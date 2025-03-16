5 delicious reasons to add burrata cheese to your diet

Chat with
There’s something so tempting about cheese that makes it impossible to say no to it, right? If you are a cheese connoisseur, you would be happy to know that in addition to adding flavour and a whole new dimension to your cuisine, it also offers health benefits. One such type of healthy cheese is burrata cheese. Burrata is a soft, creamy Italian cheese which is becoming popular in India. It is made from cow or buffalo milk and has a thin milk shell and a creamy interior. Here are the health benefits of burrata cheese and how to incorporate it into your diet.
Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese prepared from mozzarella and cream. It has a distinct and delicious texture: an outer layer of firm mozzarella surrounds a soft, creamy interior of stracciatella (shredded mozzarella curds) and cream. Burrata, which originates in southern Italy’s Puglia area, is recognised for its delicate, milky flavour and “oozing” centre when cut open, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Fermented Foods. The contrast between the hard outer layer and the luscious, flowing centre makes it a highly valued cheese, which is frequently served with simple accompaniments such as fresh tomatoes, basil, and olive oil.
Here are some of the notable benefits of adding burrata cheese to your diet.
While burrata is rich in fat, it also includes factors that can help with heart health when taken in moderation. Burrata, in particular, contains calcium, which can help manage blood pressure. A study published in the journal American Society for Microbiology indicates that certain dairy fats, such as conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), may have heart-health advantages. Plus, the protein content promotes general health, which indirectly benefits cardiovascular health. However, due to its high saturated fat content, burrata should be consumed as part of a balanced diet and in reasonable amounts, rather than as the primary heart-healthy item.
Burrata cheese contributes to blood pressure regulation primarily through its calcium content. Calcium plays a vital role in maintaining healthy blood vessel function, allowing them to relax and contract properly. This, in turn, helps regulate blood flow and prevent excessive constriction. This can lead to elevated blood pressure, as per a study published in the journal Food and Nutrition Research. While burrata offers calcium, it’s essential to remember that it’s also high in fat and calories, so it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet that includes other sources of calcium and nutrients for optimal blood pressure management.
Burrata cheese supports bone health primarily due to its calcium and phosphorus content. Calcium is essential for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, while phosphorus works in conjunction with calcium to enhance bone mineralisation, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. These nutrients are vital for preventing bone loss and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Additionally, burrata provide vitamin D, which aids in calcium absorption, further contributing to bone strength.
Burrata cheese contributes to skin health through its vitamin A and zinc content. Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining skin integrity, promoting cell turnover, and supporting a healthy complexion, according to a study published in the journal American Society for Microbiology. Zinc plays a role in wound healing, reducing inflammation, and protecting against UV damage. Additionally, the protein and healthy fats in burrata can contribute to skin hydration and elasticity. However, due to its high-fat content, moderation is key, and it should be part of a balanced diet with other skin-friendly nutrients from fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.
If burrata is made with raw milk, it may contain beneficial probiotics that can contribute to gut health by promoting a diverse and balanced gut microbiome. “These probiotics can aid in digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. However, most commercially available burrata is made with pasteurised milk, which eliminates these beneficial bacteria,” says dietician Neha Shirke. Therefore, while burrata made with raw milk could potentially offer gut health benefits, standard burrata primarily contributes to gut health through its overall nutritional content, and not through live probiotics.
Maintaining your gut health and reducing the risk of osteoporosis are some of the most important burrata cheese benefits. Here is how you can include this cheese in your diet.
Here is what you must remember while serving burrata cheese:
Burrata cheese, while delicious and offering some nutritional benefits, also comes with potential side effects. Here’s how:
It’s important to enjoy burrata in moderation as part of a balanced diet, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities.
While both are made from mozzarella, burrata has a unique texture. Mozzarella is a solid cheese, while burrata has a creamy, liquid-like center.
Pregnant women should only consume burrata made with pasteurized milk to avoid the risk of foodborne illnesses.
