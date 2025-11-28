Turmeric, black cumin, and moringa: Traditional uses and benefits of these healing herbs

Benefits of turmeric, black cumin, and moringa: Recent studies validate their role in traditional medicine for overall health enhancement.

Traditional remedies using herbs like turmeric, black cumin, and moringa have been cherished for their health benefits. Turmeric is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, aiding in blood sugar management and gut health. Black cumin contains thymoquinone, which offers antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits, especially for respiratory issues. Moringa, once common in African and Asian diets, is a nutritional powerhouse rich in iron, calcium, and essential vitamins. It helps regulate blood sugar, reduce oxidative stress, and support cardiovascular health, making it popular for those seeking natural energy and longevity. Why should you add these three things to your daily routine?

Turmeric

Turmeric is often called the ‘golden spice‘ for its bright colour and rich history. It has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine practices like Ayurveda. “People value turmeric for its strong anti-inflammatory and healing effects,” cosmetologist and skin specialist Dr Karuna Malhotra tells Health Shots. The main active ingredient, curcumin, is a powerful antioxidant that helps lower oxidative stress, which is linked to many chronic health problems.

“Turmeric is a natural cleanser and protector,” says Dr Malhotra, who encourages using natural remedies for better health. If you have arthritis, metabolic syndrome, or feel depressed, a study published in the journal Foods shows that turmeric’s curcumin can help. Adding a pinch of turmeric to warm milk or herbal tea can be an easy way to boost your immunity and improve your skin’s natural glow.

Turmeric is not only good for your health but also great for your skin. It brightens skin colour, helps reduce dark spots, and calms acne. “You can easily add this powerful ingredient to your daily routine,” shares the doctor. This practice can improve your well-being and connect you to a rich history of health traditions.

Black cumin

Often called the ‘seed of blessing’, Nigella Sativa, or black cumin, is a valuable herb in traditional medicine. This small seed is powerful because of its main ingredient, thymoquinone. “Thymoquinone has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and immune-boosting properties”, says the doctor. Black cumin supports various body systems, from digestion to breathing, while maintaining the body’s natural balance.

Black cumin may help manage asthma and high blood pressure and improves insulin sensitivity. It is becoming popular in both traditional and modern medicine. If you want to enhance your skincare routine, black cumin is excellent for restoring the skin barrier and helping with eczema and psoriasis. Using Kalonji oil in your daily routine can improve your skin health and encourage hair growth. Dr Malhotra suggests “using it in moderation as too much use could cause problems.”

Moringa

Moringa, often hailed as the ‘Miracle Tree’, is nutritionally dense, with every part of it packed with vital nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, potassium, and an array of amino acids.

“Moringa is a green superfood that your body needs,” Dr Malhotra says. Its antioxidants help fight free radicals that cause cell ageing and chronic inflammation. Research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences shows that moringa can help manage cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and reduce fatigue. It is especially beneficial for women during their periods or after giving birth, as it contains a lot of iron.

Moringa oil is excellent for skincare. It provides deep hydration, fights dullness, and boosts your natural glow. “It is easy to add Moringa powder to a smoothie or sprinkle it on your breakfast bowl”, says the skin specialist. These small changes can help you feel more vibrant and energetic.

What are the uses of these herbs in our daily lives?

To enjoy the benefits of traditional herbs, you should use them regularly in your daily life. Here are some easy and practical ideas from Dr Malhotra:

Turmeric: Add a teaspoon of turmeric to your morning smoothie or mix it into soups for extra flavour. Remember to include black pepper, as it helps your body better absorb curcumin .

Black cumin: Soak nigella seeds in warm water for a calming morning drink, or sprinkle them on salads to support gut health. They can add a nice flavour to different dishes while also boosting your immune system.

Moringa: Add Moringa powder to your green juices or sprinkle it on your breakfast bowls to boost your morning. It’s a quick, nutritious way to boost energy.

These herbs can help heal gradually if used consistently. Adding them to your diet won’t give you quick results, but with patience and regular use, you can improve both your body and your well-being.