7 elderberry benefits that boost your overall wellbeing

A tiny but powerful berry, elderberry can help boost heart health, immunity and promote skin health. Here are all the elderberry benefits you should know.

Elderberry, the small, dark berries from the Sambucus tree, has been cherished for centuries due to its potential health benefits. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, these vibrant berries may play a role in boosting your immunity and enhancing your overall well-being. In addition to their immune-supportive qualities, there are many elderberry benefits. High in vitamin C and rich in antioxidants, they may help reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu, thanks to their natural antiviral properties. Plus, this delicious berry contains anti-inflammatory benefits which might also be a helpful ally for maintaining heart health.

Are elderberries healthy?

Yes, there are many elderberry benefits when it comes to our health and well-being. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 100 grams (g) of elderberries contain the following nutrients.

Vitamin C: 52.2 milligrams

Dietary fibre: 10.2 grams

Carbohydrates: 26.7 grams

Fat: 0.7 grams

Protein: 1 gram

7 important elderberry benefits you need to know

Here are some potential elderberry benefits that would make you want to include them in your diet.

1. Boosts immunity

Elderberries are a nutritional powerhouse, high in antioxidants, especially flavonoids and vitamin C. These potent compounds contribute significantly to the elderberry benefits, particularly in supporting a robust immune response, as found in a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. By fortifying the body’s natural defenses, elderberries are often sought after to alleviate the severity and duration of common ailments like colds and flu.

The high concentration of antioxidants helps combat free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage. Additionally, vitamin C plays a crucial role in immune cell function, aiding in the production of antibodies and enhancing overall immune response. These combined actions make elderberries a valuable natural resource for promoting overall health and well-being.

2. Fights cold and flu

The extract of this berry is renowned for its antiviral properties, making it a potential ally in the fight against various infections. A study published in the BMC Complementary Medicinal Therapy has demonstrated its ability to inhibit the activity of influenza viruses, significantly impacting the course of the illness. By interfering with viral replication, elderberry extract can help reduce the severity and duration of flu symptoms such as fever, congestion, and sore throat. This antiviral action, coupled with its immune-boosting properties, positions elderberry extract as a valuable natural remedy for cough and supports overall health during flu season.

3. Supports heart health

There are many elderberry benefits when it comes to cardiovascular health. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Biochemistry, it can help to improve cardiovascular health by potentially lowering “bad” cholesterol (LDL) and improving “good” cholesterol (HDL). This favourable lipid profile may help prevent buildup of plaque in the arteries, lowering the risk of heart disease. Plus, elderberries may help to maintain healthy blood vessel function by relaxing and enhancing blood flow. They may also help to regulate blood pressure, lessening the load on the cardiovascular system.

4. Aids in digestive health

There are numerous elderberry benefits for digestive health. They are an important source of dietary fibre and contribute to gut health. “Fibre bulks up stool, which improves digestion and prevents constipation. Fibre promotes regular bowel movements, which helps prevent the accumulation of toxins in the digestive tract,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain. Plus, fibre functions as a prebiotic, feeding good bacteria in the gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for suitable digestion, food absorption, and immunity. By incorporating elderberries into your diet, you can reap their benefits while also supporting a healthy digestive tract.

5. Improves skin health

When it comes to skin, there are many elderberry benefits that you can take advantage of. The high vitamin C content aids collagen formation, an essential protein for maintaining skin suppleness and firmness. Elderberries, by stimulating collagen formation, can help minimise the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Plus, the high level of antioxidants in elderberries protects the environment from free radicals, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry. These free radicals cause premature ageing and skin damage. Elderberries protect skin from oxidative stress by neutralising free radicals, resulting in a more youthful and luminous look.

6. Supports in weight loss

Many elderberry benefits contribute to weight management. These berries contain incredibly few calories while being high in important minerals and dietary fibre. Elderberries’ high fibre content promotes feelings of fullness and satiety, which reduces cravings and prevents overeating, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology. Elderberries promote a sense of fullness, allowing you to feel happy with a smaller amount and reducing your overall calorie intake. Plus, the fibre in elderberries promotes digestion and controls blood sugar levels, both of which are essential for maintaining a healthy weight.

7. Reduces inflammation

There are multiple elderberry benefits thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties. “These anti-inflammatory advantages could be linked to the presence of anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid that has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” says the expert. Elderberries, which reduce inflammation throughout the body, may help alleviate the symptoms of a variety of ailments, including arthritis, sinus infections, and other inflammatory disorders.

How to consume elderberries?

Maintaining your weight and reducing inflammation are some of the most important elderberry benefits. Here is how you can include these superfoods into your diet.

1. Elderberry syrup

It is one of the most popular ways to consume elderberries, especially for boosting immunity. It is made by simmering elderberries with water, honey (or another sweetener), and spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Take 1–2 teaspoons daily as a supplement or mix it into warm water or tea.

2. Elderberry tea

Brew elderberry tea using dried elderberries or elderberry tea bags. Add lemon and honey for enhanced flavour and additional health benefits. This soothing drink is especially beneficial during cold and flu season.

3. Elderberry gummies

They are a fun and tasty option, especially for kids. They are typically made using elderberry syrup, gelatin (or a vegan alternative like agar-agar), and a sweetener. These gummies are convenient to consume and store.

4. Elderberry juice

It is another popular way to enjoy its health benefits. You can purchase elderberry juice or make it by blending cooked elderberries and straining out the pulp. Combine it with other fruit juices for a tasty, nutrient-packed drink.

5. Elderberry jam or jelly

Elderberries can be cooked into jams or jellies, providing a flavorful spread for bread, toast, or crackers. Mix the berries with sugar, lemon juice, and pectin to make your elderberry preserves.

6. Baked goods

Incorporate elderberries into baked goods like muffins, pies, or crumbles. The tartness of elderberries complements sweet baked treats, adding both flavour and a nutritional boost.

Side effects of consuming elderberries

While there are many elderberry benefits, knowing the side effects is crucial for safe consumption.

Unripe or raw elderberries, as well as the seeds, leaves, and bark, contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps if consumed.

Some people may experience allergic reactions to elderberry, such as rashes, itching, or difficulty breathing.

Elderberry may interfere with certain medications, including diuretics, immune-suppressing drugs, and diabetes medications.

Overconsumption can lead to gastrointestinal distress or worsen symptoms of autoimmune disorders due to its immune-stimulating effects.

These elderberry benefits can help many people maintain a healthy lifestyle and well-being. However, if you have any underlying medical concerns, you should check with your doctor before including these berries in your diet.

Related FAQs Is it safe to eat elderberries every day? Yes, it's generally safe to eat elderberries daily when consumed in moderation and in their processed forms (like syrups or supplements). However, it's always best to consult your doctor before starting any new supplement, especially if you have underlying health conditions. When is the best time to consume elderberries? The best time to consume elderberries is during the cold and flu season, as they may help support your immune system and reduce the severity of these illnesses. However, you can enjoy the benefits of elderberries year-round.