to your diet. Read on to know more about these.

According to the study published by Research Gate, 100 grams (g) of paneer contains the following nutrients.

Protein: 24.1 g

Carbohydrate: 6.3 g

Fat: 25.0 g

Calcium: 790 mg

Iron: 2.1 mg

Dairy products like paneer are a good source of vitamin D, making it important paneer benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

7 paneer benefits that are great for your health

Here are several paneer benefits that will keep you healthy. Here is how it can help you body.

1. High in protein

Paneer is a good source of high-quality protein which is essential for building and repairing tissues, a crucial function for overall body health, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Science and Research Archive. This superfood is high in protein and aids in muscle building and maintenance, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their health. Vegetarians benefit especially from paneer’s high protein content, which provides a complete protein source that is sometimes absent in plant-based diets. Plus, paneer’s high protein content promotes satiety, which aids in weight management and curbs cravings. The amino acids found in paneer protein also help to maintain several bodily functions.

2. Helps to build strong bones

There are many paneer benefits when it comes to bone health. “Rich in calcium and vitamin D, these two nutrients work together to preserve bone density and strength, which is essential for preventing osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weaker bones,” says dietician Gauri Anand. Calcium is the basic building block of bones and teeth, giving the structural support they require. Vitamin D, on the other hand, serves as a facilitator, boosting calcium absorption in the body and ensuring that it gets to where it’s most needed. Thus, having paneer in your diet promotes bone health and lowers the risk of fractures and other bone-related disorders.

3. Aids in weight management

Many paneer benefits contribute to weight management due to its high protein content. Protein is known for its satiating effect, meaning it helps you feel fuller for longer after eating. This feeling of fullness can be particularly helpful for those looking to shed a few kilos, as it helps to reduce cravings and the tendency to overeat, as found in a study published by Research Gate. By incorporating paneer into a balanced diet, you can effectively manage your calorie intake without feeling deprived. Plus, the protein in paneer also plays a role in preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy metabolism.

4. Manages blood sugar levels

When it comes to managing blood sugar levels, there are many paneer benefits that you can take advantage of, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Creative Research Thoughts. The presence of an amino acid called tryptophan plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels, making paneer a potentially suitable food for people with diabetes or those aiming to manage their blood sugar. This amino acid contributes to the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that influences various bodily functions, including glucose metabolism. By helping to stabilise blood sugar levels, paneer can be a valuable addition to a diabetic-friendly diet. Including paneer in meals may help prevent sudden spikes and crashes in blood sugar, promoting better overall glycemic control.

5. Good for heart health

There are many paneer benefits when it comes to cardiovascular health due to the presence of beneficial fats, as found in a study published by Research Gate. These include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, both of which are known to improve heart health. These beneficial fats can help lower cholesterol levels, especially “bad” LDL cholesterol, which can contribute to plaque building in arteries. Eating paneer can help reduce cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart disease and related conditions. Plus, these fats may have various beneficial impacts on circulatory function, hence promoting cardiovascular wellness.

6. Boosts immunity

Paneer has immune-boosting benefits due to its zinc content. “Zinc is an essential mineral that promotes a healthy immune system. This mineral is essential for several immunological processes, including the growth and function of immune cells,” says the expert. Zinc aids the body’s defense against infections by increasing the immune response and allowing it to effectively fight infections. Adequate zinc consumption is necessary for maintaining a healthy immune system and feeling your best.

7. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

There are multiple paneer benefits thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties, which keep you healthy. “This is possible due to the presence of selenium which is an essential mineral that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body,” explains the expert. Antioxidants like selenium help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can contribute to cellular ageing and various health problems. By neutralising free radicals, selenium helps reduce oxidative stress and supports cellular health. This protective action can contribute to overall well-being and may play a role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

How to consume paneer?

Maintaining your weight and reducing the risk of osteoporosis are some of the most important paneer benefits. Here is how you can include this superfood into your diet.

1. Grilled or baked paneer tikka: Instead of deep-frying, marinate paneer cubes in a mixture of yoghurt, spices, and herbs, then grill or bake them until golden brown. This method reduces the fat content while preserving the protein and other nutrients. Serve it with a side of vegetables or a salad for a complete and healthy meal.

2. Paneer and vegetable stir-fry: Combine paneer cubes with your favourite vegetables like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, and carrots. Stir-fry them with minimal oil and add some spices and herbs for flavour. This is a great way to get a balanced meal with protein, vitamins, and fibre.

3. Paneer salad: Add raw or lightly grilled paneer cubes to a fresh salad with leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other vegetables. Drizzle with a light vinaigrette dressing or lemon juice for a refreshing and protein-packed meal.

4. Paneer bhurji with whole wheat roti: Scramble paneer with chopped onions, tomatoes, and spices. Serve this protein-rich bhurji with whole wheat roti or paratha for a healthy and satisfying breakfast or brunch.

5. Paneer and spinach curry (palak paneer): This classic Indian dish combines the goodness of paneer with the nutrients of spinach. Use a moderate amount of oil or ghee and avoid adding too much cream to keep it healthy. Serve it with brown rice or whole wheat roti for a complete meal.

Side effects of consuming paneer

While there are many paneer benefits, knowing the side effects is crucial for safe consumption.

Paneer is relatively high in lactose, a natural sugar found in milk. Some people, especially those with lactose intolerance, may experience bloating, gas, or diarrhea after consuming paneer.

Although paneer is a good source of protein, it is also relatively high in calories and fat. Overconsumption without sufficient physical activity may contribute to weight gain.

Paneer contains saturated fats, which, if consumed in excess, can potentially raise cholesterol levels. People with pre-existing heart conditions or high cholesterol should consume paneer in moderation.

People with milk allergies may experience allergic reactions like skin rashes, itching, or digestive

These paneer benefits can help many people maintain a healthy lifestyle and well-being. However, if you have any underlying medical concerns, you should check with your doctor before including it in your diet.

Related FAQs Is it safe to consume paneer every day? It's generally safe to consume paneer daily, but in moderation. Your tolerance and health conditions should be considered. If you have any specific health concerns, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice. When is the best to consume paneer? Paneer can be enjoyed at any time of day, but including it in meals with a balance of other nutrients like fibre and complex carbohydrates is ideal. Consuming it post-workout or as part of a dinner meal can also be beneficial due to its protein content.