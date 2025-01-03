5 garlic oil benefits that can keep you healthy, infection-free

Garlic oil benefits such as better heart health, immunity as well as skin health can make this a versatile choice to add to your diet. Here are some ideal ways use it.

Garlic is an integral ingredient in most households. Its distinct taste adds flavour to any meal. It is also commonly used as a home remedy because of its vital nutrients and medicinal properties. Additionally, there are many healthy benefits associated with it being consumed in oil form. Some of the most important garlic oil benefits include its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities, and its potential cardiovascular health benefits such as decreased blood pressure and cholesterol levels. However, be careful when consuming it. Excessive intake of this oil may have adverse effects.

What is garlic oil?

Garlic oil is a potent, concentrated oil derived from garlic cloves (Allium sativum) through processes like steam distillation, maceration, or soaking garlic in a carrier oil. “It captures the active compounds of garlic, particularly allicin, which is responsible for its distinctive aroma, taste, and medicinal properties,” says nutritionist Haripriya N. Garlic oil is used both as a culinary ingredient and a natural remedy for various health issues. But besides being healthy, there are many garlic oil benefits. Read on to know more about these.

Important garlic oil benefits you need to know

Here are several garlic oil benefits that will keep you healthy and infection-free during the winter season.

1. Good for cardiovascular wellness

There are many garlic oil benefits when it comes to cardiovascular health. It can potentially improve heart health by addressing three main cardiovascular risk factors. A study published in the Nutrition Journal found that it can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, both of which are important factors in reducing the risk of heart disease. The compounds found in garlic oil can relax blood arteries, resulting in smoother blood flow. They can also limit platelet clumping, a process that can result in the formation of blood clots, which is a primary cause of heart attacks and strokes.

2. Boosts immunity

Garlic oil has been shown to strengthen the immune system. It contains a variety of antibacterial substances, including allicin, as found in a study published in the Journal of Immunology Research. These substances may assist the body in effectively combating many diseases, including bacterial and fungal ones. By strengthening the immune response, garlic oil may enhance the body’s ability to defend itself against pathogens, potentially reducing the susceptibility to common diseases.

3. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

There are multiple garlic oil benefits thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties as well as the antioxidants it has, states this study, published in the journal Antioxidants. It helps in protecting cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. These unstable substances may lead to many health problems, including chronic disorders. Antioxidants help protect cellular structures and DNA by neutralising oxidative damage. This can be useful in conditions characterised by persistent inflammation, such as arthritis, where inflammation can cause joint pain and damage.

4. Helps to support blood sugar control

There are many garlic oil benefits that contribute to managing blood sugar levels. Research published in the Journal of Medicinal Plant Research suggests that it may improve insulin sensitivity, which means that the body’s cells become more receptive to insulin. Improved insulin sensitivity allows for more efficient glucose uptake from the bloodstream, which helps to manage blood sugar levels. This impact could be particularly helpful for people with diabetes, as it may help manage blood sugar fluctuations and lower the risk of problems connected with the disease.

5. Good for skin and hair

When it comes to skin and hair, there are many garlic oil benefits that you can take advantage of. “Its antibacterial qualities may aid in combating acne-causing bacteria and reducing inflammation associated with skin disorders,” says the expert. Plus, applying garlic oil topically may help promote hair growth and prevent hair loss, but additional research is needed to verify these claims.

How to consume garlic oil?

Stronger immunity and blood sugar control are some of the most important garlic oil benefits. Here is how you can include this oil into your diet.

1. Cooking

Garlic oil is commonly used as a flavourful addition to various dishes. Simply, just drizzle it over vegetables, pasta, or bread, or use it as a cooking base for stir-fries, sautés, or roasted dishes. This enhances flavour while delivering antioxidants and heart-healthy benefits.

2. Salad dressings

Garlic oil adds depth to dressings for salads or grain bowls. Combine garlic oil with olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, and a pinch of salt and pepper. It promotes heart health and provides an immune boost.

3. Immune-boosting tea

A warm concoction can help alleviate colds and support immunity. Add a few drops of garlic oil to hot water and serve. It combats infections and soothes sore throats. Drink it before bedtime for maximum effect.

4. Topical applications

Garlic oil can be applied to the skin or scalp for various benefits. Mix garlic oil with carrier oil (like coconut oil) and massage onto the scalp to promote hair growth. Apply diluted oil on acne-prone areas or minor wounds for antimicrobial effects. It nourishes the scalp, reduces dandruff, and helps heal minor skin infections.

5. Dips and spreads

Add garlic oil to dips for a unique flavour twist. Mix garlic oil into hummus, guacamole, or yoghurt-based dips. It provides a rich taste while delivering antimicrobial properties.

6. Soups and broths

Garlic oil is an excellent garnish for soups and broths. Drizzle garlic oil over hot soups just before serving. It enhances flavour and offers anti-inflammatory benefits. Use it in chicken soup to boost its cold-fighting properties.

Side effects of consuming garlic oil

While there are many garlic oil benefits, knowing the side effects is crucial for safe consumption.

Garlic oil can irritate the digestive system, leading to heartburn, gas, bloating, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

Garlic oil can cause strong garlic breath and body odour, which may be unpleasant for some individuals.

Applying garlic oil directly to the skin can irritate, burning, or redness. It’s generally recommended to dilute it with a carrier oil before topical application.

These garlic oil benefits can help many people maintain a healthy lifestyle and well being. However, it is important to consult your doctor before adding this to your diet if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

Related FAQs Is it safe to consume garlic oil every day? While garlic oil is generally considered safe for most people, daily consumption may not be recommended for everyone. It's best to consult with a healthcare professional before adding it into your daily routine. How much garlic oil is safe? The safe dosage of garlic oil varies depending on individual factors. It's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for your specific needs and health condition.