5 delicious reasons to add burrata cheese to your diet

If you are a cheese lover, you may be wondering which varieties are good for you. Try out burrata cheese as it has many health benefits.

There’s something so tempting about cheese that makes it impossible to say no to it, right? If you are a cheese connoisseur, you would be happy to know that in addition to adding flavour and a whole new dimension to your cuisine, it also offers health benefits. One such type of healthy cheese is burrata cheese. Burrata is a soft, creamy Italian cheese which is becoming popular in India. It is made from cow or buffalo milk and has a thin milk shell and a creamy interior. Here are the health benefits of burrata cheese and how to incorporate it into your diet.

What is burrata cheese?

Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese prepared from mozzarella and cream. It has a distinct and delicious texture: an outer layer of firm mozzarella surrounds a soft, creamy interior of stracciatella (shredded mozzarella curds) and cream. Burrata, which originates in southern Italy’s Puglia area, is recognised for its delicate, milky flavour and “oozing” centre when cut open, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Fermented Foods. The contrast between the hard outer layer and the luscious, flowing centre makes it a highly valued cheese, which is frequently served with simple accompaniments such as fresh tomatoes, basil, and olive oil.

Health benefits of burrata cheese

Here are some of the notable benefits of adding burrata cheese to your diet.

1. Good for heart

While burrata is rich in fat, it also includes factors that can help with heart health when taken in moderation. Burrata, in particular, contains calcium, which can help manage blood pressure. A study published in the journal American Society for Microbiology indicates that certain dairy fats, such as conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), may have heart-health advantages. Plus, the protein content promotes general health, which indirectly benefits cardiovascular health. However, due to its high saturated fat content, burrata should be consumed as part of a balanced diet and in reasonable amounts, rather than as the primary heart-healthy item.

2. Regulates blood pressure

Burrata cheese contributes to blood pressure regulation primarily through its calcium content. Calcium plays a vital role in maintaining healthy blood vessel function, allowing them to relax and contract properly. This, in turn, helps regulate blood flow and prevent excessive constriction. This can lead to elevated blood pressure, as per a study published in the journal Food and Nutrition Research. While burrata offers calcium, it’s essential to remember that it’s also high in fat and calories, so it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet that includes other sources of calcium and nutrients for optimal blood pressure management.

3. Supports bone health

Burrata cheese supports bone health primarily due to its calcium and phosphorus content. Calcium is essential for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, while phosphorus works in conjunction with calcium to enhance bone mineralisation, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. These nutrients are vital for preventing bone loss and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Additionally, burrata provide vitamin D, which aids in calcium absorption, further contributing to bone strength.

4. Aids in skin health

Burrata cheese contributes to skin health through its vitamin A and zinc content. Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining skin integrity, promoting cell turnover, and supporting a healthy complexion, according to a study published in the journal American Society for Microbiology. Zinc plays a role in wound healing, reducing inflammation, and protecting against UV damage. Additionally, the protein and healthy fats in burrata can contribute to skin hydration and elasticity. However, due to its high-fat content, moderation is key, and it should be part of a balanced diet with other skin-friendly nutrients from fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.

5. Good for gut health

If burrata is made with raw milk, it may contain beneficial probiotics that can contribute to gut health by promoting a diverse and balanced gut microbiome. “These probiotics can aid in digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. However, most commercially available burrata is made with pasteurised milk, which eliminates these beneficial bacteria,” says dietician Neha Shirke. Therefore, while burrata made with raw milk could potentially offer gut health benefits, standard burrata primarily contributes to gut health through its overall nutritional content, and not through live probiotics.

How to consume burrata cheese?

Maintaining your gut health and reducing the risk of osteoporosis are some of the most important burrata cheese benefits. Here is how you can include this cheese in your diet.

Classic Caprese salad: With fresh tomatoes, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar; the quintessential way to eat burrata.

With fresh tomatoes, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar; the quintessential way to eat burrata. On toasted bread: Top with a dollop of burrata, fresh herbs, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Top with a dollop of burrata, fresh herbs, and a drizzle of olive oil. In a pasta dish: Add burrata to your favorite pasta sauce for a creamy texture.

Add burrata to your favorite pasta sauce for a creamy texture. With grilled vegetables: Pair burrata with grilled zucchini, eggplant, or bell peppers.

Pair burrata with grilled zucchini, eggplant, or bell peppers. Pizza topping: Add burrata to a pizza before baking for a gooey center.

As a sandwich filling: Layer burrata with fresh greens, roasted peppers, and a drizzle of balsamic on the bread.

Layer burrata with fresh greens, roasted peppers, and a drizzle of balsamic on the bread. With fresh figs and honey: Arrange fresh figs on a plate, top with burrata, and drizzle with honey.

Arrange fresh figs on a plate, top with burrata, and drizzle with honey. In a salad with some fruits: Combine burrata with peaches, nectarines, and a light dressing.

Tips to serve burrata

Here is what you must remember while serving burrata cheese:

Serve at room temperature: Burrata tastes best when not chilled.

Burrata tastes best when not chilled. Cut just before serving: To preserve the creamy center, cut the burrata right before eating.

To preserve the creamy center, cut the burrata right before eating. Minimal seasoning: Let the cheese’s natural flavor shine with simple seasoning like salt and pepper.

Side effects of burrata cheese

Burrata cheese, while delicious and offering some nutritional benefits, also comes with potential side effects. Here’s how:

Burrata is rich in saturated fat, which, when consumed in excess, can contribute to elevated cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease.

Its creamy, rich nature means burrata is also high in calories, potentially leading to weight gain if consumed frequently or in large portions.

As a dairy product, burrata contains lactose. Individuals with lactose intolerance may experience digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea after consuming it.

It’s important to enjoy burrata in moderation as part of a balanced diet, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities.

Related FAQs How is burrata different from mozzarella? While both are made from mozzarella, burrata has a unique texture. Mozzarella is a solid cheese, while burrata has a creamy, liquid-like center. Can pregnant women eat burrata cheese? Pregnant women should only consume burrata made with pasteurized milk to avoid the risk of foodborne illnesses.